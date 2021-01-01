Matchday LIVE: Newcastle vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Man City, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad & more

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 West Ham - Wilson
Newcastle are in front after just five minutes!
Allan Saint-Maximin picked up the ball on the right flank and ghosted past Rice before firing a pinpoint cross into the box, which Wilson stopped low to head into the back of the net and send the home crowd into raptures.
Game on!
Wonderful work from Saint-Maximin on the right who twists and turns before putting it on a plate for Wilson who turns the ball home!
Chance! Soucek nearly heads West Ham ahead
Tomas Soucek very nearly gave West Ham an early lead after nodding a header goalwards following a Declan Rice corner.
The Czech's effort would have nestled into the net were it not for Miguel Almiron, who was covering to turn the ball past the post.
KO: Newcastle v West Ham
Martin Atkinson is the man in the middle with the whistle today - and he blows it to get this one underway!
Who will get their Premier League season off on the right foot?
Bruce excited to see fans back at St James' Park
Bruce expressed his excitement over the return of Newcastle supporters ahead of his side's first home game of the season, telling reporters: "There’s nothing quite like a full house at St James’ Park. It’s marvellous. Empty stadiums in lockdown have been bloody awful.
"Yes, it was a spectacle for people to watch on television but it was bloody awful for us. We’ve missed supporters – and the one thing we now know is that we can not take them for granted. They need to be excited."
Pressed on whether Newcastle are capable of pushing for European qualification this term, Bruce added: "We won’t transform overnight. But, yes, that has to be the aim.”
Moyes' pre-match thoughts
Moyes on facing Newcastle: "They've got a great crowd, Newcastle. They took one or two games against us last season. They were both strange games where we didn't play particularly badly - maybe the first game we didn't play so well - but Newcastle did well.
"Steve Bruce has done a great job. Lots of people have written them off but they had a strong finish and a strong position last season coming into the new season."
The Scottish head coach added on whether West Ham can finish sixth or higher again: "I hope it's much of the same as last season! I don't see any reason why we can't do it again.
"The players were terrific last season. We will work very hard to achieve it but last season is gone, it's in the past now."
Wilson the danger man
West Ham's chances of success today will likely hinge on whether they can keep Wilson quiet, with the England international boasting a strong individual record against the Hammers.
The former Bournemouth striker has scored eight goals in ten appearances vs West Ham, more than any other opponent he's faced in the top-flight.
Wilson has also set himself the target of hitting 20 or more goals in 2021-22, as he told BBC Radio Five Live: "At the end of the season if I get 15 goals, I can't be happy with that because ultimately I'm 29 not and the years are going by and I've still not hit 20 goals in this league.
"As a striker that's something that's grinding me down that I want to do."
West Ham players receive warm welcome at St James' Park
West Ham aiming to break opening day hoodoo
West Ham have lost all of their opening day matches since 2016-17, and will earn an unwanted place in top-flight history if they extend that streak today.
The last side to suffer defeat in six consecutive matchday one fixtures without suffering relegation was Grimsby Town between 1934-35 and 1946-47.
However, the Hammers were among the most prolific teams in the top-flight last season, as they scored three or more goals in 11 games, a record bettered only by Manchester City and Manchester United.
David Moyes will hope his men can pick up from where they left off in 2020-21 against Newcastle, having ended the campaign with a 3-1 win against West Brom and a 3-0 triumph against Southampton.
Good omen for Newcastle?
Newcastle also met West Ham on the opening day of the 2020-21 campaign, and ran out 2-0 winners at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Wilson and Jeff Hendrick.
However, the Magpies haven't won consecutive matchday one games since beating Wigan in 2006-07 and Bolton in 2007-08, and kept fewer clean sheets than any other team in the Premier League last term.
Team news: Newcastle vs West Ham
Newcastle have handed Freddie Woodman his Premier League debut as he replaces the injured Martin Dubravka between the sticks against West Ham.
Callum Wilson leads the line for the Magpies, but Joe Willock will have to wait before making his first appearance of the season after sealing a permanent move to St James' Park from Arsenal on Friday.
Meanwhile, Angelo Ogbonna starts for the Hammers after shaking off a hamstring injury, and Manuel Lanzini has to make do with a place on the bench after working his way back from a groin issue.
All eyes will be on Mikail Antonio up front as he seeks to kick off the new season with a bang, while England's Euro 2020 hero Declan Rice is back in midfield with the captain's armband.
West Ham line up
Newcastle line up
Today's order of play
There are two mouth-watering Premier League fixtures set to place this Sunday, starting with Newcastle playing host to West Ham at St James' Park.
That clash will be closely followed by Manchester City against Tottenham, which will see Nuno Espirito Santo's side welcome the reigning champions to north London for the Portuguese manager's first game in charge.
We will also be providing updates on Barcelona vs Real Sociedad from La Liga, and bring you live scores from all the other games across Europe today.
14:00 Newcastle vs West Ham
16:30 Tottenham vs Manchester City
19:00 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
After a breathless Saturday that saw Manchester United hammer Leeds, Chelsea lay down an early title marker against Crystal Palace and Watford stun Aston Villa, the Premier League is back for another afternoon of drama.
The new La Liga season is also well underway, and we are here to bring you all the action and main talking points.