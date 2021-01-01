Matchday LIVE: Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Man Utd for the first time plus more Premier League action

Premier League games underway! ⚽️
The 2pm kick-offs have started! 🙌
WATCH: Rogic solo spectacular
Celtic defeated Dundee United 3-0 earlier today and midfielder Tom Rogic scored a spectacular individual goal, taking it past a number of players before unleashing an accurate effort into the bottom corner. Watch it below!
A brilliant solo effort from Tom Rogic puts Celtic in the lead against Dundee United 🙌🟢
Spurs look to leapfrog Arsenal
Antonio Conte's side can go ahead of their north London rivals with a win against Norwich.
Rangnick tells Man Utd to 'enjoy' Palace game
Vieira: Old Trafford a tough place to perform
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says that Manchester United's home ground Old Trafford is a difficult place for teams to get points, but is confident his team is well prepared for the game.
He told Sky Sports: "This is a tough place to come and perform because of the atmosphere and the quality of the opposition. We have to give ourselves the best chance.
"There has been a lot of talk, but we need to concentrate ourselves. How can we perform to allow ourselves to get the result we want?"
Rangnick: No reason to change Man Utd team
Ralf Rangnick has spoken to Sky Sports ahead of the game against Crystal Palace and explained his team selection.
"I’m very excited. We’ve had a busy week; with the late kick-off on Thursday we didn’t have that much training time both physically and practically, so we had to make the most out of it. I had a few conversations personally with players and with the team to prepare for today," said the German.
"Step by step, but I don’t not except any huge steps in that area [controlling matches]. Energy is important, you saw in the game against Arsenal and that will be most important that we show energy and enjoy what we are doing, this is what it’s all about for me.
"Yes [I liked what I saw against Arsenal], we won 3-2, the team had the experience of that successful game. Everybody was fully fit and recovered, so there was no reason to change that team.
"The experience [walking out at Old Trafford] is the same for me as it is the players. It’s a unique support that we get, the fans are there and support the team. That is also my job., to support the team with the 75,000 fans."
Rangnick is in the house
All eyes on Old Trafford 👀
There is an air of keen anticipation at Old Trafford today for Manchester United's game against Crystal Palace as Red Devils fans look to get an early glimpse of the "pressing monsters" Ralf Rangnick is attempting to create.
If you're wondering what to expect, we've got some great insight in Charlotte Duncker's pre-match feature.
'“Ralf was a fan of the English," St Gallen coach Peter Ziedler, who studied with Rangnick, told GOAL.
"He watched mostly English games. Coaching in England was a dream for him."
Zeidler spent three years as Rangnick’s assistant at Hoffenheim between 2008 and 2011 and when the pair were travelling, either for games or on scouting missions, Rangnick would seek out an English newspaper at the airport to catch up with results.
“He could give you all the clubs in the English third division,” Zeidler added.'
You can read the full piece here.
Here's some more Rangnick specials while you're at it!
Ralf's programme notes 📝
The new era starts today.
Rangnick's first #MUFC programme notes: "It has been an average season so far, there is no avoiding that, but the club has players who are much better than the position we currently occupy and it is my job to improve those players and that position."
Tottenham vs Norwich teams are in
TOTTENHAM XI
NORWICH XI
◾️ Three changes from Tuesday
◾️ Omobamidele, Lees-Melou and Idah come in
Leeds vs Brentford teams
Ivan Toney is missing for the visitors after testing positive for Covid-19.
LEEDS XI
BRENTFORD XI
➡ Baptiste and Roerslev start at Elland Road
Rangnick's first Man Utd team is in!
Here we go!
The wait is over and... the Manchester United XI is unchanged from the Arsenal game.
MAN UTD XI
CRYSTAL PALACE XI
Rangnick's first game, Juve in action & more!
Greetings and salutations! Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog.
There is a host of intriguing action to follow today, with the maiden game of Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United tenure to look forward to, as well as games involving Tottenham, Juventus and more. We'll be bringing you all the action as it happens so stay tuned.
Team news coming up!
