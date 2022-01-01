Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Burnley, Man City face West Ham, plus Real Madrid & Barcelona in action

GOAL brings you live updates from across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Real Madrid gol vs. Cádiz
Thank you and good bye

2022-05-15T20:45:00.000Z

And with the last of our games done and dusted, we're going to sign out for the day.

It's going to the wire in the Premier League and Serie A. Don't you dare miss it.

See you next time.

FT: Cagliari 1-3 Inter

2022-05-15T20:40:00.000Z

There it is in Serie A - and Inter keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive until the final day.

They will need rivals Milan to slip up - but otherwise, the Scudetto holders are doing all that they can.

They win against Cagliari.

FT: Atletico 1-1 Sevilla

2022-05-15T20:28:00.000Z

FT: Atletico 1-1 Sevilla

GOAL! Inter add a third

2022-05-15T20:25:00.000Z

Cagliari 1-3 Inter

Now that will surely be it in Serie A!

Lautaro Martinez bags his second, Inter have their third and there is a two-goal cushion between them and their hosts.

Happy days

2022-05-15T20:17:00.000Z

FT: Atletico 1-1 Sevilla

Head it home

2022-05-15T20:12:00.000Z

FT: Atletico 1-1 Sevilla

Martinez magic

2022-05-15T20:04:00.000Z

Cagliari 1-2 Inter

GOAL! Cagliari pull one back

2022-05-15T19:56:00.000Z

Cagliari 1-2 Inter

HOLD THE PHONE!

Is the comeback on in Serie A?

Cagliari strike back with a response two minutes after Inter double their lead, with Greece international Charalampos Lykogiannis netting for the hosts.

GOAL! Inter double lead

2022-05-15T19:54:00.000Z

Cagliari 0-2 Inter

That could well be game, set and match to the visitors in Serie A!

Lautaro Martinez adds a second for Inter and Cagliari have a mountain to climb.

Surely that takes it to the final day?

HT: Cagliari 0-1 Inter

2022-05-15T19:34:00.000Z

As the games wrap up in La Liga, we've hit half-time in Serie A - and Inter are up on the board.

As things stand, this is a Serie A title race that will go to the wire.

FT: Cadiz 1-1 Madrid

2022-05-15T19:32:00.000Z

Controversey late on in La Liga - but to no avail, to the fury of the hosts!

A VAR check goes in favour of Madrid after Cadiz appeal for a penalty following a messy challenge, and the whistle goes.

The home side and their fans cannot believe it. Had they been awarded a spot-kick - and converted it - they would have hauled themselves out of the relegation zone. As it is, they sit in the bottom three heading into the final round of matches.

FT: Atletico 1-1 Sevilla

2022-05-15T19:29:00.000Z

All over at Wanda Metropolitano too - and it won't be a winning send-off for Luis Suarez!

Atletico Madrid are held to a draw after Sevilla strike later - a result which will move the visitors three points clear of Real Betis snapping at their heels.

Still, the former are safe for Champions League football now - and in fact, the latter are too, because of the way tiebreakers work in La Liga.

FT: Getafe 0-0 Barca

2022-05-15T19:25:00.000Z

There's the whistle, and big celebrations among the Getafe bench!

The hosts take a vital point off Barcelona, to boost their survival hopes. They're three points above the bottom three if Cadiz hold on for a point with Real Madrid.

It's a damp squib of a result for the Blaugrana but take nothing away from their opponent. That was just the ticket.

GOAL! Sevilla bag equaliser

2022-05-15T19:15:00.000Z

Atletico 1-1 Sevilla

Now that shakes up the race for the top four a bit!

Sevilla are level against Atletico Madrid with only a handful of minutes on the clock to go!

Youssef En-Nesyri delivers the goods for the visitors.

GOAL! Inter bag opener

2022-05-15T19:10:00.000Z

Cagliari 0-1 Inter

There's the breakthrough for the champions!

Inter keep their fading title hopes alive with a strike against Cagliari.

Matteo Darmian is the man to nab the finish for the Scudetto holders.

