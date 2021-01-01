Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Everton face West Ham, Newcastle host Tottenham, Juventus & Barcelona also in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Today's order of play

2021-10-17T12:25:02Z

Sunday's fixtures

There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures and intriguing subplots to be found today, from Newcastle’s first outing since their big-money takeover to Sergio Aguero being in line for his debut at Camp Nou.

We will bring you highlights all the way through until the close of play. In order of kick-off, today we have got:

1400: Everton vs West Ham

1430: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

1630: Newcastle vs Tottenham

1945: Juventus vs Roma

2000: Barcelona vs Valencia

(All times BST)

Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-10-17T12:20:05Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Domestic football returned from the international break with a bang on Saturday, and Sunday promises more of the same.

Heavyweight outfits from across Europe are preparing to take to the field, with Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus among those in action.

We will keep you across all of the action as it happens, so settle in and enjoy the ride.

