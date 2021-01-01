Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Have you caught your breath from the rush of Euro 2020? Has your heart rate settled from the highs of the Copa America? Have you cooled down from the dramas of Tokyo 2020?

Good stuff - because it's already time to do it all over again. It's the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, as well as the first round of action in La Liga and the Bundesliga - plus the second week of Ligue 1 action and a few Italian friendlies too.

You don't want to miss any of it - and you can follow the best of the action right here with us throughout the day.