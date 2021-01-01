Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea all in Premier League action

Mane brings up magic mark
Watford 0-1 Liverpool
🇨🇮 Didier Drogba— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah
🇸🇳 Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane becomes the third African player to score 100 Premier League goals! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wkTpwMrdSN
GOAL: Watford 0-1 Liverpool
(Sadio Mane)
It could be a long first afternoon at the office for Claudio Ranieri - Liverpool have seized an early lead, and it is only a surprise that they haven't managed it already.
The Reds have been rampant so far, particularly through Mohamed Salah, and it is the Egypt international who sets this one up. A Watford goal-kick makes halfway, comes back to earth and falls towards the forward.
He breaks down the right flank, but not too far, before he sweeps a low cross in. Sadio Mane meets it on the edge of the box, stretching out ahead of the defence, and slots a simple finish into the bottom-left corner.
Fast start for visitors
Watford 0-0 Liverpool
Salah hits the bar early but the flag was up anyway against Mane. #LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021
KO: Watford v Liverpool
Referee Jonathan Moss blows the whistle - and we're underway in our first match of the day!
Will it be a routine job for the Reds? Or have the Hornets got a sting up their sleeve?
Sunshine on Watford
And look at that, the sun has turned up 😎🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/t6lJzf8dRB— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021
Tough at the top
Watford v Liverpool
Club football is BACK and this is how the top leagues are shaping up 📈 pic.twitter.com/E0vHHPTNjx— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
Ranieri puts record on the line
Watford v Liverpool
80% - Claudio Ranieri has won four of his five Premier League home games against Liverpool, losing the other. The Italian has the highest home win rate against the Reds in Premier League history (80% - min. 5 meetings). Return. pic.twitter.com/ELAMd6vsA9— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
Dilly ding, dilly dong!
Watford v Liverpool
Eyes will be on both sides of the pitch in today's Premier League curtain-raiser of course - but the return of Claudio Ranieri to the reins of an English side has the potential to be a welcome surprise.
The Italian became a cult figure and hero not just in Leicester after he took them to a shock 2015-16 Premier League title triumph, but he was out of a job at the King Power Stadium less than a year later.
The journeyman boss has flitted around since, and most recently was with Sampdoria - but having made his reputation already, it is hard to see that, no matter how short his stay with the Hornets is, he will suffer greatly for them.
Big day between the posts
Watford v Liverpool
A big day for Caoimhin Kelleher, who makes just his third Premier League appearance today. 🔴#LFC #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/7ojPkXWZnx— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021
Kelleher primed to seize chance
Watford v Liverpool
The belated return of South American internationals to their clubs in Europe has had a knock-on effect across the Premier League this weekend - but when ooportunity knocks, that's when you've got to take it.
So it is, with Alisson's absence after Brazil duty, that Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher will play his third top-flight game for the Reds, with the 22-year-old nabbing his first start of the year.
There will be a lot of pressure on his shoulders today - but you can expect him to rise to the occasion, as so many other Liverpool starlets have under Jurgen Klopp's watch.
Team News: Watford v Liverpool
Ranieri takes charge of first game, Kelleher in goal for Reds
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 16, 2021
Here's the side Claudio Ranieri has picked for his first game in charge of the Hornets!#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/hivRmrsKTM
⭐ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2021
The Reds to take on @WatfordFC this afternoon 👊 #WATLIV
Today's order of play
There's no shortage of blockbusters across Europe's top five leagues today - indeed, it is arguably only La Liga that does not boast a true cherry-picked tie among their fixture list.
But we're going to bring you the big highlights all the way through until the close of play from these games. In order of kick-off, we've got:
1230: Watford v Liverpool
1430: Dortmund v Mainz
1500: Aston Villa v Wolves
1500: Leicester v Man Utd
1500: Man City v Burnley
1500: Norwich v Brighton
1500: Southampton v Leeds
1600: Clermont v Lille
1700: Lazio v Inter
1730: Brentford v Chelsea
1945: Milan v Hellas Verona
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Had your fill of internationals? Good - because we're out of the frying pan and into the fire of club football once more, on a jam-packed weekend to welcome back domestic level.
No less than seven Premier League games are set for today, including Claudio Ranieri's latest English top-flight debut as the former Leicester boss takes charge of Watford against Liverpool.
Elsewhere, Manchester United travel to the Foxes, Manchester City host Burnley and Chelsea prepare to pit wits with Brentford - while across the continent, Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Milan and Lille are all in action too.
You don't want to be anywhere else.