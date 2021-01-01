Matchday LIVE: Man City host Wolves, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd all in action

Rashford or Greenwood - who can partner Ronaldo?
Norwich v Man Utd
Mason Greenwood or Marcus Rashford?
looks at who could be the perfect partner for Cristiano Ronaldo
Tottenham vs Rennes won't be rescheduled amid Covid outbreak
To pivot briefly away from today's action, news broke earlier today that Tottenham's Europa Conference League game with Rennes will not be rescheduled.
The match was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak within the Spurs camp.
To get the lowdown on just what that means, you can read up right here at GOAL.
Stevie G: Homecoming
Liverpool v Villa
Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield.
This is going to be emotional
Team News: Man City v Wolves
Sterling and Grealish start, Foden benched
Sterling and Grealish start, Foden benched
Your City starting XI to face Wolves
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/E6i7miB4AD
Here's how we line-up to take on Manchester City.
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/163gxGkYye
Today's order of play
It's an absolutely jam-packed roster of fixtures today too. While there are no champion clashes in France or Spain, both Bayern Munich and Manchester City are firmly in the thick of things, while deposed Serie A holders Juventus too will be out to bolster their flagging fortunes.
Elsewhere, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will all be looking to get stuck into the festive action early - oh, and there's also the small matter of Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield.
Today's order of play is as follows:
1230: Manchester City v Wolves
1430: Bayern Munich v Mainz 05
1430: VfL Bochum 1848 v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Arsenal v Southampton
1500: Chelsea v Leeds United
1500: Liverpool v Aston Villa
1700: Venezia v Juventus
1730: Norwich City v Manchester United
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
With continental club football packed away until 2022 now, it is that most wonderful time of the year instead - subjectively, of course.
Yes, it is truly the dawn of the hectic Christmas schedule that will seperate the best from the rest. Entire seasons can be lost and won over the next three weeks - and all these teams will know that a slip-up could be fatal to their ambitions.