Skriniar goal disallowed

2022-05-15T18:55:53.230Z

Inter thought they had gone ahead at Cagliari when Milan Skriniar found the net.

But the goal was reviewed by VAR and subsequently rued out for a handball.

Kick-off: Cagliari vs Inter

2022-05-15T18:45:39.000Z

The crucial clash between Cagliari and Inter is underway!

The visitors need three points to keep their slim hopes of winning the Serie A title alive after AC Milan beat Atalanta earlier today.

Rodrygo on fire for Real Madrid

2022-05-15T18:30:31.000Z

Rodrygo Goes provided the assist for Mariano to give Real Madrid the lead against Cadiz.

Lampard: Branthwaite red card changed Brentforfd match

2022-05-15T18:23:58.000Z

Frank Lampard believes Jarrad Branthwaite's red card in the first half of the clash against Brentford was the catalyst in his side's defeat.

The Toffees went ahead in the Premier League clash but ended up going down to nine men and losing 3-2.

Lampard said to BBC Sport: "It's pretty simple. We had control of the game. We looked like we would score more goals and win the game. The red card changes everything. You can't play with 10-men for 70 minutes in the Premier League and expect much more.

"Maybe Richarlison should go down more easily with the shirt pull but no complaints about the red card, it is a mistake by Jarrad [Branthwaite]."

Wild game at Goodison Park

2022-05-15T18:05:19.184Z

GOAL: Hernandez doubles Milan lead

2022-05-15T17:47:26.144Z

Theo Hernandez has made it 2-0 to AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are on the verge of winning the Seire A title. If Inter fail to beat Cagliari later, their San Siro rivals will be crowned champions.

Full-time: Everton 2-3 Brentford

2022-05-15T17:29:02.149Z

Brentford have won the game.

Despite taking the lead twice in the game, Everton surrendered their advantage and were hidered by having two players sent off.

They remain just two points above the relegation zone.

Red card!

2022-05-15T17:21:27.757Z

Salomon Rondon has been sent off!

He was only on the field for four minutes, having come on to replace Seamus Coleman.

But Rondon has ended up with a red cardafter a

GOAL: Everton 2-3 Brentford

2022-05-15T16:57:41.205Z

Rico Henry gives Brentford the lead!

It has been a disastrous few minutes for Everton. Moments after Brentford equalised, Rico Henry leaps up to head in to make it 3-2.

GOAL: Everton 2-2 Brentford

2022-05-15T16:55:41.968Z

Yoane Wissa has made it 2-2!

He gets to the front post to meet a cross from a corner and nods it into the net.

Guardiola: Man City had a great comeback

2022-05-15T16:40:08.635Z

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was happy with the fight his team put in to draw against West Ham.

He told to Sky Sports: "It was a great comeback and it is an incredible credit to the team to do it against this team and with the way they defend. They are so good in the transition and I think we played a good game. We spoke at half-time about not giving up and if we scored one goal we’d be in the game. There is one more week, one more game, with our people - I assure it will be sold out and we’ll do the best performance possible to win the game and win the title."

Asked about Riyad Mahrez's penalty miss, he said: "I don’t have the feeling about poor penalties - Riyad has been exceptional this season. You mean last season? I don’t know about 50 years ago. Next game Riyad is going to score."

Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 2021-22 penalty
GOAL: Everton 2-1 Brentford

2022-05-15T16:20:30.096Z

Richarlison has restored Everton's lead, converting a penalty to make it 2-1.

GOAL: Everton 1-1 Brentford

2022-05-15T16:10:35.355Z

Seamus Coleman has scored an own goal.

His attempt to clear the danger from a cross has ended up in his own net.

GOAL: Everton 1-0 Brentford

2022-05-15T15:44:45.126Z

Richarlison has given Everton the lead.

The Brazilian wins the ball inside the box from the free kick and fires it into the bottom corner.

Kick-off! Everton vs Brentford

2022-05-15T15:33:11.237Z

The Premier League clash between Everton and Brentford is underway!

