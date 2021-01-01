Live Blog

NorthEast United 2-2 FC Goa - Gallego brace rescues a point for the Highlanders

Follow live updates as NorthEast United take on Goa in the Indian Super League...

Updated
Comments (0)
Federico Gallego NorthEast United FC Goa ISL 7
ISL

FULL-TIME

2021-02-04T15:57:31Z

NorthEast United 2-2 FC Goa

The twists and turns have come to and with the game ending as a stalemate. FC Goa took the lead twice, first through Romario and then later through debutant Amarjit. Federico Gallego struck twice from the spot to get his team level and share the spoils. 

Five minutes added

2021-02-04T15:49:02Z

After plenty of twists and turns, we are into added time, without a winner yet. Late goal incoming? 

83 - GALLEGO FROM THE SPOT!

2021-02-04T15:43:17Z

NorthEast United 2-2 FC Goa

Ashutosh Mehta pulls off a delightful one-two with Gallego and is brought down inside the box as he attempts to collect the return. Referee points to the spot and Gallego smashes it in! 

80 - GOA LEAD AGAIN!

2021-02-04T15:41:19Z

NorthEast United 1-2 FC Goa

Amarjit gives the Gaurs the lead they were looking for! A goal on his debut for the youngster!

70 - Tight contest

2021-02-04T15:30:49Z

If anyone expected NorthEast United to sit back and defend all game, they have been proven wrong. Both teams are going for the winner in the last twenty minutes but neither team is close to finding one. 

61 - More pace!

2021-02-04T15:23:26Z

NorthEast have added more pace to their attack by bringing on Ninthoi in place of VP Suhair. 

56 - Chance!

2021-02-04T15:15:31Z

Ortiz gets the ball just outside the box and is brought down by Mehta just before he dribbled into the box. He steps up for the free-kick and sends it just over the crossbar! 

SECOND-HALF

2021-02-04T15:08:19Z

NorthEast United 1-1 FC Goa

Scores level after the first half. Is there a winner in this game? The second half begins. 

HALF-TIME

2021-02-04T14:51:01Z

NorthEast United 1-1 FC Goa

It was a cagey game for most of the half but came to life at the end. Jesuraj, tapped home the opening goal before Noguera tripped Machado inside the box to allow Gallego to convert the penalty. 

40 - EQUALISER

2021-02-04T14:41:14Z

NorthEast United 1-1 FC Goa

Machado picks up the ball on his left flank and cuts inside to dribble into the box. He is tripped inside the box by Noguera and the referee points to the spot. Gallego steps up and converts to restore parity! 

26 - CHANCE!

2021-02-04T14:26:39Z

Dheeraj nearly commits a blunder and gifts Brown a goal! Brown chases a long ball and Dheeraj's attempted clearances ricochets off the striker's legs and goes out of play, just wide of goal! 

21 - GOA TAKE THE LEAD!

2021-02-04T14:21:34Z

NorthEast United 0-1 FC Goa

A simple move breaks down the defence. Devendra leaves the ball for Ortiz to chase down the left flank. He skips past his marker with ease, runs along the byline and cuts the ball back for Noguera who places the ball into a crowd of defenders in front of the goal. Jesuraj, who was waiting in between the NorthEast centre-backs, taps the ball first-time into the net. 

16 - Nothing on target

2021-02-04T14:18:09Z

No shots on target in the first 15 minutes. Both teams have lacked an end product in their moves forward. Goa's early dominance have waned and NorthEast United are starting to get into the game. 

8 - Uneventful start

2021-02-04T14:08:47Z

A cagey start to the game and FC Goa have had nearly all of the ball. The Gaurs have completed 40 passes in the first seven minutes, compared to Highlanders' six! But they have got nothing to show for it as the Highlanders have set up their backline to defend deep and counter. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-04T13:57:08Z

NorthEast United 0-0 FC Goa

NorthEast United have managed to beat the top two teams in the league in their last two games. Can they defeat the defending league winners as well? Let's find out.

Fourth win in a row?

2021-02-04T13:33:36Z

Khalid Jamil has had a very good impact at NorthEast United as the interim boss since taking over from Gerard Nus. The Indian coach has led them three consecutive wins, which is a first in NorthEast's ISL history. 

They are up against FC Goa who are unbeaten in their last seven games. This should be fun. 

 