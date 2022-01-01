Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Ham, Liverpool vs Everton & Barcelona in La Liga action

Live updates from across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Europe's top competitions

Rayo Vallecano celebrate vs Barcelona La Liga 2021-22
Divock Origi Liverpool Everton 2021-22
Camp Nou conquered

2022-04-24T21:20:00.000Z

FT: Barca 0-1 Rayo

2022-04-24T21:03:00.000Z

Visitors hold on for famous victory

It's all over in La Liga! For the second time in a week, Barcelona are humbled on home soil!

Alvaro Garcia is the hero of the day for Rayo Vallecano, as they complete the league double over the Blaugrana.

A big, big win for the visitors. A big, big loss for the hosts.

Visitors clinging on

2022-04-24T20:57:00.000Z

Barca 0-1 Rayo

Rayo Vallecano are hanging onto this by the skin of their teeth.

Adam Traore, Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembele - they're all denied, one after the other.

What spirit from the visitors.

11 minutes incoming

2022-04-24T20:50:00.000Z

Barca 0-1 Rayo

Strap in - an absolutely mammoth near-dozen minutes of added time are coming at Camp Nou.

Are they just going to play until Barcelona score?

The hosts see a penalty appeal waved off, with Gavi deemed to be offside.

WATCH: Tonali snatches win for Milan (US only)

2022-04-24T20:47:00.000Z

FT: Lazio 1-2 Milan

2022-04-24T20:42:00.000Z

You can hear the cheers all the way back in Lombardy!

Milan move back to the top of Serie A with a dramatic last-gasp win over Lazio in Rome!

Inter, of course, have a game in hand and only two points to overturn - but this ensures that a mammoth fight for the Scudetto rolls on with no sign of slowing down.

GOAL! Milan win at the last!

2022-04-24T20:38:00.000Z

Lazio 1-2 Milan

SANDRO TONALI WRITES HIS NAME IN LIGHTS!

Milan snatch it - surely snatch it! - at the last against Lazio, to keep an absolute thriller of a Serie A title battle alive and kicking!

This is the stuff of dreams!

Immobile magic

2022-04-24T20:30:00.000Z

Lazio 1-1 Milan

Raid on Camp Nou

2022-04-24T20:23:00.000Z

Barca 0-1 Rayo

Back underway in La Liga

2022-04-24T20:02:00.000Z

Barca 0-1 Rayo

The sound of Camp Nou greats Barcelona's return to the field.

Xavi's men will finish the day 15 points behind Real Madrid if they lose, with five games to play.

Here we go!

GOAL! Milan level!

2022-04-24T19:54:00.000Z

Lazio 1-1 Milan

There's the goal Milan needed so much!

Olivier Giroud strikes to put the visitors back on level terms in Rome.

That's just the ticket for their title chances!

Half-time in La Liga... and back underway in Serie A

2022-04-24T19:49:00.000Z

HT: Barca 0-1 Rayo

The whistle goes in La Liga now, and it is Barcelona who still have to overturn an early concession to get back into this game.

We'll find out if they can do so soon enough, but Milan are just back into action too in Serie A, as they chase a result against Lazio.

Halt-time in Serie A

2022-04-24T19:35:00.000Z

Lazio 1-0 Milan

There goes the whistle for the break in Rome - and it is Lazio who are on top, in what could be a huge result in the title race if things stay as they stand.

Ciro Immobile is the man who has struck to put Milan on the back foot.

What will the second half serve up in this contest?

No spotkicks for you!

2022-04-24T19:21:00.000Z

FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Rayo chasing double delight

2022-04-24T19:14:00.000Z

Barca 0-1 Rayo

GOAL! Barcelona trail!

2022-04-24T19:07:00.000Z

Barca 0-1 Rayo

First blood to the visitors!

It's Alvaro Garcia who finds the back of the net for Rayo Vallecano, and suddenly, Barcelona are behind on the scoreboard a handful of minutes into this match!

There's work to be done now for the Blaugrana.

Underway in La Liga

2022-04-24T19:00:00.000Z

We're into action in La Liga now, for what will be our last game of the day.

Can Barcelona make it smooth sailing? Or is there the chance of an upset?

WATCH: Immobile fires Lazio in front vs Milan

2022-04-24T18:59:11.712Z

Here is Immobile stunned AC Milan inside the opening five minutes...

Would Liverpool miss Everton?

2022-04-24T18:57:31.363Z

Andy Robertson will not be losing too much sleep over Everton’s plight, with the Liverpool defender telling BBC Sport when asked if the Merseyside derby would be missed if it fell off the Premier League schedule: "The derby is a big game. For fans especially they always look to see when the derbies are.

"The fans would miss it most. I'm a big believer that in a 38-game season you get what you deserve. Let’s see.

"They’re in a dogfight. Burnley won today. They’re fighting.

"Everton need to win games to stay up. If they do we'll look forward to more derbies and if they don’t they'll have to deal with it more than us and I’m sure they’ll bounce back."