The Toffees can boost their hopes of surviving in the top flight by picking up three points.

Leeds must dig way out of relegation trouble - Marsch

2022-05-15T15:27:38.916Z

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was disappointed after his side's 1-1 draw against Brighton on Sunday.

The result leaves Leeds just one point outside of the relegation zone heading into the final game of the season next week.

He told Sky Sports: "Our goal was to get three points today but we knew that any points and Burnley not getting any would shift the pressure a bit the other way. Burnley still has a match in hand but to fight that way and stay in the match... second half I thought was quite good. We were unlucky not to come away with more.

"This is a psychological battle we are in. We need to show up next week and show us at our best. What you see is we are put in difficult situations and the resolve of our team. We need to be able to show that at the beginning of matches too. It is a fight. Nothing comes easy for us. We seem to dig holes and then have to find a way to dig out. We are ready. We are going to invest everything we have in this last match and see if we can do this."

Vardy ages like fine wine

2022-05-15T15:12:59.000Z

FT: West Ham 2-2 Man City

2022-05-15T14:54:32.324Z

Woah, what a game!

It looked for a while that West Ham were going to sink Man City when Jarrod Bowen scored twice to give them a formidable lead, but Pep Guardiola's side staged a comeback in the second half, with Jack Grealish and a Coufal own goal pulling them level. A huge opportunity arose to clinch victory when City were awarded a penalty late in the game, but Fabianski was equal to Mahrez's effort.

The main thing for the neutrals is: the title race goes on!

GOAL! Leeds equalise!

2022-05-15T14:51:58.097Z

Pascal Struijk makes it 1-1! That could be huge for the Yorkshiremen...

GOAL! It's FIVE for Leicester!

2022-05-15T14:46:00.722Z

Harvey Barnes gets another goal to make it 5-1 to Leicester against Watford!

GOAL! Palace equalise!

2022-05-15T14:45:07.985Z

Jeffrey Schlupp hauls Crystal Palace level against Aston Villa. It's 1-1.

HUGE penalty shout for City!

2022-05-15T14:40:22.868Z

Craig Dawson looks to have felled Gabriel Jesus in the box. This could be massive. It's being assessed...

The referee is taking a look at the monitor...

And it's given!!!

GOAL! Vardy again!

2022-05-15T14:30:26.295Z

It's 4-1 to Leicester against Watford. Jamie Vardy gets the fourth and the Foxes are really running away with the game now.

GOAL! Watkins fires Villa in front

2022-05-15T14:29:23.035Z

It's there! After 70 minutes Ollie Watkins makes it 1-0 to Aston Villa against Crystal Palace.

GOAL! Man City are level! Horrendous for West Ham

2022-05-15T14:26:28.917Z

Nightmare for West Ham as Coufal puts the ball into the back of his own net. We can't say an equaliser wasn't deserved mind you, Man City have cranked up the pressure. It's 2-2.

In good company! ⚒

2022-05-15T14:25:04.070Z

Women's FA Cup half-time: Chelsea 1-1 Man City

2022-05-15T14:20:01.570Z

It's level at the break. Even stuff so far!

Check out the goals below!

GOAL! Wolves equalise

2022-05-15T14:17:58.672Z

Rayan Ait Nouri makes it 1-1 between Wolves and Norwich!

GOAL! Leicester strengthen lead

2022-05-15T14:08:20.458Z

Harvey Barnes makes it 3-1 to Leicester and that will have taken the wind out of Watford's sails as they look for a way back.

GOAL! Greeeaaalish!

2022-05-15T14:06:08.353Z

Man City have come out of the traps sprinting in the second half and Jack Grealish makes it 2-1 with a ferocious volley!

The Premier League 2pm kick-offs are back under way!

2022-05-15T14:04:29.763Z

Here's a reminder of the scores...

