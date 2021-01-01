Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Spurs & Liverpool in action as Barcelona & Real Madrid chase Atletico in La Liga title race

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Harry Kane Conor Coady Spurs Wolves 2021
Getty

Dazzling Dele Alli ⭐️

2021-05-16T13:35:23Z

Dele Alli has drawn some praise for dazzling Leander Dendoncker with a nutmeg before setting up Harry Kane. It was a lovely piece of skill from a player who is undoubtedly flourishing again, but Kane's effort went wide.

Meanwhile, an update on Harry Maguire

2021-05-16T13:29:07Z

In case you were wondering, Manchester United held a Europa League press conference final today too.

"Hopefully we can have good news early," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Harry Maguire's potential involvement. "But I will give him as long as it takes because he has shown his importance."

Read the full story from Man Utd correspondent Charlotte Duncker.

Still 0-0 between Spurs and Wolves

2021-05-16T13:22:40Z

Twenty minutes gone and Tottenham may be enjoying more possession, but the shot stats tell the story of an even game so far. Harry Kane struck the post, but Fabio Silva tested the gloves of Hugo Lloris.

Kane hits the post!

2021-05-16T13:12:50Z

A real scare for Wolves as Harry Kane smashes the ball off the post after capitalising on Nelson Semedo's error. Rui Patricio was definitely beaten too - a let off for the visitors!

Man Utd Women OUT of the cup

2021-05-16T13:12:15Z

Game on! ⚽️

2021-05-16T13:06:13Z

Tottenham and Wolves lock horns!

Here's a reminder of the team:

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Hoever, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Vitinha, Gibbs-White, Adama, Silva.

Disappointing stuff from Aston Villa

2021-05-16T13:02:29Z

Palace come back to beat Villa

2021-05-16T12:50:19Z

Crystal Palace did brilliantly to come from behind and defeat Aston Villa 3-2 at Selhurst Park. John McGinn fired the visitors ahead with a wonderfully struck shot from the edge of the box, but Christian Benteke cancelled it out. However, Anwar El Ghazi restored Villa's lead before half-time. Palace came out the hungrier in the second half though, with Wilfried Zaha hauling his side level before Tyrick Mitchell sent home the decisive winning goal.

Benteke Mitchell Crystal Palace 2021
Getty

GOAL! Palace go ahead!

2021-05-16T12:47:18Z

Tyrick Mitchell has completed a sensational turnaround for Crystal Palace and they now lead 3-2 with just a few minutes to go.

A great moment for Mitchell, who scored his first goal for the club.

Zaha equalises for Palace! 🦅

2021-05-16T12:39:46Z

Crystal Palace haven't given up just yet and they've been hauled level by Wilfried Zaha, whose equaliser - his 11th Premier League goal of the season means he is now enjoying his best ever campaign in front of goal. It's 2-2 with just over 10 minutes to go.

Napoli the victors in Florence

2021-05-16T12:34:42Z

Another big win for Napoli is bad news for Juventus, especially if AC Milan get a positive result later this evening against Cagliari. Gennaro Gattuso's side triumphed 2-0 over La Viola, a result which sets them up nicely for their season ending match against Verona next weekend.

Rashford announces Literacy Trust partnership 📖

2021-05-16T12:32:50Z

Meanwhile, in non-match-related news, Marcus Rashford has announced a partnership with WH Smith and Literacy Trust.

The Manchester United forward's doing his bit to support children's literacy in the United Kingdom.

 

All eyes on La Liga 👀 🇪🇸

2021-05-16T12:24:18Z

Of course, the most dramatic sequence today surely lies in Spain, where Real Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Atletico Madrid for La Liga glory.

Barca slipped up last time out when they drew 3-3 with Levante and there are now four points between them and league leaders Atletico, who continued winning ways.

Real are closest to their cross-town rivals on 78 points having won emphatically against Granada on Thursday. 

Here's how the table is looking ⬇️

 

Villa ahead, Napoli winning

2021-05-16T12:11:45Z

The early kick-offs today came in Serie A and the Premier League.

Napoli are currently leading Fiorentina 2-0 with 10 minutes to go, while the second half is approaching the mid-way point in Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, with Villa leading 2-1.

A wonderful John McGinn strike set Villa on their way before Christian Benteke equalised for Palace, but Anwar El Ghazi restored their lead.

TEAMS: Tottenham vs Wolves

2021-05-16T12:06:21Z

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Hoever, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Vitinha, Gibbs-White, Adama, Silva.

Victory for Spurs today would see them move up to sixth following West Ham's draw against Brighton yesterday. For Wolves, meanwhile, a result will help them consolidate as they look to finish as high up the table as possible.

Which games are on today? 🏆

2021-05-16T12:05:26Z

Premier League, La Liga title race & more!

Here's a taste of what's in store today:

⚽️  Tottenham vs Wolves - 2:05pm

⚽️  West Brom vs Liverpool - 4:30pm

⚽️. Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund - 5pm

⚽️. Barcelona vs Celta - 5:30pm

⚽️  Athletic Club vs Real Madrid - 5:30pm

⚽️. Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna - 5:30pm

⚽️. AC Milan vs Cagliari 7:45pm

⚽️. PSG vs Reims - 8pm

⚽️  Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women - 8pm

That's just a taster - here's every big game on today!

It's matchday! ⚽️

2021-05-16T11:59:38Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog! We've got plenty of action for you this Sunday, across the Premier League, La Liga and more.

Stay tuned for all the latest news, updates and reaction, with the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool playing, while Real Madrid and Barcelona chase Atletico Madrid.