Matchday LIVE: Everton vs Chelsea, West Ham vs Arsenal, plus Barcelona & Serie A title race

GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal have taken the lead!
Rob Holding gets his first ever Premier League goal when he gets on the end of a corner and heads beyond Lukasz Fabianski.
Rice has a shot
West Ham are increasing the pressure on Arsenal as we pass the half-hour mark.
Declan Rice saw an opening for a shot from just outside the box but his tame effort went straight into the hands of Aaron Ramsdale.
Fornals blasts over the bar
West Ham almost had a chance when Coufal whipped a cross into the Arsenal box.
The Gunners failed to clear the danger and it landed for Fornals who set himself up for a shot but sent it sailing over the bar.
Slow start in London
We are still waiting for the first big chance of the clash between West Ham and Arsenal.
The Gunners have had two shots from distance blocked in the first 19 minutes of the match, while West Ham are yet to have an attempt.
Kick-off: West Ham vs Arsenal
The clash in London is underway!
Arsenal hope to take fourth place back from Tottenham with a positive result against the Hammers.
Inter team news: Handanovic, Darmian & Dzeko back in starting XI
Full-time: Everton 1-0 Chelsea
Everton have beaten Chelsea to significantly boost their survival hopes!
Richarlison struck the decisive goal in the 46th minute, finishing well after forcing a mistake from Azpilicueta.
Everton are now just two points behind Burnley and Leeds with a game in hand, while Chelsea will be just three points ahead of Arsenal in third if the Gunners beat West Ham later.
Full-time: Milan 1-0 Fiorentina
Leao's late winner has ensured that Milan move four points clear of Inter at the top of Serie A!
Full-time: Spurs 3-1 Leicester
Spurs have picked up all three points despite Iheanacho's late goal!
A Harry Kane opener and a brace from Son have ended up securing a 3-1 home win for Conte's side, who are now sitting fourth in the table, one ahead of Arsenal before their rivals' clash with West Ham.
Will Spurs be returning to the Champions League?
GOAL: Spurs 3-1 Leicester (Iheanacho)
Kelechi Iheanacho has pulled one back for the Foxes with a fine low strike, but it will likely prove to be nothing more than a consolation.
Seven minutes added on at Goodison!
The assistant referee has added on a generous seven minutes for Chelsea as they seek an equaliser.
Nervy moments for the Toffees1
GOAL: Milan 1-0 Fiorentina (Leao)
Huge goal in the Serie A title race!
It's a superb effort from Rafael Leao, who dribbles into the box before firing low past the opposition goalkeeper at his near post.
GOAL: Spurs 3-0 Leicester (Son)
Son has his second and Tottenham are now surely out of sight!
It's the pick of the bunch so far too, with the forward curling a sublime shot into the top left-hand corner after picking the ball up just outside the box.
Spurs going fourth!
Arsenal team news: Tomiyasu, Holding & Martinelli in for West Ham clash
Son's left-foot magic
Double change for Chelsea
Watch: Pickford's heroics for Everton
GOAL: Spurs 2-0 Leicester (Son)
Son doubles Tottenham's lead!
Substitute Kulusevski breaks forward towards the box before playing it through to Son, who swivels before slotting past Kasper Schmeichel in expert fashion.
Long way back for Leicester!
Mount hits the woodwork!
Mason Mount has hit the post for Chelsea! his fierce strike strikes the inside of the woodwork before bouncing out to Azpilicueta, and his shot is then kept out in brilliant fashion by Jordan Pickford.
WATCH: Richarlison's opener for Everton
GOAL: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Richarlison)
Everton are in front!!
Richarlison has sent the home crowd into raptures after firing past Edouard Mendy!
The Brazilian robbed César Azpilicueta of possession just outside the Chelsea box and played a one-two with Demarai Gray before finishing well into the back of the net.
HUGE goal for the hosts.
Second half begins at Goodison
Chelsea have kicked us off for the second half at Goodison Park. Will Everton be able to find a winner to boost their survival hopes? or will the Blues break their hearts?
Milan and Fiorentina are also back underway at San Siro.
Second half kick-off: Spurs vs Leicester
We are back underway again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!
Kane mobbed after putting Spurs one up
Half-time: Everton holding Chelsea, Spurs in front against Foxes
Everton and Chelsea head in level at the break, while Spurs are 1-0 up against Leicester thanks to a Kane header.
In Serie A, meanwhile, Milan and Fiorentina are goalless after a cagey opening 45 minutes.
Everton fighting for their lives
Tension rising at Goodison
Chelsea and Everton are both struggling to maintain discipline in this one, with four yellow cards having already been shared between them.
Cesar Azpilicueta and Seamus Coleman were both booked after an angry exchange while reacting to a collision between Yerry Mina and Mason Mount, and if tempers continue to flare then we may end up seeing a red card today.
Chelsea still yet to breakthrough
Kane improves impressive record vs Leicester
GOAL: Spurs 1-0 Leicester (Kane)
Kane puts Spurs in front!
