Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Wolves in the Premier League

🔴
Captain Cristiano © pic.twitter.com/ZAKxMm2OOX— GOAL (@goal) January 3, 2022
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Yet another push from Wolves, with Raul finding Daniel Podence who drives an effort into goal – only for the shot to land directly in David De Gea's hands.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Thoughts from our Manchester United correspondent ✍️
20 minutes gone and Wolves are comfortable here. They've had eight shots (three on target) and the majority of the possession. Lots of misplaced passes from #MUFC and none of that control Rangnick is after.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 3, 2022
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Ruben Neves skies it over the bar. Wolves look slightly more dangerous than Man Utd here, who are looking pretty lethargic on their own turf and sent into a bit of a panic whenever Wolves get on the ball.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Wolves with a shot of their own now with Daniel Podence tearing down the left flank and into the Man Utd box, but David De Gea is there to save.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Manchester United get their first shot away through Jadon Sancho after a brilliant Mason Greenwood pass, but it's been saved comfortably.
Who had Phil Jones being in the Man Utd XI in their 2022 bingo?
Loud cheers for Jones for his first headed clearance of the game. The Stretford End have already given an airing of his song too. Good reception for the centre-back.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 3, 2022
Kick-off: Man Utd vs Wolves
And off we go!
What were you doing in January 2020?
Phil Jones returns.— GOAL News (@GoalNews) January 3, 2022
His first start for Manchester United since January 2020 😲 pic.twitter.com/FLgv6ePbWg
🗣 Rangnick on Jones
Ralf Rangnick to MUTV: "He was extremely professional all the time even when he wasn’t in the squad. We knew since last night our other two centre backs that played against Burnley were out so for me it was the logical choice."
Cristiano Ronaldo is captain for today, too 👑
Cristiano Ronaldo starts against Wolves, the team he made his first Premier League start against back in 2003 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OWyek0f43J— GOAL (@goal) January 3, 2022
Phil Jones starts for Man Utd for first time in 707 days
Yes, you've read that right. Phil Jones – the one and only Phil Jones – has been included in the Red Devils' starting line-up tonight for the first time since January 26, 2020, in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere Rovers.
New year, new Phil Jones.
Lineups: Man Utd vs Wolves
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Coady, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence
📋 Our first starting XI of the new year...#MUFC | #MUNWOL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We've got Manchester United hosting Wolves in an early Monday Premier League kick-off. Team news is imminent!