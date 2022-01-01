Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham host Arsenal in crunch Premier League top-four clash, Real Madrid also in action

Relive the action as Spurs and the Gunners collided in the battle to finish in the top four, while Real Madrid were also in action

Updated
Son Heung-min Tottenham 2021-22
Full-time: Real Madrid 6-0 Levante

2022-05-12T21:19:07.756Z

Its all over at the Bernabeu!

Mendy, Benzema, and Rodrygo put Madrid out of sight against Levante before Vinicius took centre stage, with the Brazilian scoring a hat-trick as the Liga champions flexed their muscles in front of a packed-out home crowd.

That's all from us at GOAL tonight! join us next time for more exciting action from across Europe's major leagues.

GOAL: Real Madrid 6-0 Levante (Vinicius)

2022-05-12T21:12:20.952Z

Vinicius completes his hat-trick!

Arteta: If I say what I think I am suspended for six months

2022-05-12T21:06:13.217Z

Arteta was visibly frustrated in his post-match interview as he refused to be drawn on the performance of the referee.

"If I say what I think I am suspended for six months. I don't know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think," the Arsenal boss told Sky Sports.

"I cannot say what I think. I am not unhappy with my players. I am proud of my players. I want the referees to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It's a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today.

"The decision was made. We can't change it. The referee has to make a decision in football.

"Our focus is Newcastle. This game is history. This is gone. It went out of our hands and we have to accept it. Now we need to be the team that you saw from the beginning.

"You lose a football match in the conditions we lost them. It's painful. But we have a huge match on Monday so we will try to beat them."

Arteta added on the top four race: "We have two games to play each. It's in our hands and now we have to do our jobs. We showed from the beginning in this game."

Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2021-22
Kane 'proud' but Spurs 'still have work to do'

2022-05-12T21:04:50.786Z

Spurs' two-goal hero Harry Kane to Sky Sports: "I'm proud of the boys. If they won they would have secured the Champions League so there was pressure on us in front of our home fans but we delivered well. We started on the front foot, created the chances and controlled it in the second half.

"Whenever you win a derby it's always nice. Two more games to go. We need to focus on them now but it was a special night here.

"I think so [it being the best atmosphere at that stadium]. You could feel the anticipation building up to the game and we knew we had to deliver.

"We still have two games to go and we have put the pressure on them. We have to focus on ourselves. We play early on Sunday so we need to get a result and see what happens.

"We can only control our games. We did our job tonight. We won't get ahead of ourselves. Tonight was special but our ultimate goal is to get fourth place and we still have work to do."

GOAL: Real Madrid 5-0 Levante (Vinicius)

2022-05-12T20:57:14.520Z

Vinicius doubles his tally and puts Madrid 5-0 up!

Benzema initially looked like he was going to grab his second after getting in one-on-one with the Levante keeper, but he took too long and ended up being forced wide.

The Frenchman was able to get free of the keeper, though, and then pulled the ball back to Vinicius, who made no mistakes from a couple of yards out.

Son: This feels really nice

2022-05-12T20:55:06.223Z

Son expressed his delight over the final result for Spurs after the final whistle, telling Sky Sports: "It's always good to win but especially this derby. It means a lot. We can close the gap. This game really, really feels nice.

"Obviously I want to play always but what can I say? I have to accept it. We have a game on Sunday so that's why. I am not angry just disappointed. I have to move on. I wanted to keep playing. We have an important game so I need to be ready, recover well and be fresh again.

"I was running into the space but [Rob Holding] broke the run and whether the ball is coming or not it was a dangerous challenge for me. It was a clear foul for me."

Son wasn't happy with early substitution

2022-05-12T20:47:42.347Z

Spurs' home joy against Arsenal continues

2022-05-12T20:41:04.510Z

FULL TIME: Spurs 3-0 Arsenal

2022-05-12T20:36:41.675Z

It's all over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Spurs move to within one point of Arsenal in the race for fourth thanks to a Kane brace and a second-half strike from Son.

The Gunners saw Holding sent off in the 33rd minute to compound a miserable evening, and they will now have to win their final two games in order to qualify for the Champions League ahead of their rivals.

Second half: Real Madrid vs Levante

2022-05-12T20:35:17.768Z

We are back underway at the Bernabeu. Will Madrid extend their lead even further or Levante regain some pride?

