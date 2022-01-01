Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico, with Liverpool, Man City, PSG & Juventus also in action

It was a good night for Liverpool fighters in the UFC's London event last night, but will the Reds be able to carry on their winning form as they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest?

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett told reporters that Liverpool are on for the quadruple this season after submitting Rodrigo Vargas.

By the way, 'The Baddy' may be a Reds supporter, but he has a fan in the form of Everton and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney!

