Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

Action is under way after a rousing minute's applause for Jimmy Greaves.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys and they come up against a strong (unbeaten this season) West Ham team.

David Moyes suggested it wasn't a good time for his former club to play the Hammers, but, as we all know, that man Ronaldo is always a threat.

Brighton, meanwhile, are out to upset Leicester City and keep their strong start to the season going. It's Jamie Vardy's 250th Premier League appearance. Will they spoil the occasion?