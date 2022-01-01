Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Burnley, Man City face West Ham, plus Real Madrid & Barcelona in action

Thank you and good bye
FT: Cagliari 1-3 Inter
There it is in Serie A - and Inter keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive until the final day.
They will need rivals Milan to slip up - but otherwise, the Scudetto holders are doing all that they can.
They win against Cagliari.
Thank you for the music
FT: Atletico 1-1 Sevilla
Thank you for all the unforgettable moments, Luis.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 15, 2022
Forever one of us ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/3w9g20ylez
GOAL! Inter add a third
Cagliari 1-3 Inter
Now that will surely be it in Serie A!
Lautaro Martinez bags his second, Inter have their third and there is a two-goal cushion between them and their hosts.
Happy days
FT: Atletico 1-1 Sevilla
I was hoping we’d be in the Europa League because we’re Europa League merchants you know *chuckles* but no seriously we’re very happy to be in the Champions League pic.twitter.com/Pv0XUj7sCD— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 15, 2022
Head it home
FT: Atletico 1-1 Sevilla
80% - 80% of José Giménez’s 🇺🇾 goals for @atletienglish in all competitions have been headers (8/10), the second highest percentage of an Atletico player with at least three headed goals under Diego Simeone 🇦🇷, after Diego Godín 🇺🇾 (88% - 21/24). Claw. pic.twitter.com/dK3fdZfZtq— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 15, 2022
Martinez magic
Cagliari 1-2 Inter
20 - Lautaro Martínez became the sixth player in Inter’s history to score 20 goals in a single Serie A season before turning 25, after Giuseppe Meazza, Sandro Mazzola, Antonio Angelillo, Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi. Stars.#CagliariInter pic.twitter.com/TNXSdS34FO— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) May 15, 2022
GOAL! Cagliari pull one back
Cagliari 1-2 Inter
HOLD THE PHONE!
Is the comeback on in Serie A?
Cagliari strike back with a response two minutes after Inter double their lead, with Greece international Charalampos Lykogiannis netting for the hosts.
GOAL! Inter double lead
Cagliari 0-2 Inter
That could well be game, set and match to the visitors in Serie A!
Lautaro Martinez adds a second for Inter and Cagliari have a mountain to climb.
Surely that takes it to the final day?
HT: Cagliari 0-1 Inter
As the games wrap up in La Liga, we've hit half-time in Serie A - and Inter are up on the board.
As things stand, this is a Serie A title race that will go to the wire.
FT: Cadiz 1-1 Madrid
Controversey late on in La Liga - but to no avail, to the fury of the hosts!
A VAR check goes in favour of Madrid after Cadiz appeal for a penalty following a messy challenge, and the whistle goes.
The home side and their fans cannot believe it. Had they been awarded a spot-kick - and converted it - they would have hauled themselves out of the relegation zone. As it is, they sit in the bottom three heading into the final round of matches.
FT: Atletico 1-1 Sevilla
All over at Wanda Metropolitano too - and it won't be a winning send-off for Luis Suarez!
Atletico Madrid are held to a draw after Sevilla strike later - a result which will move the visitors three points clear of Real Betis snapping at their heels.
Still, the former are safe for Champions League football now - and in fact, the latter are too, because of the way tiebreakers work in La Liga.
FT: Getafe 0-0 Barca
There's the whistle, and big celebrations among the Getafe bench!
The hosts take a vital point off Barcelona, to boost their survival hopes. They're three points above the bottom three if Cadiz hold on for a point with Real Madrid.
It's a damp squib of a result for the Blaugrana but take nothing away from their opponent. That was just the ticket.
GOAL! Sevilla bag equaliser
Atletico 1-1 Sevilla
Now that shakes up the race for the top four a bit!
Sevilla are level against Atletico Madrid with only a handful of minutes on the clock to go!
Youssef En-Nesyri delivers the goods for the visitors.
GOAL! Inter bag opener
Cagliari 0-1 Inter
There's the breakthrough for the champions!
Inter keep their fading title hopes alive with a strike against Cagliari.
Matteo Darmian is the man to nab the finish for the Scudetto holders.