  • West Ham 2-0 Man City
  • Aston Villa 0-0 Crystal Palace
  • Wolves 0-1 Norwich
  • Watford 1-2 Leicester
  • Leeds 0-1 Brighton

Look away now, Pep! 👀

2022-05-15T13:58:25.489Z

James Stattison 📊 😎

2022-05-15T13:55:27.034Z

GOAL! Bowen doubles West Ham lead 🎥

2022-05-15T13:45:42.286Z

Jarrod Bowen scores his second goal of the afternoon to make it 2-0! What a game he is having today and it could be a massive boost to Liverpool!

GOAL! Norwich in front

2022-05-15T13:40:13.540Z

Teemu Pukki! The Canaries are 1-0 up away to Wolves.

If it stays like this...

2022-05-15T13:38:37.831Z

West Ham hold on and beat Man City, it will mean the Premier League race goes right down to the wire. Liverpool fans will be pleased. What are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments! 💬

GOAL! Napoli ahead vs Genoa

2022-05-15T13:37:09.467Z

That man Victor Osimhen! He gives Napoli the lead - it's 1-0 and third place is looking safe.

GOAL! West Ham in front!

2022-05-15T13:24:33.932Z

Jarrod Bowen has scored a wonderful goal to give West Ham the lead against Man City! After being played in by Fornals, he rounded Ederson to slot home. It's 1-0 to the Hammers!

GOAL! Vardy gives Leicester the lead!

2022-05-15T13:23:27.180Z

Brendan Rodgers' side have turned things around. Jamie Vardy! It's 2-1 to Leicester against Watford.

GOAL! Brighton ahead vs Leeds!

2022-05-15T13:21:48.052Z

Danny Welbeck has put Brighton in front against Leeds at Elland Road. Not good for Jesse Marsch's relegation battle...

GOAL! Leicester equalise!

2022-05-15T13:17:56.776Z

James Maddison has hauled Leicester back into the game with an equalising goal. It's 1-1 after 18 minutes played.

Teams for Women's FA Cup final 👇

2022-05-15T13:15:33.435Z

Man City XI: Roebuck - Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood, Stokes - Walsh, Stanway, Weir - Kelly, Shaw, Hemp.

Subs: Keating, Coombs, Angeldahl, Raso, Park, Losada, White, Mace, Blakstad

Chelsea XI: Berger - Nouwen, Eriksson, Bright - Carter, Ingle, Cuthbert, Reiten - Harder - Kerr, England.

Subs: Musovic, Ji, Kirby, Fleming, Mjelde, James, Charles, Spence, Andersson.

Kick-off 2:30pm UK time.

Emotional scenes at London Stadium

2022-05-15T13:08:15.602Z

GOAL! Watford go in front!

2022-05-15T13:06:04.791Z

Joao Pedro has fired Watford into the lead against Leicester after just six minutes!

Premier League 2pm kick-offs under way!

2022-05-15T13:00:00.000Z

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Wolves vs Norwich

West Ham vs Man City

Watford vs Leicester

Leeds vs Brighton

Here we go!

FT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

2022-05-15T12:59:46.506Z

A Harry Kane penalty has fired Tottenham into the Champions League places heading into the final few games of the season! Burnley did their best to trouble Spurs from set-pieces, but Antonio Conte's side held firm to secure maximum points.

Your move, Arsenal! 🎲

Guardiola & Moyes speak to the TV cameras

2022-05-15T12:55:02.244Z

Another Pope save!

2022-05-15T12:46:09.149Z

The Burnley goalkeeper has kept his side in with a chance after another sensational reaction save to deny Heung-min Son.

Is there a better penalty taker than Kane? 👀

2022-05-15T12:36:56.077Z

Spurs answer Burnley's challenge

2022-05-15T12:31:55.598Z

Despite the fact that Burnley have threatened more in the second half, Tottenham have clicked up a gear again and are well on top as the game heads towards a conclusion. Nick Pope has been crucial for the Clarets, denying Heung-min Son and Rodrigo Bentancur in quick succession.

