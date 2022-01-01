Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: PSG vs Real Madrid & Sporting vs Man City in Champions League; Man Utd vs Brighton in Premier League

GOAL has live updates as the Champions League knockout stages begin while Man Utd chase an important win in the Premier League

Updated
Kylian Mbappe PSG 2021-22
Team news: Man Utd vs Brighton

2022-02-15T19:18:10.113Z

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Varane, Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Mac Allister, Moder, Bissouma, Groß, Maupay, Trossard

The king 👑

2022-02-15T19:17:18.762Z

Team news: PSG vs Real Madrid

2022-02-15T19:00:28.162Z

Here go!

Reminder that Neymar is in the squad, but on the bench.

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Danilo, Paredes, Verratti, Messi, Di Maria, Mbappe

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-02-15T19:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog, where we'll follow Champions League action in PSG vs Real Madrid and Sporting vs Manchester City. In the Premier League, Manchester United host Brighton.

Team news to follow!