Matchday LIVE: Manchester City host Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

HT: Man City 2-1 Madrid
Well, what a first half of action that has been!
It's the break at the Etihad Stadium and not a moment too soon - we all need to catch our breath after that one!
Kevin De Bruyne's record-breaking header and Gabriel Jesus' close finish looked to have put Manchester City on the path to a rout, but Real Madrid have clung on and nabbed one back through Karim Benzema.
There's a lot to come in this one still!
Benz again
Man City 2-1 Madrid
40 - Karim Benzema is the first player to score 40+ goals in a single season for Real Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo left them in 2018, with Ronaldo the last to do so for the club in 2017-18 (44). Unleashed. pic.twitter.com/LypKVx7epd— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2022
WATCH: Benzema pulls one back for Madrid
Man City 2-1 Madrid
Karim Benzema halves Man City's lead with a lovely instinctive finish 👌#UCL pic.twitter.com/JrFK1faTvN
Stones forced off for hosts
Man City 2-1 Madrid
Well, it looks like the gamble to field John Stones at right-back has come to an end. The England man was a doubt in the build-up, and those notions appear to be well-founded.
Off he trots gingerly, with captain Fernandinho on in his place. What can the veteran bring to his side now?
GOAL: Man City 2-1 Madrid
(Karim Benzema)
Is the comeback on already for Real Madrid?
Karim Benzema cuts the gap for Los Blancos - and who else could it be, really? - with a side-footed, rocky volley from the box.
He catches a cross from the left edge and the bounce of his finish allows him to wrongfoot Ederson. Manchester City see their lead trimmed.
Foden close for City's third
Man City 2-0 Madrid
City break again, @DeBruyneKev threads through @PhilFoden who's first touch didn't set him up as he'd have wanted and the resulting shot was dragged wide - we're pressing for the third though! 💪
🔵 2-0 ⚪️ | #ManCity
End-to-end stuff
Man City 2-0 Madrid
There could be a goal at either end in the blink of an eye now.
Manchester City hit their own post - their own! - with some last-gasp defending after Madrid catch them napping around the box.
Then Riyad Mahrez smashes an effort into the side-netting at the other end of the pitch.
Fast and furious
Man City 2-0 Madrid
Different strokes
Man City 2-0 Madrid
Well, Manchester City don't seem to be missing Kyle Walker too much so far, do they?
Real Madrid are missing Casemiro though. His absence has been exploited ruthlessly so far.
But Los Blancos have already delivered some superb comebacks this term. They aren't out of this, not by a long shot.
Man with a plan
Man City 2-0 Madrid
GOAL: Man City 2-0 Madrid
(Gabriel Jesus)
Do not adjust your sets, people! Manchester City are ripping Real Madrid apart!
Gabriel Jesus pops up with another one of those big goals he's so fond of, and Los Blancos are two down inside the first quarter-hour!
The Etihad Stadium is absolutely rocking, as the Brazilian controls Kevin De Bruyne's smart pass on the edge of the six-yar area, turns and blasts beyond Thibaut Courtois.
WATCH: De Bruyne heads City into early lead
Man City 1-0 Madrid
An incredible start for Man City!#UCL pic.twitter.com/nuiF7OqsXb
Not another one?
Man City 1-0 Madrid
Speed kings?
Man City 1-0 Madrid
That might just be the fastest goal ever in a Champions League semi-final. 94 seconds? 95? Either way, it's far too fast for Real Madrid.
But Manchester City have shot out of the gates. They look in the mood for business.
Is this the grandest of European nights they have always threatened under Pep Guardiola? We'll find out soon enough.
GOAL: Man City 1-0 Madrid
(Kevin De Bruyne)
WHAT A START FROM MANCHESTER CITY!
The Citizens are up by one with barely two minutes on the clock, to place a fast sucker punch straight to the heart of Real Madrid.
Riyad Mahrez dinks superbly around the edge of the box and floats a beautiful ball in off the right. Kevin De Bruyne plants a superb header, low and diving, to tuck it in at the far post.