Skriniar goal disallowed
Inter thought they had gone ahead at Cagliari when Milan Skriniar found the net.
But the goal was reviewed by VAR and subsequently rued out for a handball.
Kick-off: Cagliari vs Inter
The crucial clash between Cagliari and Inter is underway!
The visitors need three points to keep their slim hopes of winning the Serie A title alive after AC Milan beat Atalanta earlier today.
📋 | FORMAZIONE— #WeStandForPeace ☮️ (@CagliariCalcio) May 15, 2022
ORA. TOCCA. A. VOI.
FORZA CASTEDDU 🔴🔵#CagliariInter pic.twitter.com/Y1DuVl9dJ2
📣 | FORMAZIONE— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) May 15, 2022
Ecco gli 1️⃣1️⃣ scelti da Simone Inzaghi per #CagliariInter 👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA#FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/jJBt1FiILn
Rodrygo on fire for Real Madrid
Rodrygo Goes provided the assist for Mariano to give Real Madrid the lead against Cadiz.
10 - Rodrygo Goes 🇧🇷 has been involved in 10 goals in his last 10 games for @realmadriden in all competitions (7 goals and 3 assists), as many as in his previous 50 games for the club (3 and 7). Shocking. pic.twitter.com/JjTU8RkY4p— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 15, 2022
Lampard: Branthwaite red card changed Brentforfd match
Frank Lampard believes Jarrad Branthwaite's red card in the first half of the clash against Brentford was the catalyst in his side's defeat.
The Toffees went ahead in the Premier League clash but ended up going down to nine men and losing 3-2.
Lampard said to BBC Sport: "It's pretty simple. We had control of the game. We looked like we would score more goals and win the game. The red card changes everything. You can't play with 10-men for 70 minutes in the Premier League and expect much more.
"Maybe Richarlison should go down more easily with the shirt pull but no complaints about the red card, it is a mistake by Jarrad [Branthwaite]."
GOAL: Cadiz level with Madrid
Ruben Sobrino has scored to pull Cadiz level with Real Madrid.
💛⚪️ #CádizRealMadrid #LaLigaSantander— Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) May 15, 2022
1-1 | Min. 37 | ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE @rubensobrino1 !!! pic.twitter.com/HwFqyq6zn7
Wild game at Goodison Park
4 - Everton v Brentford is just the fourth match in Premier League history to see a first-half red card, own goal and penalty, after Coventry v Wimbledon (Nov 1995), Charlton v Aston Villa (April 2001) and Tottenham v Fulham (Feb 2003). Eventful. #EVEBRE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
GOAL: Hernandez doubles Milan lead
Theo Hernandez has made it 2-0 to AC Milan.
The Rossoneri are on the verge of winning the Seire A title. If Inter fail to beat Cagliari later, their San Siro rivals will be crowned champions.
Theo Hernandez carried the ball from the edge of his own penalty area to score 🏃💨 pic.twitter.com/0u2Ns58bh0— GOAL (@goal) May 15, 2022
GOAL: Diaz scores for Real Madrid
Mariano Diaz has given Real Madrid the lead against Cadiz.
⚽ 05' | 0-1 | ¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL de @marianodiaz7!#CádizRealMadrid | #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/MG4mlsyy8U— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 15, 2022
Full-time: Everton 2-3 Brentford
Brentford have won the game.
Despite taking the lead twice in the game, Everton surrendered their advantage and were hidered by having two players sent off.
They remain just two points above the relegation zone.
Red card!
Salomon Rondon has been sent off!
He was only on the field for four minutes, having come on to replace Seamus Coleman.
But Rondon has ended up with a red cardafter a
GOAL: AC Milan 1-0 Atalanta
Rafael Leao has given Serie A leaders AC Milan the advantage against Atalanta.
⏱️ 57'— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 15, 2022
GOOOAAAALLLLLLL! @RafaeLeao7 fires through Musso's legs to open the scoring!!! 😍#MilanAtalanta 1-0 #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/t3FojKEZbi
GOAL: Everton 2-3 Brentford
Rico Henry gives Brentford the lead!
