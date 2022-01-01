Matchday LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham & Leeds involved in Premier League title, top-four & relegation deciders on final day

Today’s order of play
All of the Premier League fixtures on the final matchday of the season will kick-off at the same time, meaning that all 20 sides will be in action at once.
Plenty of attention will be focused on the Etihad Stadium and Anfield, but there is also the promise of fireworks in north and west London, Norfolk and the North West.
Title-deciding contests in Italy will get underway as a tense finale in England plays out, with there plenty to keep everyone stuck on the edge of their seat.
1600 Arsenal vs Everton
1600 Brentford vs Leeds
1600 Brighton vs West Ham
1600 Burnley vs Newcastle
1600 Chelsea vs Watford
1600 Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
1600 Leicester vs Southampton
1600 Liverpool vs Wolves
1600 Man City vs Aston Villa
1600 Norwich vs Tottenham
1700 Sassuolo vs AC Milan
1700 Inter vs Sampdoria
All times BST
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live, with our rolling blog set to keep you across all of the action on what promises to be another thrilling afternoon of elite competition.
The final day of the Premier League season is set to take centre stage - with title, top-four and relegation deciders on the cards – with the English top-flight delivering another captivating campaign in 2021-22.
Elsewhere, the Serie A title will be heading to Milan, but it is yet to be determined whether AC or Inter will be celebrating on opposing sides of that fierce San Siro divide.
With so much to get through, strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride!