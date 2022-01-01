Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Ham, Liverpool vs Everton & Barcelona in La Liga action

Thank you and good bye
And with that, another day of live coverage comes to a close.
But what's that coming over the hill? It couldn't be Champions League semi-final week, could it?
We'll see you all then! Thank you for joining us!
Camp Nou conquered
FT: Barca 0-1 Rayo
2 - Rayo Vallecano have become the 4th promoted team to win both of their games vs Barcelona in a LaLiga campaign, and the 1st since Salamanca in 1997/98, and Andoni Iraola the first manager to beat Barça home and away in his 1st season in the competition in the 21st century. Ace pic.twitter.com/BpznaSN6lZ— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 24, 2022
Not their night
FT: Barca 0-1 Rayo
Barcelona lose to Rayo Vallecano for the second time this season 😬 pic.twitter.com/NoPyLQkfMb— GOAL (@goal) April 24, 2022
FT: Barca 0-1 Rayo
Visitors hold on for famous victory
It's all over in La Liga! For the second time in a week, Barcelona are humbled on home soil!
Alvaro Garcia is the hero of the day for Rayo Vallecano, as they complete the league double over the Blaugrana.
A big, big win for the visitors. A big, big loss for the hosts.
Visitors clinging on
Barca 0-1 Rayo
Rayo Vallecano are hanging onto this by the skin of their teeth.
Adam Traore, Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembele - they're all denied, one after the other.
What spirit from the visitors.
Va va voom
FT: Lazio 1-2 Milan
AC Milan take the lead in the Serie A title race 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/jt6Y1gqx6N— GOAL (@goal) April 24, 2022
11 minutes incoming
Barca 0-1 Rayo
Strap in - an absolutely mammoth near-dozen minutes of added time are coming at Camp Nou.
Are they just going to play until Barcelona score?
The hosts see a penalty appeal waved off, with Gavi deemed to be offside.
WATCH: Tonali snatches win for Milan (US only)
FT: Lazio 1-2 Milan
SANDRO TONALI WINS IT FOR MILAN!— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 24, 2022
LOOK AT THE SCENES IN ROME! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zBfCJXY4x0
FT: Lazio 1-2 Milan
You can hear the cheers all the way back in Lombardy!
Milan move back to the top of Serie A with a dramatic last-gasp win over Lazio in Rome!
Inter, of course, have a game in hand and only two points to overturn - but this ensures that a mammoth fight for the Scudetto rolls on with no sign of slowing down.
GOAL! Milan win at the last!
Lazio 1-2 Milan
SANDRO TONALI WRITES HIS NAME IN LIGHTS!
Milan snatch it - surely snatch it! - at the last against Lazio, to keep an absolute thriller of a Serie A title battle alive and kicking!
This is the stuff of dreams!
Immobile magic
Lazio 1-1 Milan
25 - Lazio’s forward Ciro #Immobile has become the 4th player in the Big-5 European Leagues (after Lewandowski, Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo) to score more than 25 goals in a single season at least 3 times since the start of 2016/17 (his 1st season at Lazio). Olympus.#LazioMilan pic.twitter.com/MIij1KKnXL— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) April 24, 2022
Raid on Camp Nou
Barca 0-1 Rayo
1 - Barcelona have conceded a goal with the only shot they’ve faced in the first half, as well as being the only Rayo Vallecano touch in the opposite box in the first 45 minutes. Surprise. pic.twitter.com/FGl2FU1rdC— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 24, 2022
Made for the big stage
Lazio 1-1 Milan
Olivier Giroud is a BIG occasion player 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4e79sMoXlF— GOAL (@goal) April 24, 2022
Visitors chase winner
Lazio 1-1 Milan
⏱️ 59'— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 24, 2022
Milan piling on the pressure now. Messias' finish goes high and wide 😩#LazioMilan 1-1 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/GpmfluLZpP
Back underway in La Liga
Barca 0-1 Rayo
The sound of Camp Nou greats Barcelona's return to the field.
Xavi's men will finish the day 15 points behind Real Madrid if they lose, with five games to play.