The English striker has combined with Son Heung-min once again, rising highest to nod home a corner from the South Korean.
Tottenham into the top four as it stands!
Chelsea & Everton cancelling eachother out
Chelsea have carried the biggest threat going forward in the opening ten minutes at Goodison Park, but Everton are clearly up for this.
The hosts have also had two free-kicks in dangerous areas, but Anthony Gordon was unable to make anything of either.
Finely poised contest as it stands!
Milan vs Fiorentina also underway
Milan and Fiorentina have also kicked off at San Siro, with the former looking for three points to extend their lead at the top of Serie A.
Kick-off at Goodison Park & the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chelsea's clash with Everton and Spurs' encounter against Leicester are both now underway!
Pressure building on Lampard at Everton
Frank Lampard will come up against his former club when Chelsea arrive at Goodison Park today, with Everton in dire need of three points after Burnley's win over Watford on Saturday.
The Toffees are now five points behind Burnley and Leeds in 18th, and defeat against the Blues would leave them on the brink of relegation with only five fixtures left to play thereafter.
Conte brings up Premier League ton
Antonio Conte is set to appear on the touchline for his 100th Premier League game this afternoon, having previously taken in a title-winning spell at Chelsea.
The Italian tactician is the fourth man to reach that milestone in 2021-22 after Ralph Hasenhüttl, Graham Potter and Dean Smith, all of whom marked the occasion with losses.
Fati returns to Barca squad for Mallorca clash
Landmark day for Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek
Watch: Sakala equalises for Rangers vs Celtic
Juventus seal Venezia win
Juventus have picked up a hard-fought home win over Serie A's bottom club Venezia, and now sit five points behind leaders Milan.
Bonucci opened the scoring in the first half but the visitors found an equaliser through Mattia Aramu in the 71st minute to silence the home crowd.
Juve had the last word, though, with Bonucci bundling home his second of the game five minutes later.
Everton fans set off fireworks outside Chelsea hotel
Everton fans are doing their best to aid the club’s bid for Premier League survival, with fans letting off early-morning fireworks outside Chelsea’s hotel before greeting the Toffees’ team bus to Goodison Park with a passionate display of support.
Followers of the Merseyside outfit gathered outside their stadium hours before kick-off on Sunday, with it decided that a show of unity was required in order to try and inspire those that have to take to the field.
Thomas Tuchel’s visitors could be forgiven for feeling a little bleary-eyed when they lock horns with a club stuck inside the top-flight drop zone, with the Blues struggling to get a good night’s sleep while out on the road.
You can watch a video of the scenes outside Chelsea's hotel here.
Conte explains decision to drop Kulusevski
Kulusevski is a surprise absentee from Tottenham's starting XI today given his form since joining the club on loan from Juventus in January, but Conte has insisted he has not been dropped based on performance.
"It's rotation. When you have the possibility to change good players, you do. It is a normal rotation," the Spurs boss told reporters ahead of kick-off.
Conte added on Tottenham's failure to register a shot on target in their last two games: "We try to work because we have not had a shot on target, usually we are able to score goals and create chances."
Milan reveal starting XI for Fiorentina clash
Spurs team news: Conte starts Moura over Kulusevski
Team news: Loftus-Cheek in for Kante for Chelsea's trip to Everton
Juventus leading Venezia in early Serie A kick-off
Juventus still have faint hopes of winning the Serie A title, and will move to within five points of leaders Milan if they beat Venezia today, at least until their rivals play later.
The Turin outfit are well on their way to three points heading into the final 20 minutes of the game, with a seventh-minute goal from Leandro Bonucci proving to the difference between the two sides at the Allianz Stadium so far.
Top-four race heats up
Arsenal begin the day sitting in the final Champions League spot on 60 points, six behind third-placed Chelsea and just two ahead of arch-rivals Tottenham.
Spurs will move into the top four if they beat Leicester and put real pressure on the Gunners before their meeting with West Ham, who can move up to sixth if they win the London derby clash.
Today's order of play 📺
Here are the main fixtures taking place on Sunday, May 1 (UK kick-off times):
Premier League
Everton vs Chelsea (14:00)
Spurs vs Leicester (14:00)
West Ham vs Arsenal (16:30)
Serie A
Milan vs Fiorentina (14:00)
Udinese vs Inter (17:00)
La Liga
Barcelona vs Inter (20:00)
Which game are you looking forward to most?
Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! ⚽️
Good afternoon and welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! brace yourselves for another day of exciting action from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as we provide you with up-to-the-minute news and talking points through to the evening.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all due to play in the English top-flight with the top-four race now nearing its conclusion, while the battle for the Serie A title race will also continue with Inter and Milan both facing crucial fixtures.
Barcelona will complete the day's action later on, with Xavi looking to get his side back on track after a surprise defeat to Rayo Vallecano last time out.
Stay tuned!