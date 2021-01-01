Live Blog

Mumbai City 3-3 FC Goa: Gaurs hold the Islanders in high-intensity contest

Ishan Pandita (95') scored the equalizer in the final minute to bring FC Goa level against Mumbai City FC

Updated
Glan Martins, Mumbai City vs FC Goa
ISL

Full-time

2021-02-08T15:57:14Z

A resilient FC Goa hold Mumbai City FC to a 3-3 draw in a high-intensity ISL fixture at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Mumbai City FC looked the better side in the opening minutes as they opened the scoring through Hugo Boumous (20') and Adam Le Fondre (26'). Glan Martins (45') then scored a spectacular goal for the Gaurs to cut short the deficit. FC Goa returned in the second-half with better tempo as Igor Angulo (51') equalised the scoreline. It was a cagey game then as both sides looked to find the winner. Rowllin Borges (90') then put Mumbai City FC ahead for a few minutes before Ishan Pandita (95) netted the equalizer in the final minute.

The draw saw Mumbai City FC consolidate their top spot with 34 points while FC Goa sit third with 23.

95' - Ishan Pandita brings FC Goa level

2021-02-08T15:55:40Z

Edu Bedia delivers a brilliant ball from the right flank as it is met with a clear header from Ishan Pandita which ends at the back of the net

90' - Set-piece for Mumbai City FC

2021-02-08T15:49:21Z

GOALLL!  Brilliant free-kick from Boumous from the left flank as Borges just gets his boot to it as the ball ends up at the back of the net

79' - Borges misses a clear chance

2021-02-08T15:39:13Z

Boumous makes a brilliant solo run from the left flank as he beats the FC Goa defenders to cross the ball, which gets a glove off Dheeraj, and falls clear for Borges but he fails to get enough contact on the ball before tripping down on the ground 

71' - Good play from Mumbai City FC

2021-02-08T15:30:58Z

The Islanders play the ball around the box as they show great movement before Raynier launches a cross for Boumous but the ball is a bit too heavy and goes out for goal kick

60' - Long ball from Amey

2021-02-08T15:20:33Z

FC Goa are playing with a compact midfield as Amey wins the possession and plays a long ball inside the box but it is a bit too heavy. The ball goes out for a goal kick 

50' - Angulo scores the equalizer

2021-02-08T15:10:41Z

Noguera delivers a perfect ball from the edge off the box to Angulo as he times his run to perfection to hit the ball at the back of the net. Amrinder Singh is unconvinced as he feel the FC Goa forward is off side. 

48' - Romario delivers a cross

2021-02-08T15:08:25Z

Romario delivers a cross from the right flank as Angulo goes aerial but Mumbai City FC defenders will clear off the danger 

Second-half

2021-02-08T15:05:00Z

Second-half gets underway at Bambolim 

Half-time

2021-02-08T14:49:14Z

Mumbai City lead 2-1 against FC Goa at half-time

44' - What a goal!

2021-02-08T14:46:42Z

Glan Martins receives the ball in the centre, takes a shot from almost 35 yards out, as it goes ripping into the back of the net. Amrinder Singh dived to his left at full stretch but the shot was hit with such precision that he had no chance to stop it. 

40' - Poor free-kick from Edu Bedia

2021-02-08T14:42:54Z

Edu Bedia delivers a free-kick from the left flank as targets Donachie inside the box but the ball is a bit too heavy as it goes out for goal kick 

33' - Good save from Amrinder

2021-02-08T14:35:52Z

Angulo receives a brilliant ball from the right flank as he rises in between the Mumbai City FC defenders to head it but Amrinder Singh dives to his left to make a spectacular save 

29' - Over the crossbar

2021-02-08T14:31:24Z

Edu Bedia and Ortiz line-up for the free-kick from 20 yards out. The latter takes it, no precision on the shot, as it goes way over the crossbar. First cooling break taken! 

25' - Le Fondre doubles the lead for FC Goa

2021-02-08T14:27:59Z

Bipin Singh delivers an inch perfect ball from the corner as Santana's header is fisted away by Dheeraj as it falls clear for Le Fondre, who makes no mistake, to net it in the far corner. Goal number 9 for Le Fondre there! 

20' - Boumous puts the Islanders in lead

2021-02-08T14:22:22Z

Boumous puts the Islanders in lead. He makes a head run, 10 yards clear off the FC Goa defenders, as a through ball is played to him. He then continues his solo run as the FC Goa defender chases him inside the box before beating Dheeraj to hit the ball at the back of net 

18' - Textbook challenge from Fall

2021-02-08T14:20:17Z

Noguera and Ortiz combine well as the former lays a brilliant through ball for the former but Fall clears it off with a clear challenge 

15' - Good build-up from FC Goa

2021-02-08T14:17:30Z

Ortiz receives the ball in the centre as he then lays it for Romario on the right flank who then passes it to Seriton before playing it to Noguera who pulls the trigger from outside the box. But his shot is blocked

8' - Free-kick for Mumbai City FC

2021-02-08T14:10:50Z

Jahouh plays a lob inside the box in search of Le Fondre who goes aeriel and dashes with the charging Dheeraj. The FC Goa goalkeeper looks to have hurt himself on the jaw while looking to punch away the danger

6' - Good save from Dheeraj

2021-02-08T14:08:30Z

Boumous makes a brilliant solo run from the right flank as the FC Goa defenders fail to contain him. He then pulls the trigger but Dheeraj saves it at full stretch and the collects the ball 

3' - Corner for Mumbai City FC

2021-02-08T14:04:51Z

Le Fondre looks to run inside the box but Donachie clears it off and concedes a corner. Mandar takes a shot corner as he passes it to Raynier and then receives a return pass to set up a cross which is headed inside the box but cleared off the rebound 

1' - Brilliant challenge from Borges

2021-02-08T14:03:51Z

Ortiz receives the ball on the left flank and looks to run away with it. But Borges makes a clear challenge to dispossess him

Kick-Off!

2021-02-08T14:01:44Z

FC Goa get the ball rolling at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim

Clash of the titans

2021-02-08T13:11:04Z

We are set for the big clash. Can Mumbai City FC do the double over FC Goa? Sergio Lobera is set to challenge his former side. The Islanders had clinched a 1-0 victory over the Gaurs in the previous meeting 

FC Goa playing XI

2021-02-08T13:10:10Z

Dheeraj Singh (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC playing XI

2021-02-08T13:09:47Z

Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa

2021-02-08T12:52:58Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.