Matchday LIVE: Tottenham host Arsenal in crunch Premier League top-four clash, Real Madrid also in action

Arteta was visibly frustrated in his post-match interview as he refused to be drawn on the performance of the referee.

"If I say what I think I am suspended for six months. I don't know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think," the Arsenal boss told Sky Sports.

"I cannot say what I think. I am not unhappy with my players. I am proud of my players. I want the referees to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It's a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today.

"The decision was made. We can't change it. The referee has to make a decision in football.

"Our focus is Newcastle. This game is history. This is gone. It went out of our hands and we have to accept it. Now we need to be the team that you saw from the beginning.

"You lose a football match in the conditions we lost them. It's painful. But we have a huge match on Monday so we will try to beat them."

Arteta added on the top four race: "We have two games to play each. It's in our hands and now we have to do our jobs. We showed from the beginning in this game."