Here we go!
GOAL! Milan level!
Lazio 1-1 Milan
There's the goal Milan needed so much!
Olivier Giroud strikes to put the visitors back on level terms in Rome.
That's just the ticket for their title chances!
Half-time in La Liga... and back underway in Serie A
HT: Barca 0-1 Rayo
The whistle goes in La Liga now, and it is Barcelona who still have to overturn an early concession to get back into this game.
We'll find out if they can do so soon enough, but Milan are just back into action too in Serie A, as they chase a result against Lazio.
Fast starter
Barca 0-1 Rayo
10' - Álvaro García 🇪🇸 has equaled Joao Félix as the player to have scored the most goals in the first 10 minutes of play in #LaLiga this season (four for each one). Fast#BarcelonaRayo #BarcaRayo ⚡ pic.twitter.com/pSeBltUnn0— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 24, 2022
Halt-time in Serie A
Lazio 1-0 Milan
There goes the whistle for the break in Rome - and it is Lazio who are on top, in what could be a huge result in the title race if things stay as they stand.
Ciro Immobile is the man who has struck to put Milan on the back foot.
What will the second half serve up in this contest?
Like lightning
Barca 0-1 Rayo
📸⚽️ Álvaro García ⚡️#BarçaRayo #VamosRayo pic.twitter.com/yH2mDNiOGL— Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) April 24, 2022
No spotkicks for you!
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
46 - Liverpool haven't had a penalty awarded against them in any of their last 46 league matches, the longest active run for any Premier League side:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
46 - Liverpool
24 - Manchester City
19 - Everton
18 - Newcastle
14 - Aston Villa
Careful.
Rayo chasing double delight
Barca 0-1 Rayo
2 - Following their 1-0 win at Vallecas in October 2021, Rayo Vallecano have the chance to become the fourth promoted team to win both of their games against Barcelona in a @LaLigaEN campaign, and the first since UD Salamanca in 1997/98. Dream. pic.twitter.com/kyz9UIICJ3— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 24, 2022
GOAL! Barcelona trail!
Barca 0-1 Rayo
First blood to the visitors!
It's Alvaro Garcia who finds the back of the net for Rayo Vallecano, and suddenly, Barcelona are behind on the scoreboard a handful of minutes into this match!
There's work to be done now for the Blaugrana.
Underway in La Liga
We're into action in La Liga now, for what will be our last game of the day.
Can Barcelona make it smooth sailing? Or is there the chance of an upset?
WATCH: Immobile fires Lazio in front vs Milan
Here is Immobile stunned AC Milan inside the opening five minutes...
Lazio take an early lead against Milan inside four minutes! 😤— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2022
Ciro Immobile is first to Milinkovic-Savic's cross and buries home to make it 1-0. pic.twitter.com/pQP6g8Ei36
Less than 5 minutes in!— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 24, 2022
Sergej Milinković-Savić finds Ciro Immobile and Lazio take an early lead! 🔵 🦅 pic.twitter.com/e44tOzAxuw
Would Liverpool miss Everton?
Andy Robertson will not be losing too much sleep over Everton’s plight, with the Liverpool defender telling BBC Sport when asked if the Merseyside derby would be missed if it fell off the Premier League schedule: "The derby is a big game. For fans especially they always look to see when the derbies are.
"The fans would miss it most. I'm a big believer that in a 38-game season you get what you deserve. Let’s see.
"They’re in a dogfight. Burnley won today. They’re fighting.
"Everton need to win games to stay up. If they do we'll look forward to more derbies and if they don’t they'll have to deal with it more than us and I’m sure they’ll bounce back."
Immobile nets early vs Milan
4' | #LazioMilan 1-0— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 24, 2022
👑 @ciroimmobile ci porta in vantaggio con un grande gol su assist di #Milinkovic! #SerieATIM#CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/J6rAh9G7q4
Man of the moment
A message from Divock after another derby day goal 📲🤩 pic.twitter.com/6YTJh7hCXk— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022
No dampening Milan’s spirits
🔥 Warming up under a downpour 🌧️#LazioMilan #SempreMilan @therabody pic.twitter.com/Q4rl3f10br— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 24, 2022
Don’t look down
Frank Lampard's Everton 18th in the Premier League 😬 pic.twitter.com/KbZUpf9AqH— GOAL (@goal) April 24, 2022
Big miss?