It has been a disastrous few minutes for Everton. Moments after Brentford equalised, Rico Henry leaps up to head in to make it 3-2.
GOAL: Everton 2-2 Brentford
He gets to the front post to meet a cross from a corner and nods it into the net.
Team news: Cadiz vs Real Madrid
💛⚪️ #CádizRealMadrid #LaLigaSantander— Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) May 15, 2022
¡Este es nuestro XI para hoy! pic.twitter.com/arHMl4Gpc8
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial 🆚 @Cadiz_CF! @UnicajaBanco | #CádizRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/OGxlV9tef3— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 15, 2022
Guardiola: Man City had a great comeback
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was happy with the fight his team put in to draw against West Ham.
He told to Sky Sports: "It was a great comeback and it is an incredible credit to the team to do it against this team and with the way they defend. They are so good in the transition and I think we played a good game. We spoke at half-time about not giving up and if we scored one goal we’d be in the game. There is one more week, one more game, with our people - I assure it will be sold out and we’ll do the best performance possible to win the game and win the title."
Asked about Riyad Mahrez's penalty miss, he said: "I don’t have the feeling about poor penalties - Riyad has been exceptional this season. You mean last season? I don’t know about 50 years ago. Next game Riyad is going to score."
Team news: Getafe vs Barcelona
¡Con este once saltaremos al césped del Coliseum por última vez esta temporada para recibir al @FCBarcelona_es! 💪#VamosGeta #GetafeBarça pic.twitter.com/ksrS559D9t— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) May 15, 2022
Barça XI#GetafeBarça— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 15, 2022
💪🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/G0pzEd052N
GOAL: Everton 2-1 Brentford
Richarlison has restored Everton's lead, converting a penalty to make it 2-1.
Get. In. Just as we enter added time at the end of the first half, Richarlison is fouled in the box and then smashes home the penalty. Yes, boys!! 👊— Everton (@Everton) May 15, 2022
🔵 2-1 🐝 #EVEBRE https://t.co/fGZOTulyto
GOAL: Everton 1-1 Brentford
Seamus Coleman has scored an own goal.
His attempt to clear the danger from a cross has ended up in his own net.
GOAL: Everton 1-0 Brentford
Richarlison has given Everton the lead.
The Brazilian wins the ball inside the box from the free kick and fires it into the bottom corner.
Kick-off! Everton vs Brentford
The Premier League clash between Everton and Brentford is underway!
The Toffees can boost their hopes of surviving in the top flight by picking up three points.
Leeds must dig way out of relegation trouble - Marsch
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was disappointed after his side's 1-1 draw against Brighton on Sunday.
The result leaves Leeds just one point outside of the relegation zone heading into the final game of the season next week.
He told Sky Sports: "Our goal was to get three points today but we knew that any points and Burnley not getting any would shift the pressure a bit the other way. Burnley still has a match in hand but to fight that way and stay in the match... second half I thought was quite good. We were unlucky not to come away with more.
"This is a psychological battle we are in. We need to show up next week and show us at our best. What you see is we are put in difficult situations and the resolve of our team. We need to be able to show that at the beginning of matches too. It is a fight. Nothing comes easy for us. We seem to dig holes and then have to find a way to dig out. We are ready. We are going to invest everything we have in this last match and see if we can do this."
Vardy ages like fine wine
35 - Aged 35 years and 124 days, Jamie Vardy is the second oldest player in Premier League history to score a brace in back-to-back appearances in the competition, behind only Youri Djorkaeff for Bolton in May 2004 (36y 60d). Evergreen.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
WATCH: Cuthbert cracker puts Chelsea ahead in final 🎥
That is an absolute beauty 😱@erincuthbert_ take a bow, that’s some strike! #WomensFACupFinal @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/hQ0GfdwHTG— Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) May 15, 2022
Full time across the Premier League
Here's the results from the 2pm games!
FT: West Ham 2-2 Man City
Woah, what a game!
It looked for a while that West Ham were going to sink Man City when Jarrod Bowen scored twice to give them a formidable lead, but Pep Guardiola's side staged a comeback in the second half, with Jack Grealish and a Coufal own goal pulling them level. A huge opportunity arose to clinch victory when City were awarded a penalty late in the game, but Fabianski was equal to Mahrez's effort.
