Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid in action before Chelsea face Liverpool in Premier League

Follow all the key incidents from Sunday's matches in the big games across Europe

Updated
Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash

2022-01-02T12:19:21.356Z

In some early team news, as reported by GOAL, Romelu Lukaku is set to be dropped for Chelsea's game against Liverpool. Thomas Tuchel's decision follows the Belgium international's controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia in which he was deemed to have been critical of the Blues coach's tactics.

Meanwhile in France... 😬

2022-01-02T12:12:55.067Z

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Paris Saint-Germain's next few games as a result. Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have also been ruled out following positive test results.

Which games are on today? ⏱

2022-01-02T12:07:42.663Z

Here are some of the main fixtures 👇

🇬🇧 Times UK

1pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid

2pm - Leeds United vs Burnley

2pm - Everton vs Brighton

2pm - Brentford vs Aston Villa

3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

4:30pm - Chelsea vs Liverpool

8pm - Mallorca vs Barcelona

TEAM NEWS: Getafe vs Real Madrid

2022-01-02T12:04:29.132Z

Eden Hazard on the bench

Here's the Real Madrid team to face Getafe:

And here's the Getafe XI:

It's matchday! ⚽️

2022-01-02T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog for Sunday.

We've got a heap of action for you to follow today, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid involved in games.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as they happen.

Team news coming up!