50% - Xavi Hernández's Barcelona have won a half of their #LaLiga games without Gerard Pique in the Starting XI (GP6 W3 D1 L2). Indeed, their only two league defeats have come without him as starter (vs Betis & Cádiz both at Camp Nou). Bench#BarcelonaRayo #FCB ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/kS0T297qrq— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 24, 2022
What it means
Boss 👊😁 pic.twitter.com/XPOu8Ttw9u— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022
Stop the rot?
2 - Barcelona have lost their last 2 home games (2-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League and 0-1 v Cádiz in LaLiga). Only once in their history have the Blaugrana suffered 3 defeats in a row at home in all comps; 3 between the 1997/98 and 1998/99 under Louis van Gaal 🇳🇱. Stop. pic.twitter.com/NzbxGjOFEI— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 24, 2022
History making
Sam Kerr has now scored against TEN teams in the Women's Super League this season, setting a new record🏆 pic.twitter.com/iCgArZ98nm— GOAL (@goal) April 24, 2022
Stat pack
- Liverpool recorded a possession figure of 82.7% today against Everton – only Man City (83% vs Swansea in April 2018) have recorded a higher such figure in a Premier League game since Opta started collecting this data (2003-04).
- Liverpool have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League games against Everton (W10 D12), completing the league double over their Merseyside neighbours for the first time since 2016-17.
- Everton have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League away games (D1), including each of the last seven in a row. It’s their longest run of consecutive away defeats since a run of eight between April and October 1994.
Tough for Lampard
Everton boss Frank Lampard admits that his side cannot be expected to play Liverpool at their own game.
He has told Sky Sports on the back of a 2-0 derby defeat: "We are not in a position to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool. We were smart for 60 minutes and then it becomes very difficult after that."
The Toffees boss added on penalty shouts for Anthony Gordon – one which saw him booked for diving and another that was waved away: I think it was. I've not seen how clear-cut it was."
‘Thank God the game has two halves’
Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see Liverpool battle their way to derby glory against Everton, with the Toffees making life difficult for title hopefuls at Anfield.
The Reds boss told BBC Sport: “Thank God the game has two halves. We didn't play particularly well in the first half. They made it uncomfortable but we didn't get in behind the last line. We didn't have enough movement.
"We weren't quick enough. We passed the ball into the area they had nine players. Second half we were much more direct and caused them much more problems. The goals were wonderful.
"We expected it [Everton's tactics] but we didn't react well. It's difficult. Each ball Jordan Pickford has he takes five minutes so we couldn't gain rhythm which you need to break down a low block. We expected them to do it.
"The amount of wins we've had in recent months is insane. You have to work. The boys did that again. I'm really happy.
"We stayed really cool and calm. The changes helped, fresh players, different formation. It made it difficult for the opposition. We won 2-0, it's absolutely fine."
Team news: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Barça XI#BarçaRayo— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 24, 2022
💪🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/3Qi8588KFu
⚡ Once del Rayo Vallecano elegido por Andoni Iraola para enfrentarse al @FCBarcelona_es.#BarçaRayo #VamosRayo pic.twitter.com/ce60lIFP3v— Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) April 24, 2022
Team news: Lazio vs AC Milan
📋 𝐋𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐙𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐄 📋— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 24, 2022
Mister #Sarri ha scelto l'undici per sfidare il Milan!
📺 Qui per vedere la partita su @DAZN_IT ➡️ https://t.co/LgZG4f3Ui3 pic.twitter.com/5YjRQTbcZE
📋 #LazioMilan: the line-up for our night in the capital 🌃#SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/aK8JQG7DgQ— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 24, 2022
No sign of rain in Spain
What a beautiful day for football!#BarçaRayo pic.twitter.com/GfVIxwfQz8— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 24, 2022
Over in the Italian capital
📍 Stadio Olimpico— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 24, 2022
🌧🌧🌧
🔜 #LazioMilan pic.twitter.com/7bmLBNEAB4
‘Nice record’
Divock Origi was the man for a Merseyside derby once again as he stepped off the bench to net his sixth goal against Everton.
