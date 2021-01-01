Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Team news!
Costa Nhamoinesu, Mandar Rao Dessai return
Mumbai City 🆚 Kerala Blasters - Team news!#ISL #MCFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/LP4Jhah5r4— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 2, 2021
Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters
2021-01-02T13:13:53Z
The first ISL match of the new year features Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters. While Kerala Blasters have got their much needed confidence after picking up their first win against Hyderabad in their last outing, Mumbai will hope to kick off the new year from where they had left last year. A win would take the Islanders back to the top of the league table.