Burnley come out firing 💥

2022-05-15T12:26:43.746Z

Having allowed themselves to be penned back in the first half, Burnley have come out firing in the second half in search of an equaliser. Set-pieces have been dangerous, with Kevin Long and Nathan Collins both going close, while Ashley Barnes has just cannoned a shot off Hugo Lloris' post! Could be a game of two halves, as they say.

A perfect season for Barca! 🙌💯

2022-05-15T12:10:56.466Z

What an amazing achievement.

Man City and West Ham teams are in 👇

2022-05-15T12:01:00.742Z

HT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

2022-05-15T11:56:31.437Z

They were firmly on top for most of the first half and Tottenham eventually got their reward eight minutes into added time. Harry Kane's 16th Premier League goal is the difference so far, with Spurs utterly dominant save for a lone Maxwell Cornet chance. The north London side have enjoyed 78.3 per cent of possession. Incredible.

GOAL! Spurs take the lead!

2022-05-15T11:53:20.972Z

It's 1-0 to Tottenham! Harry Kane hits the back of the net from the penalty spot in the eighth minute of added time. Antonio Conte's side will take the advantage into the break.

West Ham pay tribute to Mark Noble 👏

2022-05-15T11:39:13.884Z

Burnley threaten!

2022-05-15T11:29:27.220Z

Bright start for Spurs

2022-05-15T11:16:30.031Z

No goals in the opening 15 minutes, but Tottenham have been on top thus far, cheered on by a raucous crowd. Harry Kane's header was arguably the best chance of the first exchanges, but it was comfortably saved by Nick Pope.

Tottenham vs Burnley under way!

2022-05-15T11:01:54.762Z

An exciting 90 minutes ahead!

Two titans missing for Burnley

2022-05-15T10:42:27.791Z

Clarets fans will be hoping Nathan Collins and Kevin Long step up.

A hard act to follow!

2022-05-15T10:28:30.356Z

We had a scintillating FA Cup final yesterday as Liverpool went to penalties against Chelsea and we've another final today.

Chelsea Women are involved as they take on Manchester City Women in the Women's FA Cup. Kick-off 2:30pm UK time.

Fingers crossed for another cracker 🤞

Will the Ryan Rey-volution continue at Wrexham?

2022-05-15T10:22:54.970Z

Since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became co-owners of Wrexham, the Welsh side's fortunes have blossomed and they are one game away from a potential return to the Football League.

They are second behind Stockport County, with three points separating them in the table. In order to get promoted, they need to beat Dagenham and Redbridge while hoping that Halifax Town beat Stockport.

Can they complete the fairytale season?

Which games are on today? 💻

2022-05-15T10:14:26.693Z

Here's a flavour of what we've got in store today...

12 noon - Tottenham vs Burnley

2pm - Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

2pm - Leeds vs Brighton

2pm - Watford vs Leicester

2pm - West Ham vs Man City

2pm - Wolves vs Norwich

2pm - Napoli vs Genoa

2:30pm - Chelsea Women vs Man City Women

4:30pm - Everton vs Brentford

5pm - AC Milan vs Atalanta

6:30pm - Cadiz vs Real Madrid

6:30pm - Getafe vs Barcelona

6:30pm - Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

7:45pm - Cagliari vs Inter

Check out all of today's football on GOAL!

Can Spurs get back into the Champions League? 🤔

2022-05-15T10:09:53.583Z

Having thrashed Arsenal in the north London derby, Tottenham have put themselves in a decent position as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League. A win over Burnley today would see them leapfrog the Gunners into fourth place - temporarily at least, but it would heap pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.

Burnley, on the other hand, are still in a desperate fight to avoid relegation. Victory today would see them open up some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, but it's looking like it could go right down to the wire for them.

Kick-off at 12 noon UK time!

Welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE!

2022-05-15T10:00:00.000Z

Hello there and a happy Sunday to you! ☀️

There are loads of games to come today and GOAL will be bringing you all the action as it happens. We'll have team news, score updates, incidents, quotes, videos and more, so stick with us throughout the day.

⚽️ 💯

Branthwaite sent off

2022-05-14T15:54:57.000Z

Jarrad Branthwaite has been given his marching orders.