He has told Sky Sports of those efforts: "It is a nice record. I just think about playing football, but it was a tough game and we needed it."
Bragging rights
50 - Liverpool (79) sit 50 points above Everton (29) in the Premier League table, the joint-biggest lead the Reds have had over their Merseyside rivals in the competition at the end of a day (also 50 at the end of 2019-20). Bragging. pic.twitter.com/XAtxFP7qvb— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
Klopp the crowd pleaser
There they are— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
👊👊👊#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gBoKoRXWCF
A man for the big occasion
6 - Divock Origi has scored six goals against Everton in all competitions for Liverpool, which is twice as many goals as he's scored against any other side for the Reds. Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/swyFf6ckOO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
It was not as straightforward as they would have liked, but the Reds have got over the line and taken all three points.
Robertson and Origi got the goals and have ensured that the Premier League title race very much alive.
For the Toffees, they have serious work to do after slipping into the relegation zone.
Playing to the crowd
Alisson catches an easy shot from Richarlison and then, Pickford style, falls to the floor. Anfield loves it.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
WATCH: Origi adds a second for Liverpool
Here is how Origi wrapped up the points for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby...
🗣️ "Where do you want your statue Divock Origi." 👏— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022
Origi adds another goal against Everton to his repertoire ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/cS1s4XvC1v
Impact subs.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 24, 2022
Divock Origi scores thanks to an acrobatic assist from Luis Diaz! Liverpool take a 2-0 lead. #LIVEVE | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/5pIvyYsmvt
GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Everton
Origi loves the Merseyside derby!
The Belgian has stepped off the bench to wrap up the points.
Everton fail to deal with a corner and when Diaz sends a flying volley back across goal, Origi is on hand to head home from close range.
DIVOCKKKKKKKKK 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Li9uq4uWcM— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022
Impact at both ends
Everton still threatening. Robertson does well to get Alli's low cross away from inside the six yard box.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
Tactical tinkering
Liverpool's subs have changed the game.
Diaz is pulling out the tricks, while Origi looks lively.
The hosts need to be careful that they don't get too confident, as they start to surrender possession and Alisson punches the ball against his own player, but the game is there to be won.
Using their heads
13 - Liverpool have scored the most headed goals of any side in the Premier League this season (13), with Andy Robertson either scoring (two) or assisting (four) six of them. Signal. pic.twitter.com/1WapFaAxfG— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
Gray goes close
Gray not far away with a 20-yarder. Got hold of that alright.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
More on the way?
Salah close to another after Pickford makes a meal of a high ball. The goalkeeper is booked for his protests.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
WATCH: Robertson heads Liverpool in front
Here is how Robertson met a Salah cross to break the deadlock at Anfield...
Deadlock broken 🔒— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022
Liverpool take the lead in the Merseyside Derby #LIVEVE |🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/2oTGf8ibhT
Andrew Robertson is there at the far post to head it home!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 24, 2022
Liverpool take a 1-0 lead over Everton.
📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #LIVEVE | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/xHhtgv3gSN
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Everton
The Reds have their breakthrough, with Robertson edging them in front.
Origi is involved straight away as he holds the ball up inside the box, teeing up Salah to clip over a cross.
Robertson arrives at the back post to head home from close range.
YESSSSSSS ROBBBBBOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/dLLISVvtbl— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022
Klopp forced into changes
Origi and Diaz on for Keita and Mane— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
Desperate lunge from Trent AA
Alexander-Arnold booked for an obvious one on Gordon, who had done well to get away from Keita down the left.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
Gordon down again
Gordon goes down in the box again, under pressure from Matip this time.
He didn't dive, but wasn't shoved hard enough to get a penalty.
Liverpool being caught again on the counter as they pile men forward.
Gordon then gets in behind, but drils across goal and wide from a tight angle.
