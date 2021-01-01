Matchday LIVE: PSG & Real Madrid in action before Liverpool host Manchester City

KO: Rennes v PSG
It's a sunny day in Brittany, with a lively crowd in tow - and referee Ruddy Buquet gets us underway with a blow of his whistle!
Is it going to be goals galore for the visitors? Their firepower will certainly be out to notch up as many as they can.
Today's order of play
We've already got team news in for that Ligue 1 clash - and what an attack it is for the visitors again - given they kick off shortly, but just how will the rest of today shake down? Here's how it will all pan out:
1200: Rennes v PSG
14:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester
1400: Tottenham v Aston Villa
1400: West Ham v Brentford
1515: Espanyol v Real Madrid
1630: Liverpool v Manchester City
1630: Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt
1945: Atalanta v Milan
(All times BST)
Team News: Rennes v PSG
Messi leads Mbappe and Neymar for visitors
[#SRFCPSG]— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) October 3, 2021
𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗢 ⚔️
---#AllezRennes#ToutDonner 💪🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/obrpWlJeZI
📋 Our starting XI 🆚 Rennes!
#SRFCPSG pic.twitter.com/TmHXaEIKVn— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 3, 2021
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Ready for a last hurrah? Of course, it is not the end of the road for club football everywhere - but with the October international break set to launch shortly, this is the last time we'll get to savour such delights for a fortnight.
And what delights we have! Paris Saint-Germain lead off in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi out to find his first club goal, Tottenham headline a trio of early Premier League kick-offs and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Milan complete a heavyweight batch in action.
But there's just one game that pits true title rivals against each other today - and it's the one we've all been waiting for. Premier League champions Manchester City meet Liverpool later on - and you will not want to miss a minute of that.