The main thing for the neutrals is: the title race goes on!
GOAL! Leeds equalise!
Pascal Struijk makes it 1-1! That could be huge for the Yorkshiremen...
GOAL! It's FIVE for Leicester!
Harvey Barnes gets another goal to make it 5-1 to Leicester against Watford!
GOAL! Palace equalise!
Jeffrey Schlupp hauls Crystal Palace level against Aston Villa. It's 1-1.
Penalty MISSED! ❌ Big save Fabianski! 🎥
Incredible scenes! Fabianski gets across to deny Riyad Mahrez from the spot! It remains 2-2!
PENALTY SAVED!! What a stop from Fabianski 👏 #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/REqAOWeJ3F— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022
Fabianski comes up BIG with this penalty save late in the match!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2022
📺: @USA_Network #WHUMCI | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/ssWLlobckw
HUGE penalty shout for City!
Craig Dawson looks to have felled Gabriel Jesus in the box. This could be massive. It's being assessed...
The referee is taking a look at the monitor...
And it's given!!!
How does the Premier League table look?
Everton and Brentford teams are in! 👇
Today’s Blues. #EVEBRE pic.twitter.com/NkwthQeSUm— Everton (@Everton) May 15, 2022
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 15, 2022
⏸ It's the same XI from our Southampton victory
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #EVEBRE pic.twitter.com/8zrtTDz3Yt
GOAL! Vardy again!
It's 4-1 to Leicester against Watford. Jamie Vardy gets the fourth and the Foxes are really running away with the game now.
GOAL! Watkins fires Villa in front
It's there! After 70 minutes Ollie Watkins makes it 1-0 to Aston Villa against Crystal Palace.
GOAL! Man City are level! Horrendous for West Ham
Nightmare for West Ham as Coufal puts the ball into the back of his own net. We can't say an equaliser wasn't deserved mind you, Man City have cranked up the pressure. It's 2-2.
Just minutes after Antonio's missed chance, Manchester City find an equalizer through a Coufal own goal.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2022
Can City complete the comeback?
📺: @USA_Network #WHUMCI | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/DmnNWqdeDa
Disaster for West Ham! 😬— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022
Has Coufal just handed Man City the title?! 🤨#WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/R9Sq5iAm62
In good company! ⚒
4 - Jarrod Bowen is the fourth West Ham player to score 10+ home goals in a single Premier League campaign after Tony Cottee in 1994-95, John Hartson in 1997-98, and Paolo Di Canio in 1999-00. Fantastic.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
Women's FA Cup half-time: Chelsea 1-1 Man City
It's level at the break. Even stuff so far!
Half time: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City.— Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) May 15, 2022
City started better but a combination of not taking their chances and some good blocks from saw Chelsea take the lead instead, through Kerr's instinctive header. Hemp levels with a real stunner before the break though! #WomensFACupFinal
Check out the goals below!
Chelsea in front at Wembley! 🔵@samkerr1 with the slightest of touches!#WomensFACupFinal @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/SV13hPt3Ox— Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) May 15, 2022
HEMPO that was MAGIC ✨— Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) May 15, 2022
What a finish from the @ManCityWomen winger#WomensFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/WLCRf9x4VD
GOAL! Wolves equalise
Rayan Ait Nouri makes it 1-1 between Wolves and Norwich!
WATCH: Sensational Grealish volley 🎥
GAME ON! Grealish has snatched one back for Man City! 😲 #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/GGcY3meyD1— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022
Game on at the London Stadium!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2022
Jack Grealish's volley brings Manchester City back into the match! West Ham lead 2-1.
📺: @USA_Network #WHUMCI | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/R4BEp8Eih5
GOAL! Leicester strengthen lead
Harvey Barnes makes it 3-1 to Leicester and that will have taken the wind out of Watford's sails as they look for a way back.
GOAL! Greeeaaalish!
Man City have come out of the traps sprinting in the second half and Jack Grealish makes it 2-1 with a ferocious volley!
The Premier League 2pm kick-offs are back under way!
