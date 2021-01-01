Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Leicester, Barcelona face Levante

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Updated
Manchester United Barcelona Leicester
🗣 Solskjaer on Elanga making his debut

2021-05-11T16:45:00Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "He is a good boy, has a had a couple of injuries that has probably delayed this debut, he is one I am looking forward to seeing.

"He has pace, is direct and is a goal threat."

Read our Man Utd correspondent's NXGN profile on him in full.

Anthony Elanga NxGn GFX
The kids are alright 💪

2021-05-11T16:37:35Z

🗣 Solskjaer gives Maguire update

2021-05-11T16:27:01Z

“He's obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to MUTV.

“[There's] Ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he'll be ready for the final.”

Leicester's next fixtures...

2021-05-11T16:19:27Z

FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Leicester

Premier League: Chelsea vs Leicester

Premier League: Leicester vs Tottenham

😳

🗣 Solskjaer speaks on his 10 changes

2021-05-11T16:13:51Z

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "That was the only way to do it, that is the strongest we can get but I am looking forward to it.

"These boys will do everything they can for the team and it is a chance for them to play their way into the next game against Liverpool.

"I want to win every game."

Ole rings the changes 🛎

2021-05-11T16:08:45Z

Man Utd vs Leicester: Team news

2021-05-11T16:02:59Z

Here are both sets of teams for today's battle at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have made 10 changes.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, van de Beek, Mata, Amad, Elanga, Greenwood

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Fuchs, Ricardo, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Maswanhise

Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!

2021-05-11T15:59:30Z

Manchester United will host Leicester in the all-important Premier League clash of the evening, where Manchester City can claim the title should the Red Devils lose. Exciting!

Later on, Barcelona travel to Levante as they seek to continue the Liga title race pressure.