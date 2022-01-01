Matchday LIVE: Manchester City host Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Well, what a first half of action that has been!

It's the break at the Etihad Stadium and not a moment too soon - we all need to catch our breath after that one!

Kevin De Bruyne's record-breaking header and Gabriel Jesus' close finish looked to have put Manchester City on the path to a rout, but Real Madrid have clung on and nabbed one back through Karim Benzema.

There's a lot to come in this one still!