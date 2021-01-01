Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final first leg

The teams...
2021-04-27T17:43:05Z
Here is the team that Zinedine Zidane has selected to take on Chelsea this evening:
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho, Militao, Varane, Carvajal, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @ChelseaFC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/gYUi6s2E8G— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 27, 2021
Here we go...
2021-04-27T17:33:23Z
Hello and welcome to the matchday live blog - and what a match it is.
It's Chelsea. It's Real Madrid. It's the Champions League semi-finals.
Let's do this!