KO: Man City vs Madrid
The Champions League anthem has concluded, the captains have shaken hands, Pep Guardiola has done a spot of European black magic. (One of those is false. Probably.)
It's semi-final time at the Etihad Stadium, between Manchester City and Real Madrid. It doesn't get better than this.
Here we go!
Here come the teams...
Man City v Madrid
...and here comes the UEFA Champions League Anthem too.
It's sad to think after today, we'll only hear it four more times this season. Alas, these are the moments to cherish.
Almost time...
Man City v Madrid
Put through the paces
Man City v Madrid
Lucky seven?
Man City v Madrid
7 - This will be the seventh meeting between Manchester City and Real Madrid in European competition, each in the Champions League; after failing to win the first four (D2 L2), the Citizens won both legs in the round of 16 against Real in this competition in 2019-20. Rematch.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2022
Lineups: Man City v Madrid
TEAM NEWS 📋💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2022
XI | Ederson, Stones, Dias (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity pic.twitter.com/9mNWYwXigB
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @ManCity! #UCL pic.twitter.com/RL3F5C7lDx— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 26, 2022
Who's got the drip?
Man City v Madrid
Prize fighters
Man City v Madrid
Sextet Century
Man City v Madrid
600 - Karim @Benzema 🇫🇷 will make his 600th appearance for @realmadriden in all competitions (318 goals and 140 assists), becoming the eighth player to reach this milestone in club’s history and the first non-Spanish to do so. Legend. pic.twitter.com/FXwbPOENQT— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 26, 2022
Battle on!
Man City v Madrid
6- Pep Guardiola 🇪🇸 (W4) & Carlo Ancelotti 🇮🇹 (W2) have faced each other on 6 previous occasions as opposing managers. The Italian’s two wins came in the #UCL Semifinals in 2013-14, with his Real Madrid side beating FC Bayern 5-0 on aggregate.Ships#ManchesterCityRealMadrid 🤍💜 pic.twitter.com/C8yWM5joDp— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 26, 2022
Get ready to rumble
Man City v Madrid
Who's winning this one?
Man City v Madrid
So, the teams are in - and it's time to place your bets.
Tell us - who is coming out on top in the first leg? Will Manchester City triumph on home turf? Or can Real Madrid make their magic work on the road again?
Let us know in the comments below.
Team News: Man City
Man City v Madrid
Kroos the man?
Man City v Madrid
15 - Toni Kroos is set to make his 15th appearance in a Champions League semi-final match, equalling the record for a German player, held by Thomas Müller; Kroos has started in each of those 15 games (Müller started 11). Regular. #UCL #MCIRMA pic.twitter.com/ZxLLEqWAlI— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 26, 2022
Mad fer it
Man City v Madrid
How's the weather?
Man City v Madrid
In the mood...
Road to the semis
Man City vs Madrid
Both sides have seen their share of drama to get here - one more than the other, it must be said.
Manchester City emerged as Group A winners and made destructive work of Sporting CP in the last-16, before a taut two-legged tussle with Atletico Madrid saw them grind their way through to the semis.
Real Madrid meanwhile stunned Paris Saint-Germain off the canvas to reach the quarter-finals, where they almost blew it against Chelsea in a truly remarkable tie.
More of the same today?
Team News: Real Madrid
Man City v Madrid
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @ManCity! #UCL pic.twitter.com/RL3F5C7lDx— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 26, 2022
And then there were four...
Nothing quite like the latter stages of European competition, is there? And the four sides who have made it this far have certainly earned their place.
Tonight, it's the two sides who sit top of the pile in their domestic leagues. In the blue corner, Manchester City are looking to go one step further after last year's heartbreak, driven by the ghosts of Portugal.
And in the white corner, it's Real Madrid - long-term kings of the Champions League, but seeking to get back into the swing of things after three years without a final.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe tonight!
But there can only be one - yes, it is UEFA Champions League semi-final action time once again! It comes around quicker every year.
Two Premier League sides. Two clubs from La Liga. The prospect of an all-English affair in the final - or an all-Spanish one too.
It really doesn't get more delicious than this, does it? Strap in - we're getting ready to rock.