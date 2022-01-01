Matchday LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham & Leeds involved in Premier League title, top-four & relegation deciders on final day

All of the Premier League fixtures on the final matchday of the season will kick-off at the same time, meaning that all 20 sides will be in action at once.

Plenty of attention will be focused on the Etihad Stadium and Anfield, but there is also the promise of fireworks in north and west London, Norfolk and the North West.

Title-deciding contests in Italy will get underway as a tense finale in England plays out, with there plenty to keep everyone stuck on the edge of their seat.

1600 Arsenal vs Everton

1600 Brentford vs Leeds

1600 Brighton vs West Ham

1600 Burnley vs Newcastle

1600 Chelsea vs Watford

1600 Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

1600 Leicester vs Southampton

1600 Liverpool vs Wolves

1600 Man City vs Aston Villa

1600 Norwich vs Tottenham

1700 Sassuolo vs AC Milan

1700 Inter vs Sampdoria

All times BST