Moura almost catches out Ramsdale

2022-05-12T20:33:14.500Z

Substitute Lucas Moura was not too far away from scoring a fourth for Spurs from a long-range free-kick.

The Brazilian looked poised to whip the ball in from the right, but instead went for the far pots, with his effort eventually landing just over the top of Ramsdale's crossbar.

Stoppage time on the way...

Half-time: Real Madrid 4-0 Levante

2022-05-12T20:18:04.654Z

And the half-time whistle has gone at the Bernabeu, with Madrid in full control of proceedings.

Mendy opened the scoring before goals from Benzema and Rodrygo, and Vinicius also got in on the act just before the interval.

It's been a horror show for Levante, who will be out to perform a damage limitation job in the second half.

GOAL: Real Madrid 4-0 Levante (Vinicius)

2022-05-12T20:17:17.130Z

Vinicius has also got his name on the scoresheet!

Its arguably the goal of the game so far too, as the Brazilian plays a neat one-two with Modric before sliding the ball into the net in emphatic fashion.

Spurs make double substitution

2022-05-12T20:15:46.975Z

GOAL: Real Madrid 3-0 Levante (Rodrygo)

2022-05-12T20:08:52.026Z

Madrid are also now out of sight, and this time it's Rodrygo who finds the back of the net!

The Brazilian winger danced towards the box before playing the ball out wide to Luka Modric and continuing his run, with the Croatian then finding him from a yard out to tap into an empty net.

Madrid cruising at the Bernabeu!

Son misses glorious chance to make it four!

2022-05-12T20:06:23.795Z

Son really should have put Spurs 4-0 up, but he's been guilty of a rush of blood after getting into another dangerous position.

Ryan Sessegnon pulled the ball back for the forward, who seemingly had the simple task of slotting into an empty net as Aaron Ramsdale struggled to scramble across, but he blazed over from just inside the box.

Let-off for Arsenal!

Spurs out of sight?

2022-05-12T20:01:42.123Z

GOAL: Real Madrid 2-0 Levante (Benzema)

2022-05-12T19:51:28.180Z

Karim Benzema puts Madrid two goals in front!

The veteran striker nets his 27th La Liga goal of the season, heading home from close range after rising to meet a teasing Vinicius Junior cross.

GOAL: Spurs 3-0 Arsenal (Son)

2022-05-12T19:50:13.559Z

Son gets his goal and its 3-0!

It's only taken Spurs 75 seconds to extend their lead in the second half, with the South Korean producing a cool finish after being inadvertently teed up by Gabriel, who had been trying to dispossess Kane in the box.

This is turning into a nightmare for Arsenal!

Second half: Spurs 2-0 Arsenal

2022-05-12T19:49:28.587Z

The action has restarted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

GOAL: Real Madrid 1-0 Levante (Mendy)

2022-05-12T19:46:04.498Z

Ferland Mendy puts Madrid one-nil up!

The French left-back raced onto a through ball that bypassed the whole Levante defence and made his way into the box before slotting calmly into the back of the net.

Great start for the champions!

Arsenal's disciplinary woes

2022-05-12T19:40:19.784Z

Real Madrid vs Levante underway

2022-05-12T19:38:09.147Z

Real Madrid kicked off against Levante at 20:30 (UK time), and the two teams are locked at 0-0 as we approach the 10 minute mark.

Half-time: Spurs 2-0 Arsenal

2022-05-12T19:33:33.777Z

And so ends a nightmare first 45 minutes for Arsenal!

Cedric gave away a penalty in the 22nd minute of the contest which Kane stepped up to dispatch, and from then on its been all Spurs.

Holding saw red just after the half hour mark to make matters even worse for the Gunners, and Kane rubbed salt in their wounds eight minutes before the interval as he headed home his second.

The hosts are moving to within a point of Arsenal in the table as it stands!

GOAL: Spurs 2-0 Arsenal (Kane)

2022-05-12T19:23:10.043Z

Kane gets his and Spurs' second of the game!

Rodrigo Bentancur nodded a corner on towards the back post to find Kane, who stooped low to send a diving header into the net.

Long way back for the Gunners now!

Kane closing in on Henry's London derby record

2022-05-12T19:22:31.182Z

RED CARD! (Holding)

2022-05-12T19:18:50.484Z

Arsenal are down to ten men! Rob Holding has been shown a second yellow card after obstructing Son as he attempted to run in behind.

The visitors have a mountain to climb now!

