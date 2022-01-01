Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City host Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Follow all the news and updates as two of the world's biggest clubs go head to head in the last four of Europe's premier club competition.

Updated
Comments (0)
Gabriel Jesus, Man City, UCL 2021-22
Getty

HT: Man City 2-1 Madrid

2022-04-26T19:47:00.000Z

Well, what a first half of action that has been!

It's the break at the Etihad Stadium and not a moment too soon - we all need to catch our breath after that one!

Kevin De Bruyne's record-breaking header and Gabriel Jesus' close finish looked to have put Manchester City on the path to a rout, but Real Madrid have clung on and nabbed one back through Karim Benzema.

There's a lot to come in this one still!

Benz again

2022-04-26T19:43:00.000Z

Man City 2-1 Madrid

WATCH: Benzema pulls one back for Madrid

2022-04-26T19:40:00.000Z

Man City 2-1 Madrid

Stones forced off for hosts

2022-04-26T19:36:00.000Z

Man City 2-1 Madrid

Well, it looks like the gamble to field John Stones at right-back has come to an end. The England man was a doubt in the build-up, and those notions appear to be well-founded.

Off he trots gingerly, with captain Fernandinho on in his place. What can the veteran bring to his side now?

GOAL: Man City 2-1 Madrid

2022-04-26T19:33:00.000Z

(Karim Benzema)

Is the comeback on already for Real Madrid?

Karim Benzema cuts the gap for Los Blancos - and who else could it be, really? - with a side-footed, rocky volley from the box.

He catches a cross from the left edge and the bounce of his finish allows him to wrongfoot Ederson. Manchester City see their lead trimmed.

Foden close for City's third

2022-04-26T19:31:00.000Z

Man City 2-0 Madrid

End-to-end stuff

2022-04-26T19:27:00.000Z

Man City 2-0 Madrid

There could be a goal at either end in the blink of an eye now.

Manchester City hit their own post - their own! - with some last-gasp defending after Madrid catch them napping around the box.

Then Riyad Mahrez smashes an effort into the side-netting at the other end of the pitch.

Fast and furious

2022-04-26T19:22:00.000Z

Man City 2-0 Madrid

Different strokes

2022-04-26T19:18:00.000Z

Man City 2-0 Madrid

Well, Manchester City don't seem to be missing Kyle Walker too much so far, do they?

Real Madrid are missing Casemiro though. His absence has been exploited ruthlessly so far.

But Los Blancos have already delivered some superb comebacks this term. They aren't out of this, not by a long shot.

GOAL: Man City 2-0 Madrid

2022-04-26T19:12:00.000Z

(Gabriel Jesus)

Do not adjust your sets, people! Manchester City are ripping Real Madrid apart!

Gabriel Jesus pops up with another one of those big goals he's so fond of, and Los Blancos are two down inside the first quarter-hour!

The Etihad Stadium is absolutely rocking, as the Brazilian controls Kevin De Bruyne's smart pass on the edge of the six-yar area, turns and blasts beyond Thibaut Courtois.

WATCH: De Bruyne heads City into early lead

2022-04-26T19:10:00.000Z

Man City 1-0 Madrid

Speed kings?

2022-04-26T19:05:00.000Z

Man City 1-0 Madrid

That might just be the fastest goal ever in a Champions League semi-final. 94 seconds? 95? Either way, it's far too fast for Real Madrid.

But Manchester City have shot out of the gates. They look in the mood for business.

Is this the grandest of European nights they have always threatened under Pep Guardiola? We'll find out soon enough.

GOAL: Man City 1-0 Madrid

2022-04-26T19:03:00.000Z

(Kevin De Bruyne)

WHAT A START FROM MANCHESTER CITY!

The Citizens are up by one with barely two minutes on the clock, to place a fast sucker punch straight to the heart of Real Madrid.

Riyad Mahrez dinks superbly around the edge of the box and floats a beautiful ball in off the right. Kevin De Bruyne plants a superb header, low and diving, to tuck it in at the far post.

KO: Man City vs Madrid

2022-04-26T19:00:00.000Z

The Champions League anthem has concluded, the captains have shaken hands, Pep Guardiola has done a spot of European black magic. (One of those is false. Probably.)

It's semi-final time at the Etihad Stadium, between Manchester City and Real Madrid. It doesn't get better than this.

Here we go!

Here come the teams...

2022-04-26T18:54:00.000Z

Man City v Madrid

...and here comes the UEFA Champions League Anthem too.

It's sad to think after today, we'll only hear it four more times this season. Alas, these are the moments to cherish.

Lucky seven?

2022-04-26T18:36:00.000Z

Man City v Madrid

Lineups: Man City v Madrid

2022-04-26T18:30:00.000Z

Sextet Century

2022-04-26T18:12:00.000Z

Man City v Madrid

Battle on!

2022-04-26T18:06:00.000Z

Man City v Madrid

Who's winning this one?

2022-04-26T17:54:00.000Z

Man City v Madrid

So, the teams are in - and it's time to place your bets.

Tell us - who is coming out on top in the first leg? Will Manchester City triumph on home turf? Or can Real Madrid make their magic work on the road again?

Let us know in the comments below.

Kevin De Bruyne Luka Modric Manchester City Real Madrid
Getty Images

Team News: Man City

2022-04-26T17:48:00.000Z

Man City v Madrid

Kroos the man?

2022-04-26T17:42:00.000Z

Man City v Madrid

Road to the semis

2022-04-26T17:18:00.000Z

Man City vs Madrid

Both sides have seen their share of drama to get here - one more than the other, it must be said.

Manchester City emerged as Group A winners and made destructive work of Sporting CP in the last-16, before a taut two-legged tussle with Atletico Madrid saw them grind their way through to the semis.

Real Madrid meanwhile stunned Paris Saint-Germain off the canvas to reach the quarter-finals, where they almost blew it against Chelsea in a truly remarkable tie.

More of the same today?

And then there were four...

2022-04-26T17:06:00.000Z

Nothing quite like the latter stages of European competition, is there? And the four sides who have made it this far have certainly earned their place.

Tonight, it's the two sides who sit top of the pile in their domestic leagues. In the blue corner, Manchester City are looking to go one step further after last year's heartbreak, driven by the ghosts of Portugal.

And in the white corner, it's Real Madrid - long-term kings of the Champions League, but seeking to get back into the swing of things after three years without a final.

Oleksandr Zinchenko Manchester City
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-04-26T17:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe tonight!

But there can only be one - yes, it is UEFA Champions League semi-final action time once again! It comes around quicker every year.

Two Premier League sides. Two clubs from La Liga. The prospect of an all-English affair in the final - or an all-Spanish one too.

It really doesn't get more delicious than this, does it? Strap in - we're getting ready to rock.

benzema
(C)Getty Images