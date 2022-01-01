Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico, with Liverpool, Man City, PSG & Juventus also in action

GOAL! Monaco go in front!
Wissam Ben Yedder fires the hosts ahead against PSG. An absolutely sensational first-time finish at the near post makes it 1-0!
Will Liverpool keep on winning? 🔴
It was a good night for Liverpool fighters in the UFC's London event last night, but will the Reds be able to carry on their winning form as they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest?
Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett told reporters that Liverpool are on for the quadruple this season after submitting Rodrigo Vargas.
What do you reckon? 🤔
By the way, 'The Baddy' may be a Reds supporter, but he has a fan in the form of Everton and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney!
TEAMS: Crystal Palace vs Everton
Kick-off 12:30pm UK time
COME ON YOU PALACE 👊#CPFC | #EmiratesFACup— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 20, 2022
Your Everton team to face Crystal Palace! 💪🔵#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/4TI98jbqvq— Everton (@Everton) March 20, 2022
A reminder of some of today's games 👇
What a day of football! 🤩
All times UK
- 12 noon - Monaco vs PSG
- 12:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Everton
- 2pm - Leicester City vs Brentford
- 2pm - Juventus vs Salernitana
- 3pm - Southampton vs Man City
- 4:30pm - Tottenham vs West Ham
- 5pm - Roma vs Lazio
- 6pm - Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
- 6:30pm - Koln vs Borussia Dortmund
- 8pm - Real Madrid vs Barcelona
No Messi for PSG today 👎
They booed him last week (along with Neymar) but Lionel Messi is absent from the PSG squad this week.
Here are the teams for today's game:
PSG (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Georginio Wijnaldum, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.
Monaco (4-1-4-1): Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Aurelien Tchouameni; Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Jean Lucas, Aleksandr Golovin; Wissam Ben Yedder.
Our starting XI for #ASMPSG ! 🔛👊 pic.twitter.com/MtmpffeCrP— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 20, 2022
Here we are now, another matchday live!
Welcome to GOAL's live blog of today's football! Grab a seat and get comfortable. 😎
We've got so many exciting games to look forward to across Sunday, beginning with Paris Saint-Germain versus Monaco, with FA Cup action involving Liverpool and Manchester City, while Tottenham are playing in the Premier League.
The big one later in the evening is El Clasico, as Real Madrid host Barcelona in La Liga, and before that the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Roma are in action.
Stay tuned for all the updates as they come through from across the grounds!