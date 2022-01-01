Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

Kick-off: Liverpool vs Arsenal
And we are underway at Anfield! who will come out on top in this battle of old foes?
Arteta's pre-match thoughts
Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "We are short in midfield after losing a lot of players but we have to compete in the best possible way.
"We have to learn a lesson [after the Nottingham Forest FA Cup defeat], it was very disappointing and we now have to show character against one of the best teams in Europe."
Bad omen for the Gunners?
43 - Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more goals against Arsenal in all competitions (43) than they have versus any other opponent. Anticipation. pic.twitter.com/Vg36lnQkV3— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2022
Team news: Liverpool vs Arsenal
The Reds to face @Arsenal in the @Carabao_Cup semi-final! #LIVARS
The Reds to face @Arsenal in the @Carabao_Cup semi-final! #LIVARS
Introducing your starting XI…
🏴 @KieranTierney1 at left back
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 starts
🇧🇷 @GabiMartinelli in attack
🏆 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/yqDBjKxock
What matches are taking place this evening?
The matches taking place this evening are:
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
Milan vs Genoa
Atletico's game is already underway, with the English & Italian fixtures set to follow in the next 40 minutes..
Welcome to the matchday blog!
We could be in for a thrilling evening of football as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action while also giving updates on the night's other important matches, including those in the Supercopa de Espana and Coppa Italia.