Here's a reminder of the scores...
- West Ham 2-0 Man City
- Aston Villa 0-0 Crystal Palace
- Wolves 0-1 Norwich
- Watford 1-2 Leicester
- Leeds 0-1 Brighton
Look away now, Pep! 👀
52 - Manchester City have trailed by 2+ goals at half time on 52 previous occasions in the Premier League, while they have never come back to win one of them, drawing one and losing 51. Precarious.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
James Stattison 📊 😎
16 - James Maddison (16 goals, 10 assists) is the first Leicester player to both score 10+ and assist 10+ goals in a single season in all competitions since Riyad Mahrez in 2017-18, while his 16 goals in 2021-22 is the best goalscoring return of his career. Foxtrot. pic.twitter.com/Upw5JH57iy— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
Premier League half-time scores
Phew! What a half of football!
GOAL! Bowen doubles West Ham lead 🎥
Jarrod Bowen scores his second goal of the afternoon to make it 2-0! What a game he is having today and it could be a massive boost to Liverpool!
BOWEN HAS BAGGED A BRACE!!! 😮— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022
This title race just keeps on giving! 🤩#WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/85RXBwqjFh
A BRACE FOR BOWEN!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2022
Jarrod Bowen doubles West Ham's lead over Manchester City just before the half.
📺: @USA_Network #WHUMCI | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/NHT7Ko5fBQ
GOAL! Norwich in front
Teemu Pukki! The Canaries are 1-0 up away to Wolves.
If it stays like this...
West Ham hold on and beat Man City, it will mean the Premier League race goes right down to the wire. Liverpool fans will be pleased. What are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments! 💬
GOAL! Napoli ahead vs Genoa
That man Victor Osimhen! He gives Napoli the lead - it's 1-0 and third place is looking safe.
GOAL! West Ham in front!
Jarrod Bowen has scored a wonderful goal to give West Ham the lead against Man City! After being played in by Fornals, he rounded Ederson to slot home. It's 1-0 to the Hammers!
Jarrod Bowen rounds Ederson and West Ham take a 1-0 lead over Manchester City!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2022
📺: @USA_Network #WHUMCI | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/DMtpd07CIE
WEST HAM LEAD!! 💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022
That through ball though 🤤 #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/JSMLMaMUV3
GOAL! Vardy gives Leicester the lead!
Brendan Rodgers' side have turned things around. Jamie Vardy! It's 2-1 to Leicester against Watford.
GOAL! Brighton ahead vs Leeds!
Danny Welbeck has put Brighton in front against Leeds at Elland Road. Not good for Jesse Marsch's relegation battle...
GOAL! Leicester equalise!
James Maddison has hauled Leicester back into the game with an equalising goal. It's 1-1 after 18 minutes played.
Teams for Women's FA Cup final 👇
Man City XI: Roebuck - Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood, Stokes - Walsh, Stanway, Weir - Kelly, Shaw, Hemp.
Subs: Keating, Coombs, Angeldahl, Raso, Park, Losada, White, Mace, Blakstad
Chelsea XI: Berger - Nouwen, Eriksson, Bright - Carter, Ingle, Cuthbert, Reiten - Harder - Kerr, England.
Subs: Musovic, Ji, Kirby, Fleming, Mjelde, James, Charles, Spence, Andersson.
Kick-off 2:30pm UK time.
Emotional scenes at London Stadium
Mark Noble ⚒️— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022
That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/h6V6W6ubZM
GOAL! Watford go in front!
Joao Pedro has fired Watford into the lead against Leicester after just six minutes!
Premier League 2pm kick-offs under way!
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Wolves vs Norwich
West Ham vs Man City
Watford vs Leicester
Leeds vs Brighton
Here we go!
FT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley
A Harry Kane penalty has fired Tottenham into the Champions League places heading into the final few games of the season! Burnley did their best to trouble Spurs from set-pieces, but Antonio Conte's side held firm to secure maximum points.
Your move, Arsenal! 🎲
Guardiola & Moyes speak to the TV cameras
🗣️"We have to try and make sure we get a good result today"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022
🗣️"Top, top team!"
