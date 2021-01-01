Matchday LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid all in action for final round of Champions League group stage

What's at stake in the early games?
The focus is all on Group A to start the day, with Manchester City and PSG both already qualified for the knockout stages.
City will go through as group winners, having amassed 12 points so far, with PSG second in the group with eight.
The race for a Europa League spot, though, is very much on with RB Leipzig currently in pole position with four points and an even goal differential.
Club Brugge, meanwhile, also have four points, but a -11 goal difference.
RB Leizpig won the most recent meeting between the two, a 5-0 runaway in Belgium, with Brugge winning 2-1 in Germany early in the campaign.
Lineups: PSG vs Club Brugge
📋 Tonight's starting XI for #PSGCLU!— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 7, 2021
🔴🔵 #AllezParis
pic.twitter.com/nM5pIu1Msw
Our line-up for tonight! ✨ #PSGCLU #UCL ⚽ pic.twitter.com/vVdPG5aXvw— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) December 7, 2021
Lineups: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Unsere 1️⃣1️⃣ zum #UCL-Gruppenfinale 🔴⚪️#RBLMCI pic.twitter.com/rwq4tLYiUm— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) December 7, 2021
Your City XI to face RB Leipzig! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 7, 2021
XI | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
SUBS | Ederson, Carson, Dias, Sterling, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity pic.twitter.com/IgDRAKNbSV
Tonight's fixtures
Here's what we have to look forward to this evening (kick-off 20:00 GMT unless stated):
- PSG v Club Bruges (17:45 GMT)
- RB Leipzig v Manchester City (17:45)
- Porto v Atletico Madrid
- AC Milan v Liverpool
- Ajax v Sporting
- Borussia Dortmund v Besiktas
- Real Madrid v Inter Milan
- Shakhtar Donetsk v Sheriff Tiraspol
Good evening
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog as the final round of Champions League group games begin. Can you believe we are here already?
Eleven clubs are through and another 11 are competing for the remaining five slots over the next two evenings.
Let's do this!