Not troubling Pickford
Keita with a strike off target after a corner dropped to him 25 yards out.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
Second half under way
The second 45 is up and running at Anfield.
Will we get a goal? Can Everton hold on and grind out a point?
Substance over style
32 - Everton completed 32 passes in the first half at Anfield, the fewest by a team in the opening period of a Premier League game since November 2006 (30 by Watford against Portsmouth). Shell. pic.twitter.com/wTAuWV7nd8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
Tough going
0 - This is only the second time this season in the Premier League where Liverpool have failed to record a shot on target in the first half of a home game, along with against Manchester City last October. Scratchy. pic.twitter.com/8PRkKCEmJl— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
WATCH: Mass brawl breaks out
Here is how Richarlison sparked a mass brawl in the Merseyside derby by rolling around on the turf...
🗣️ "Honestly, GET UP."— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022
It's all kicking off in the Merseyside Derby #LIVEVE |🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/tf1xefdFG6
Tempers are flaring in this Merseyside Derby. 👀 #LIVEVE | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/0ze6GKxZeG— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 24, 2022
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton
Goalless at the break, with chances few and far between.
The Toffees were always going to dig in and make life difficult for their neighbours, and they have done that well so far.
Klopp will feel that there is more to come from his title-chasing side, but they need to find a spark from somewhere against relegation-threatened opponents.
Mass brawl
Richarlison is down, again, and play goes on around him.
Doucoure flies into a challenge to bring play to a halt, and is booked.
A mass brawl breaks out, with the match officials struggling to keep a lid on things. Mane also sees yellow.
Radar off
Salah off target after a one-two with Keita. Liverpool have got a bit better as the half wore on but they are yet to create much of note, or test Pickford.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
Acting up
6 - There have been 12 bookings for simulation in the Premier League this season, with six of them being for Everton players, including three alone in matches against Liverpool. Edge. pic.twitter.com/Z1QVdhKmV3— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
Counter attack
Liverpool are caught out by a long ball over the top that sends Doucoure racing towards goal.
He never lookes entirely comfortable, as he fires across Alisson and well wide, but a warning to the Reds that their high line can cause problems.
Still learning
3 - Each of the last three players to be booked for diving in a Premier League match have been aged 21 or younger (Rayan Aït-Nouri, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon). Naïveté.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
As close as Reds have come
Jota with an instinctive shot wide from a nice Robertson pull-back. Liverpool starting to find a bit more rhythm.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
Booking for diving
Gordon has gone into the book after taking a tumble in the box.
He went to ground very late after moving beyond Keita and can't have too many complaints.
Referee was right on top of the incident.
Stalemate at Anfield
Halfway through the opening 45 minutes and it remains goalless at Anfield.
Mane has just gone close, spinning on the edge of the box and looping onto the top of the net, but defences are on top.
Landmark for former Bayern boss
500 – Hertha BSC’s Felix Magath is taking charge of his 500th #Bundesliga match as a coach in today’s match against Stuttgart, becoming the seventh coach to reach that mark in the history of the competition. Milestone. #BSCVfB @HerthaBSC_EN pic.twitter.com/ZsF5EPqjQt— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 24, 2022
Hosts going through the gears
First signs from Liverpool. Slick move gets Fabinho into the box but Holgate covers well.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
Gray fires into the wall
Free kick Everton 25 yards out after a foul on Gordon— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
Here we go!
The Merseyside derby is up and running.
Who will be claiming the points and local bragging rights? We are about to find out.
Let's go, @TrentAA ✊#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/uInkVHTyLA— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022
Mind the gap
47 - Liverpool (76) and Everton (29) are separated by 47 points in the Premier League table, the largest ever gap between the two sides when facing one another in league competition. Chasm. pic.twitter.com/ouW4JempcA— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
Rudiger leaving Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will be leaving Chelsea as a free agent at the end of the season.
The Blues boss has told Sky Sports: "Toni, the media is on it. The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.
"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions. Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision.”
