Nepal 0-0 India: Igor Stimac makes SEVEN changes

24' THAPA MISSES
Bipin making the differenceThe left winger making a lot of difference in most of India's attacks so far. The second time he comes close to providing an assist as his delivery comes off the chin of Thapa in the heart of the Nepal box as Limbu picks the remains.
Nepal is fired up
13' India survive embarassment
Nepal almost scoreA delivery from Tej in the India box sees Manish Dangi - unmarked - but the Nepalese lost his footing allowing for Amrinder to charge in before the Indian backline could clear the remains
Who are the seven India changes?
Bipin on fire
KICK-OFF!
Nepal vs IndiaCan India make ammends for their poor showing in the draw in the previous encounter? We'll find out!
India's options from the bench
GK Gurpreet is rested for this oneIndia subs: Dheeraj (GK), Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Suresh, Glan, Liston, Mandar, Jeakson, Pronay, Yasir, Farukh
And here's how Nepal line-up
Three changes made by Abdullah Al Mutairi
The starting XI.
Anjan Bista, Nawayug Shrestha and Suman Aryal make way for Manish Dangi, Aashish Lama and Sujal Shrestha. #NEPvsIND
TEAM NEWS
Thapa, Seriton, Rahim start
@stimac_igor has made SEVEN changes to the India XI to face Nepal today
What happened in the last match?
Well, India just about saved their blushes
A second half rally saw India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.
Anirudh Thapa (60'), who was brought on as a second half substitute, scored the equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepalhosts ahead.
Two of two
Nepal vs IndiaHello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second international friendly against Nepal after India held the hosts to a 1-1 draw on Thursday