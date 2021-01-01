Live Blog

NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru: Rahul Bheke earns the Blues a point

Gurmeet Singh's goalkeeping howler helps Bengaluru FC earn a point against NorthEast United...

Updated
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
ISL

FULL TIME!

2021-01-12T15:53:59Z

NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC hold NorthEast United to 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

Luis Machado handed the Highlanders the lead in the 27th minute from Federico Gallego's pass but a horrible mistake by goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh allowed Rahul Bheke to restore parity in the match in the 49th minute.

Both Bengaluru and NorthEast United remain on the sixth and seventh position respectively on the league table. The Blues have 13 points from 11 games while the Highlanders have 12 points from 11 matches.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru

93' Juanan heads out Machado's cross for a corner

2021-01-12T15:51:56Z

Luis Machado sends a cross from the right edge of the box with a rabona but Juanan does well to head the ball out.

87' NorthEast United - Substitution

2021-01-12T15:46:03Z

Mashoor Shereef IN VP Suhair OUT.

87' Cleiton's long-ranger goes just above the crossbar!

2021-01-12T15:45:23Z

Cleiton Silva attempts a shot from distance but it sails over the crossbar.

Both teams looking for a second goal

2021-01-12T15:44:30Z

End to end action in the final 10 minutes of the regulation time as both teams look eager to take the lead and seal the game.

80' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-01-12T15:38:22Z

Leon Augustin IN Kristian Opseth OUT.

73' Gurpreet keeps Gallego's free-kick out of goal

2021-01-12T15:31:31Z

Federico Gallego curls in a quality free-kick and keeps on the far post but Gurpreet does well to parry it away. Quality strike, quality save.

64' NorthEast Unitd - Substitution

2021-01-12T15:22:53Z

Ninthoi IN Rochharzela OUT

59' Gurpreet keeps Suhair header out of the goal

2021-01-12T15:18:09Z

Khassa Camara floats in a cross inside the box and Suhair attempts a header but Gurpreet manages to parry the ball away.

Bengaluru looks a rejuvenated side

2021-01-12T15:16:03Z

The Blues look like rejuvenated side in the second half especially after scoring the equaliser. They are now pushing hard for a second goal.

49' GOAL! NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru

2021-01-12T15:08:38Z

Rahul Bheke equalises for Bengaluru

Rahul Bheke goes past his marker on the right flank and takes a shot which is supposed to be a routine save for Gurmeet but the custodian makes a howler as the ball goes in.
Rahul Bheke, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
ISL

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-12T15:04:01Z

The second half gets underway!

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-12T14:49:06Z

NorthEast United 1-0 Bengaluru

The Highlanders are in front after the first 45 minutes. Can Bengaluru come back in the game in the second half? Stay tuned.

45+2' Gurmeet makes a crucial save!

2021-01-12T14:46:49Z

Cleiton Silva attempts a volley from inside the box and Gurmeet fumbles in the first attempt but manages to somehow stop the ball on the goal line. Crucial save by the Highlanders custodian.

42' Parag Shrivas' shot goes above the crossbar!

2021-01-12T14:42:58Z

Kristian Opseth sets up the ball for Parag Shrivas who attempts a shot from distance but it sails above the crossbar.

35' Suhair misses a sitter!

2021-01-12T14:36:07Z

Rochharzela sends a curling cross from the right flank and Suhair has a free header to convert but he heads the ball wide!

33' Chance for Bengaluru!

2021-01-12T14:34:16Z

Parag Shrivas curls in a perfect cross from the left flank and Cleiton rises high but fails to connect his head to the ball. 

Cooling break!

2021-01-12T14:31:33Z

The Highlanders have the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.

27' GOAL! NorthEast United 1-0 Bengaluru

2021-01-12T14:27:50Z

Machado puts NorthEast United in front

Federico Gallego wins a loose ball in the midfield from Dimas Delgado and makes a run down the middle. He enters the box and sends a forward pass for Luis Machado who finds the back of the net.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
ISL

24' Opseth's header straight to Gurmeet

2021-01-12T14:24:47Z

Rahul Bheke goes past Gurjinder Kumar on the right flank and floats a cross inside the box which Kristian Opseth meets with his head but it goes straight to Gurmeet.

22' Chhetri's cross too high for Cleiton

2021-01-12T14:22:47Z

Sunil Chhetri floats in a cross from the left flank inside the box for Cleiton Silva but its a bit too high for the Brazilian winger.

16' Fox blocks Opseth's attempt

2021-01-12T14:15:37Z

Chhetri exchanges a quick one-two on the left side of the box and squares the ball in the middle for Opseth who tries to slot the ball into the net but Dylan Fox does well to block the shot and send it out for a corner.

Scrappy start to the game

2021-01-12T14:08:53Z

Both teams are yet to settle in as neither of them are able to penetrate much in their attacking thirds.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-12T13:58:57Z

NorthEast United get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

A late change in NEUFC lineup

2021-01-12T13:51:02Z

Lalengmawia replaces Lalrempuia in the starting lineup. Rempuia picked up an injury during the warmup. 

Three changes in the BFC lineup

2021-01-12T13:15:39Z

Naushad Moosa makes three changes in the Bengaluru starting XI which lost to East Bengal in their last game. Ajith Kumar, Suresh Wangjam and Udanta Singh make way for Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth.

Two changes in the NEUFC lineup

2021-01-12T13:14:24Z

Dylan Fox returns to the starting XI replacing Mashoor Shereef in central defence. Roccharzela comes in place of Idrissa Sylla.