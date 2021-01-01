Live Blog

Mumbai City 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Fall hands Islanders the lead

Mourtada Fall breaks the deadlock early in the match to put Mumbai City in front...

Updated
Comments (0)
Mourtada Fall, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL

19' Big blow for ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-28T14:20:17Z

Sandesh Jhingan is leaving the pitch with a hamstring injury as Prabir Das replaces him. Big, big blow for the Mariners.

End to end action

2021-02-28T14:16:38Z

ATK Mohun Bagan going all guns blazing after conceding early in the game. 

7' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-28T14:08:31Z

Fall breaks the deadlock

Ahmed Jahouh sends a quality free-kick inside the box and Mourtada Falls heads the ball into the net. Boom! What a start to this blockbuster clash.
Mourtada Fall, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL

4' Amrinder stops Krishna's shot

2021-02-28T14:05:55Z

Mourtada Fall's poor clearance inside the box hits David Williams and goes straight to Krishna who takes a shot from close range but Amrinder does well to stop it.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-28T14:01:05Z

We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim!

Mumbai got the better of ATKMB last time

2021-02-28T13:42:33Z

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the only goal of the game the last time these two sides met. But scenarios are different now as ATK Mohun Bagan are in red-hot form. They are unbeaten in their last six matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, have won just twice in their last six matches.

ATKMB make two changes

2021-02-28T13:40:44Z

Antonio Habas replace Javier Hernandes and suspended Subhasish Bose with Pronay Halder and Marcelinho.

Three changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-02-28T13:38:53Z

Sergio Lobera makes three changes in the Mumbai lineup as Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij replace Mehtab Singh, Vignesh D and CY Goddard.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-28T13:15:29Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.