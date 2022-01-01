Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Burnley, Man City face West Ham, plus Real Madrid & Barcelona in action

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was disappointed after his side's 1-1 draw against Brighton on Sunday.

The result leaves Leeds just one point outside of the relegation zone heading into the final game of the season next week.

He told Sky Sports: "Our goal was to get three points today but we knew that any points and Burnley not getting any would shift the pressure a bit the other way. Burnley still has a match in hand but to fight that way and stay in the match... second half I thought was quite good. We were unlucky not to come away with more.

"This is a psychological battle we are in. We need to show up next week and show us at our best. What you see is we are put in difficult situations and the resolve of our team. We need to be able to show that at the beginning of matches too. It is a fight. Nothing comes easy for us. We seem to dig holes and then have to find a way to dig out. We are ready. We are going to invest everything we have in this last match and see if we can do this."