GOAL: Spurs 1-0 Arsenal (Kane)

2022-05-12T19:07:53.885Z

Kane slots it home! first blood to Spurs in the derby!

The England striker sends Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way as he fires his penalty low into the bottom right hand corner of the net.

PENALTY TO SPURS!

2022-05-12T19:06:50.941Z

Son heung-min is fouled by Cedric Soares in the box and Spurs have a penalty! Kane to step up..

Martinelli looking sharp

2022-05-12T19:01:51.345Z

Gabriel Martinelli has looked sharp in the opening exchanges, and very nearly created an opening for the Gunners to take the lead.

The Brazilian sprinted clear of his marker on the left-wing before racing towards the box, but his pull-back ended up being cleared by a Spurs defender.

Arsenal beginning to look the more threatening of the two sides!

Frenetic start to north London derby

2022-05-12T18:51:12.098Z

Arsenal and Spurs have both been quick out of the blocks, albeit without creating much as of yet.

The biggest talking point so far came when Eddie Nketiah went down in the box under a challenge from Eric Dier, but the referee waved away the home side's penalty appeals.

Kick-off: Tottenham vs Arsenal

2022-05-12T18:46:15.710Z

We are under way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Conte reveals Romero injury

2022-05-12T18:37:59.000Z

Antonio Conte has explained that Cristian Romero is missing through injury, and the Tottenham boss has also insisted that he trusts Davinson Sanchez to do a fine job at the back in the Argentine's absence.

"In the game against Liverpool Cristian Romero received an injury to his hip. We trust Davinson Sanchez and he played a lot of games in the past," Conte told Sky Sports pre-match.

"Sanchez has come in for a few games and before that he played every game. We trust him and we have this solution. I'm sure he's going to play a fantastic game.

"The game has be right. We have to be better than Arsenal to get three points. We know they are a good team and have improved a lot."

History on Arsenal's side

2022-05-12T18:30:13.496Z

Arsenal and Tottenham's head to record in the Premier League:

Wins

Goals

Clean sheets

Arsenal

22

95

14

Tottenham

14

73

10

Arteta explains Saka inclusion

2022-05-12T18:27:06.403Z

Arteta has told Sky Sports of Saka's inclusion after fears he could miss out through injury: "Bukayo Saka trained yesterday and he felt good so he is in.

"We always prepare to win and we want to do that tonight. We have come so far doing what is our strengths and we will keep doing that."

Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2021-22
Arsenal do not need any more motivation - Arteta

2022-05-12T18:15:56.000Z

Mikel Arteta has insisted that sealing Champions League qualification is the only motivation Arsenal need when they race their local rivals on Thursday night.

"The message is clear and we do not need any more motivation. We all know where we want to be and the opportunity is ahead of us," the Spaniard has told reporters.

"In a north London derby, whether you’re a player or the manager, winning is always the best factor.

"It’s also about how you win it and the experiences you go through during the 95 minutes or so in a game.

"Our players know what to expect and it’s up to them to handle those situations."

20220319 Mikel Arteta
Kane to put Arsenal to the sword again?

2022-05-12T18:12:17.000Z

Harry Kane will be leading the line for Tottenham once again this evening, and will be aiming to end the longest scoreless streak against Arsenal of his career so far.

The England international hasn't scored in his last two appearances against the Gunners, inckuding Spurs 3-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium last September.

Kane is still the highest scoring player in north London derby history, however, as he had netted 11 in his previous 13 outings against Arsenal.

Harry Kane Tottenham 2021-22
Good omens for Spurs

2022-05-12T18:08:12.000Z

Arsenal team news: Saka starts after injury fears

2022-05-12T18:04:39.000Z

Tonight's order of play

2022-05-12T18:02:21.000Z

Football on tonight
(UK times)

Premier League:

Tottenham vs Arsenal (19:45)

La Liga

Real Madrid vs Levante (20:30)

Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2021-22
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-05-12T18:00:00.000Z

Good evening to you all and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

We have another exciting night of action in store from the Premier League and La Liga, starting with the north London derby.

Arsenal will secure a top-four finish for the first time in five seasons if they win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but their arch-rivals have not yet given up on Champions League qualification themselves, meaning we could be in for plenty of fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Spain, newly crowned Primera Division champions Real Madrid are due to welcome Levante to Santiago Bernabeu as they seek to bounce back from a derby defeat to Atletico last time out.

Keep your attention locked here for all the latest news and key updates from both games.