David Moyes and Pep Guardiola look ahead to a this afternoon's Super Sunday clash between West Ham and Manchester City 💥 pic.twitter.com/mUZEIYVNsm
Another Pope save!
The Burnley goalkeeper has kept his side in with a chance after another sensational reaction save to deny Heung-min Son.
Is there a better penalty taker than Kane? 👀
23 - Including shoot-outs, Harry Kane has converted each of his last 23 penalty attempts in all competitions for Spurs since having an attempt saved against Liverpool in February 2018 (Loris Karius). Mastered. pic.twitter.com/3dNWVauhiE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
Spurs answer Burnley's challenge
Despite the fact that Burnley have threatened more in the second half, Tottenham have clicked up a gear again and are well on top as the game heads towards a conclusion. Nick Pope has been crucial for the Clarets, denying Heung-min Son and Rodrigo Bentancur in quick succession.
Burnley come out firing 💥
Having allowed themselves to be penned back in the first half, Burnley have come out firing in the second half in search of an equaliser. Set-pieces have been dangerous, with Kevin Long and Nathan Collins both going close, while Ashley Barnes has just cannoned a shot off Hugo Lloris' post! Could be a game of two halves, as they say.
Watford vs Leicester City teams confirmed
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 15, 2022
The Hornets are unchanged from Wednesday night for today's clash with Leicester City.#WATLEI pic.twitter.com/b9XAnnW70H
Here's the Foxes' team news at Vicarage Road 📝#WatLei pic.twitter.com/ZlLmzGp28g— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2022
A perfect season for Barca! 🙌💯
What an amazing achievement.
Barcelona Femeni complete a perfect league campaign.— GOAL (@goal) May 15, 2022
A truly legendary team 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/bROEbJmJNa
Wolves and Norwich teams are in 👇
🤲 Ruddy between the sticks— Wolves (@Wolves) May 15, 2022
⛔️ Toti in the back three
Our #WOLNOR line-up!
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/z2vMtGSyyV
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 15, 2022
◾️Three changes to the starting XI
◾️ Gibson, Dowell and Normann come into the side#NCFC | #WOLNOR pic.twitter.com/BxHczNU8fk
Here's how Leeds and Brighton line up!
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/MIYefRZtlt— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2022
TEAM. 💙 Here's how Albion line up against @LUFC this afternoon! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 15, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bxLeKzcyV2
Confirmed Aston Villa & Crystal Palace XIs
This is your Aston Villa team to face Crystal Palace this afternoon. 👊 #AVLCRY pic.twitter.com/3Q61knBuS2— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2022
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #AVLCRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 15, 2022
Man City and West Ham teams are in 👇
Here's how we're lining up for today's match...@betway | #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/Qiyv1R0LF2— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 15, 2022
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 15, 2022
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish
SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/bm9I6qDmtn
HT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley
They were firmly on top for most of the first half and Tottenham eventually got their reward eight minutes into added time. Harry Kane's 16th Premier League goal is the difference so far, with Spurs utterly dominant save for a lone Maxwell Cornet chance. The north London side have enjoyed 78.3 per cent of possession. Incredible.
GOAL! Spurs take the lead!
It's 1-0 to Tottenham! Harry Kane hits the back of the net from the penalty spot in the eighth minute of added time. Antonio Conte's side will take the advantage into the break.
Harry Kane makes no mistake from the spot! 💥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2022
The Englishman scores his 16th Premier League goal of the season following Ashley Barnes' handball. pic.twitter.com/OubgIa2egb
West Ham pay tribute to Mark Noble 👏
If you weren't feeling emotional before, you will be after watching these! 😢— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 15, 2022
Messages from some of the players, managers and scouts who have shaped Mark Noble's career throughout the years...#MN16 pic.twitter.com/dzPyEv0rwQ
Meanwhile, in Munich...
Celebrations ahoy!
Nearly time for the team to arrive 👀— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 15, 2022
Watch LIVE 📽️ https://t.co/vfECg7D0lH#MiaSanMeister #MISS10N pic.twitter.com/8sBnAc37rE
Burnley threaten!