Almost time
Merseyside derby focus 🔛 #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/nDwjYU9771— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022
Change of plan for Toffees
Late change to the starting XI: Keane replaces Godfrey.#LIVEVE https://t.co/ra3RyG25pg— Everton (@Everton) April 24, 2022
Stunning comeback
3 – Empoli are the third team in Serie A history to win a match after trailing by two goals after 79 minutes of play, after Inter v Sampdoria, on 9 January 2005, and Sampdoria v Sassuolo, on 20 November 2016. Enterprice.#EmpoliNapoli pic.twitter.com/9yMUYoV3wj— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) April 24, 2022
Scot shining in Serie A
5 - Bologna's Aaron Hickey has scored five goals in Serie A this season, the first Scot to reach this figure in the competition since Graeme Souness in 1984-85 for Sampdoria. Noteworthy. pic.twitter.com/855SVuQTGO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
Ward-Prowse eager to meet Becks
James Ward-Prowse now has 14 Premier League free-kick goals to his name and is hoping to get the chance to meet David Beckham if ever passes the Manchester United legend’s record of 18.
The Southampton star has said: "My main motivation is to meet my hero from when I was a kid. If I do get that record, hopefully he’ll reach out - but there's a long way to go yet."
Reds raring to go
Anfield arrivals 📍#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/TqyxNh5vcg— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022
‘I want to be playing’
Christian Pulisic stepped off the bench to grab a dramatic winner for Chelsea in their derby date with West Ham and the USMNT star is hoping to convince Thomas Tuchel of his worth.
He has told Sky Sports: “He [Tuchel] just said to make a difference. To combine and make opportunities. It feels good to be more secure in the top four. We need a win at home and it feels great in front of our fans. We need to finish the season strong. Some good league games and then a final.
“I needed to come in and make a difference and show I want to be playing."
Set-piece king
8 - James Ward-Prowse has scored eight direct free-kick goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, which is twice as many as any other player in Europe's big five leagues and four times as many as any other Premier League player. Prowess. pic.twitter.com/84Efy8RvVq— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
All eyes on Anfield
Derby Day#LFC 🔴 #EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kKSBzz7gkf— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
After leading, Napoli somehow lost 3-2 😬
⏱ 90+6 | Full time#EmpoliNapoli 3-2— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 24, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/BBIfgs0L8N
Premier League 2pm full-time scores
Liverpool vs Everton coming up!
FT: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham
What an end to the game at Stamford Bridge! Christian Pulisic snatched maximum points for the Blues just when it looked like Jorginho had squandered them!
WATCH: Jorginho's brutal penalty miss 🎥
PENALTY MISSED! Wow... just wow! ❌ pic.twitter.com/vjOVTPo3To— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022
Fabianski saves Jorginho's penalty!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 24, 2022
📺: @USA_Network #CHEWHU | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/ulZtZYEMbQ
GOAL! Pulisic snatches a goal for Chelsea!
Christian Pulisic may have won it for the Blues!
GOAL! Empoli in front!
What a turnaround!
⏱ 87 | Pinamonti scores for Empoli#EmpoliNapoli 3-2— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 24, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
Penalty MISSED!
Absolutely brutal!
Jorginho misses the penalty! The Italy international has totally messed it up - he sent it straight into the hands of Fabianski. He'll be majorly disappointed. It's still 0-0!
Penalty to Chelsea & red card! 🔴
The referee has pointed to the spot after Dawson fouled Lukaku as he spun in on goal. After a lengthy VAR check, Dawson has been sent off. Big moment!
GOAL! Empoli level with Napoli!
Not good for the Partenopei's Serie A hopes...
⏱ 83 | Pinamonti equalises for Empoli#EmpoliNapoli 2-2— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 24, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
We've had some VAR decisions...
Brighton have had a goal ruled out by VAR, meaning it stays 2-2 at the Amex, while there was a check for a possible red card in Burnley vs Wolves after Raul Jimenez and Tarkowski clashed - no red!
