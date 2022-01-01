Matchday LIVE: Man City host Chelsea as Man Utd, PSG & Juventus also in action

Team News: Man City vs Chelsea
Ziyech starts, Mount drops to bench
Your City XI to take on Chelsea! 💥
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Sterling, Foden, Grealish
SUBS | Steffen, Dias, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Mbete, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/LSGNkqolWj
Ready for action! 👊
Time (GMT)
Match
12:30pm
Man City vs Chelsea
2:30pm
FC Koln vs Bayern
5:30pm
Aston Villa vs Man Utd
7:45pm
Juventus vs Udinese
8pm
PSG vs Brest