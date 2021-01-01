Matchday LIVE: Villarreal & Manchester United face off in Europa League final

Villarreal 0-0 Manchester United

It's a 4-4-2 from Villarreal today, and that comes with all the stockiness you'd expect from the formation. Unai Emery's men have gone unbeaten for several reasons, and their ability to keep hold of the ball in midfield, lead the game around the middle of the park, is one of them.

United quickly show that they know how to work around that with an early high press however, and Scott McTominay fires off an effort wide of the left post from just outside the box.