GOAL! Empoli back in the game
⏱ 80 | Henderson scores for Empoli#EmpoliNapoli 1-2— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 24, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
Teams are in for Liverpool vs Everton! 👇
Team news 📋— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022
How we line-up for today's Merseyside derby 🔴 #LIVEVE
🔵 | Team news is in as the boss makes two changes from our last game.— Everton (@Everton) April 24, 2022
COYB! 👊 #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/GVK0YLXQDR
GOAL! Big goal for Burnley!
It's 1-0 at Turf Moor! Matej Vydra has given the Clarets the lead against Wolves. That could be a massive one in the fight against relegation!
GOAL! Ward-Prowse again!
Southampton are level! James Ward-Prowse with a tidy finish makes it 2-2 against Brighton.
Alexa, define 'set-piece specialist'
8 - James Ward-Prowse has scored eight direct free-kick goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, which is twice as many as any other player in Europe's big five leagues and four times as many as any other Premier League player. Prowess. pic.twitter.com/84Efy8RvVq— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022
GOAL! It's 2-0 to Napoli
Lorenzo Insigne has doubled Napoli's lead against Empoli! It's 2-0 to the Partenopei.
Teams in for UWCL semi-final
PSG XI: Votíková - Lawrence, Ilestedt, Dudek, Karchaoui - Fazer, Däbritz, Geyoro - Diani, Katoto, Baltimore.— Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) April 24, 2022
Subs: Picaud, Voll, De Almeida, Luana, Bachmann, Ildhusøy, E. Cascarino, Huitema, Folquet, Khelifi, Le Guilly. #UWCL
Back underway in the Premier League
Three goals across three games (albeit coming in one match!) in the first half. Will we see more in the second 45s?
Celtic 1-0 up against Ross County
21' - Great start for the Bhoys! 🙌— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 24, 2022
🟢 A series of early corners for the Celts
🟢 Hatate fires just over
🟢 @Kyogo_Furuhashi meets Jota's perfect cross with a perfect header! ⚽️
🔵0⃣-1⃣🟢 #ROSCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG 🍀
Half-time in the Premier League
GOAL! Napoli go ahead
Dries Mertens (who else?) gives Napoli the lead against Empoli. It's 1-0.
GOAL! Southampton pull one back!
James Ward-Prowse brings Southampton back into the game with a wonderful trademark free kick! It's 2-1 heading into the break.
GOAL! It's 2-0 to Brighton!
Brighton have doubled their lead with an own goal from Salisu. Southampton's task just got even more difficult after losing Tino Livramento to a bad injury.
Still scoreless between Chelsea and West Ham
Just over half an hour played at Stamford Bridge and it remains 0-0 between Chelsea and West Ham.
The only goal in the Premier League so far came in the second minute of Brighton's game against Southampton, with Burnley and Wolves also locked goalless.
Scene is set at Anfield 😍
Derby Day#LFC 🔴 #EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kKSBzz7gkf— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2022
Defending so bad it hurts your feet 👞
Salernitana won 2-1 against Fiorentina earlier, but it wasn't all plain sailing, as David Nicola took off his shoe in anger at one point! 👟 😂 Check it out 👇
Salernitana manager Davide Nicola took off his shoe and threw it in anger at his team's defending 😂— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2022
Amazing. pic.twitter.com/LIa72UmLhL
At the end of the first half, Davide Nicola was waving his shoe around at his players in frustration.— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 24, 2022
In the final minutes of the match, he was seen throwing his shoes to the ground. Superstitious? 👟
Good thing Salernitana came away with the win. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GggS5L0PgL
Liverpool Women celebrate promotion 🏆
They beat Sheffield United in style too - 6-1!
Liverpool are promoted to the Women's Super League as Women's Championship winners 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EOGlKDVhxk— GOAL (@goal) April 24, 2022
The moment we’ve all been waiting for 🤩 pic.twitter.com/itxtZPrGZt— Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) April 24, 2022
'Just like the old days, there's nobody here!' 🎶
West Ham fans copying Arsenal fans with a brutal chant directed at Chelsea. 😬
The Blues, of course, are not permitted to tickets for games owing to UK government sanctions...
Not to be outdone, the Chelsea supporters who are at Stamford Bridge respond with a chant of their own: "Just like the old days, you're still f*cking sh*t!"