28' Chance! Collins makes an excellent run into the Spurs half, before picking out Cornet with a through ball, but the forward sees his effort denied by Lloris. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022
Bright start for Spurs
No goals in the opening 15 minutes, but Tottenham have been on top thus far, cheered on by a raucous crowd. Harry Kane's header was arguably the best chance of the first exchanges, but it was comfortably saved by Nick Pope.
Tottenham vs Burnley under way!
An exciting 90 minutes ahead!
Mark Noble's final game ⚒ 😢
One of our own. Canning Town-born. Claret & Blue raised.#WHUMCI | #MN16 pic.twitter.com/7BULF86ukV— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 15, 2022
Spurs are fired up! 🔥
We go again.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022
🔋 @Vivo_Power pic.twitter.com/P30kFCDon0
Two titans missing for Burnley
Clarets fans will be hoping Nathan Collins and Kevin Long step up.
71 - This is Burnley’s first Premier League match to feature neither Ben Mee nor James Tarkowski since September 2020 against Southampton (0-1 L), ending a run of 71 consecutive league matches in which at least one of the pair had played for the club. Fissure. pic.twitter.com/CrevHFgIxQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
A hard act to follow!
We had a scintillating FA Cup final yesterday as Liverpool went to penalties against Chelsea and we've another final today.
Chelsea Women are involved as they take on Manchester City Women in the Women's FA Cup. Kick-off 2:30pm UK time.
Fingers crossed for another cracker 🤞
“The day that I stop feeling that it's fun to play, I don't need to keep going.”— Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) May 15, 2022
Ahead of today’s FA Cup final, an interview with Manchester City’s Julie Blakstad on idolising the best, playing with the best and learning from the best 👇https://t.co/YzUoBKSVsQ
Will the Ryan Rey-volution continue at Wrexham?
Since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became co-owners of Wrexham, the Welsh side's fortunes have blossomed and they are one game away from a potential return to the Football League.
They are second behind Stockport County, with three points separating them in the table. In order to get promoted, they need to beat Dagenham and Redbridge while hoping that Halifax Town beat Stockport.
Can they complete the fairytale season?
The final league game of our remarkable campaign awaits and, whatever the result, this is a team to be proud of.— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) May 14, 2022
Up the town. #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/1wS4yhap34
Which games are on today? 💻
Here's a flavour of what we've got in store today...
12 noon - Tottenham vs Burnley
2pm - Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
2pm - Leeds vs Brighton
2pm - Watford vs Leicester
2pm - West Ham vs Man City
2pm - Wolves vs Norwich
2pm - Napoli vs Genoa
2:30pm - Chelsea Women vs Man City Women
4:30pm - Everton vs Brentford
5pm - AC Milan vs Atalanta
6:30pm - Cadiz vs Real Madrid
6:30pm - Getafe vs Barcelona
6:30pm - Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla
7:45pm - Cagliari vs Inter
Check out all of today's football on GOAL!
Can Spurs get back into the Champions League? 🤔
Having thrashed Arsenal in the north London derby, Tottenham have put themselves in a decent position as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League. A win over Burnley today would see them leapfrog the Gunners into fourth place - temporarily at least, but it would heap pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.
Burnley, on the other hand, are still in a desperate fight to avoid relegation. Victory today would see them open up some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, but it's looking like it could go right down to the wire for them.
Kick-off at 12 noon UK time!
Teams are in for Spurs vs Burnley 👇
Here's how we line-up against Burnley! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0X7LtMDd7t— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022
📋 Here's your Clarets side to face Spurs today 💪— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022
Come on lads! 👊#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/fIwbg1xKAu
Welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE!
Hello there and a happy Sunday to you! ☀️
There are loads of games to come today and GOAL will be bringing you all the action as it happens. We'll have team news, score updates, incidents, quotes, videos and more, so stick with us throughout the day.
⚽️ 💯
Branthwaite sent off
Jarrad Branthwaite has been given his marching orders.
19 - Jarrad Branthwaite (19) is the first teenager to receive a red card in a Premier League game for Everton since a 17-year-old Wayne Rooney in December 2002 against Birmingham. Knocks.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022