GOAL! Brighton in front!
Danny Welbeck has given Brighton the lead against Southampton after just 80 seconds of play! A flying start for the Seagulls!
And they're off!
The 2pm kick-offs have begun!
Liverpool vs Everton is going to be massive 🔴 🔵
Today's Merseyside derby has so much riding on it for both teams.
Quite aside from bragging rights, Liverpool must win to keep pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table, while Everton are in desperate need of a win in order to avoid relegation.
Here's some reading for you!
A reminder of today's games ⚽️
2pm - Brighton vs Southampton
2pm - Burnley vs Wolves
2pm - Chelsea vs West Ham
2pm - Empoli vs Napoli
2:30pm - Ross County vs Celtic
4pm - Lyon Women vs PSG Women
4:30pm - Liverpool vs Everton
7:45pm - Lazio vs AC Milan
8pm - Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Just over 10 minutes until kick-off! ⏳
The Premier League 2pm games are just a few minutes away.
- Brighton vs Southampton
- Burnley vs Wolves
- Chelsea vs West Ham
West Ham with one eye on Europa League
👀
David Moyes has put out a very different XI to face Chelsea, with six changes made for today's game. Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Anthonio are among those to drop to the bench.
The Hammers boss is clearly prioritising the Europa League, with a semi-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt coming up next week.
Why not? A place in the Champions League is at stake and they are only three games from achieving it!
Confirmed teams for Empoli vs Napoli
The Partenopei will look to close the gap on second place
#EmpoliNapoli – La nostra formazione— Empoli Fc Official (@EmpoliCalcio) April 24, 2022
EMPOLI: Vicario; Verre, Cutrone, Asllani, Bandinelli, Zurkowski, Stojanovic, Luperto, Viti, Parisi, Pinamonti
A disposizione: Ujkani; Stulac, Romagnoli, Henderson, Bajrami, Di Francesco, Benassi, Fazzini, La Mantia, Fiamozzi, Cacace, Ismajli pic.twitter.com/8DQj4Dy4bj
📃 Starting XI: Meret, Zanoli, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Fabian, Lozano, Mertens, Insigne, Osimhen .#EmpoliNapoli— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 24, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/pkG6EPz0GC
Brighton & Southampton XIs are in
South coast clash nears!
COME ON ALBION! 💙 Here's our starting XI to face #SaintsFC this afternoon. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 24, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZYzshjkE2h
🇬🇭 Salisu at the back— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 24, 2022
🏴 @NathanTella_11 out wide
🇮🇪 @ShaneLong7 in attack
Your #SaintsFC side to take on #BHAFC: pic.twitter.com/8b13Ixvrob
Here's how Burnley and Wolves line up...
The Clarets' relegation battle continues
📋 Today's starting XI to take on @Wolves 💫— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 24, 2022
Let's get this show on the road ✊#BURWOL | @SpreadexSport | #UTC pic.twitter.com/lrIWK7UFcu
🤝 Raul and Fabio start together— Wolves (@Wolves) April 24, 2022
👊 Semedo returns
How we're lining up for #BURWOL.
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/QuznYwgzEQ
Chelsea and West Ham teams are in 👇
SIX changes for the Hammers...
Your Chelsea side this afternoon! 🔵#CheWhu pic.twitter.com/JZtpj2KK8d— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 24, 2022
Six changes today.— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 24, 2022
Here's how we're lining up...@betway | #CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/qcDu4DrOO1
Happy with those starting line-ups? 🤔
Hey, how's it going? 👋
It's another beautiful matchday, meaning we've a day of football in front of us!
Join GOAL for all the latest updates from across Europe's top leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga and more.
There's a London derby between Chelsea and West Ham to look forward to, while Anfield plays host to a Merseyside derby as Liverpool and Everton face off.
AC Milan will look to go ahead of Inter at the top of Serie A later in the day, while Barcelona are in action in one of the day's late kick-offs.
We'll bring you team news, goals and incidents as we get them, so stay tuned and get involved in the comments section!
🔥 ⚽️