Andy Robertson Liverpool Everton 2021-22
Big miss?

2022-04-24T18:34:09.933Z

Stop the rot?

2022-04-24T18:24:20.716Z

History making

2022-04-24T18:19:21.648Z

Stat pack

2022-04-24T18:11:17.737Z

  • Liverpool recorded a possession figure of 82.7% today against Everton – only Man City (83% vs Swansea in April 2018) have recorded a higher such figure in a Premier League game since Opta started collecting this data (2003-04).
  • Liverpool have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League games against Everton (W10 D12), completing the league double over their Merseyside neighbours for the first time since 2016-17.
  • Everton have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League away games (D1), including each of the last seven in a row. It’s their longest run of consecutive away defeats since a run of eight between April and October 1994.
Divock Origi Liverpool Everton 2021-22
Tough for Lampard

2022-04-24T18:06:46.066Z

Everton boss Frank Lampard admits that his side cannot be expected to play Liverpool at their own game.

He has told Sky Sports on the back of a 2-0 derby defeat: "We are not in a position to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool. We were smart for 60 minutes and then it becomes very difficult after that."

The Toffees boss added on penalty shouts for Anthony Gordon – one which saw him booked for diving and another that was waved away: I think it was. I've not seen how clear-cut it was."

Frank Lampard Everton Liverpool 2021-22
‘Thank God the game has two halves’

2022-04-24T17:59:27.520Z

Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see Liverpool battle their way to derby glory against Everton, with the Toffees making life difficult for title hopefuls at Anfield.

The Reds boss told BBC Sport: “Thank God the game has two halves. We didn't play particularly well in the first half. They made it uncomfortable but we didn't get in behind the last line. We didn't have enough movement.

"We weren't quick enough. We passed the ball into the area they had nine players. Second half we were much more direct and caused them much more problems. The goals were wonderful.

"We expected it [Everton's tactics] but we didn't react well. It's difficult. Each ball Jordan Pickford has he takes five minutes so we couldn't gain rhythm which you need to break down a low block. We expected them to do it.

"The amount of wins we've had in recent months is insane. You have to work. The boys did that again. I'm really happy.

"We stayed really cool and calm. The changes helped, fresh players, different formation. It made it difficult for the opposition. We won 2-0, it's absolutely fine."

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2021-22
‘Nice record’

2022-04-24T17:40:22.907Z

Divock Origi was the man for a Merseyside derby once again as he stepped off the bench to net his sixth goal against Everton.

He has told Sky Sports of those efforts: "It is a nice record. I just think about playing football, but it was a tough game and we needed it."

Divock Origi Liverpool Everton 2021-22
Bragging rights

2022-04-24T17:37:24.043Z

A man for the big occasion

2022-04-24T17:25:34.098Z

FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton

2022-04-24T17:23:06.064Z

It was not as straightforward as they would have liked, but the Reds have got over the line and taken all three points.

Robertson and Origi got the goals and have ensured that the Premier League title race very much alive.

For the Toffees, they have serious work to do after slipping into the relegation zone.

Andy Robertson Liverpool Everton 2021-22
Playing to the crowd

2022-04-24T17:22:07.259Z

WATCH: Origi adds a second for Liverpool

2022-04-24T17:19:32.191Z

Here is how Origi wrapped up the points for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby...

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Everton

2022-04-24T17:14:04.640Z

Origi loves the Merseyside derby!

The Belgian has stepped off the bench to wrap up the points.

Everton fail to deal with a corner and when Diaz sends a flying volley back across goal, Origi is on hand to head home from close range.

Impact at both ends

2022-04-24T17:09:33.652Z

Tactical tinkering

2022-04-24T17:06:55.319Z

Liverpool's subs have changed the game.

Diaz is pulling out the tricks, while Origi looks lively.

The hosts need to be careful that they don't get too confident, as they start to surrender possession and Alisson punches the ball against his own player, but the game is there to be won.

Luis Diaz Divock Origi Liverpool Everton 2021-22
Using their heads

2022-04-24T17:01:52.631Z

Gray goes close

2022-04-24T17:01:29.505Z

More on the way?

2022-04-24T16:56:25.266Z

WATCH: Robertson heads Liverpool in front

2022-04-24T16:55:11.475Z

Here is how Robertson met a Salah cross to break the deadlock at Anfield...

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Everton

2022-04-24T16:51:28.628Z

The Reds have their breakthrough, with Robertson edging them in front.

Origi is involved straight away as he holds the ball up inside the box, teeing up Salah to clip over a cross.

Robertson arrives at the back post to head home from close range.

Klopp forced into changes

2022-04-24T16:50:44.459Z

Desperate lunge from Trent AA

2022-04-24T16:47:37.152Z

Gordon down again

2022-04-24T16:42:49.975Z

Gordon goes down in the box again, under pressure from Matip this time.

He didn't dive, but wasn't shoved hard enough to get a penalty.

Liverpool being caught again on the counter as they pile men forward.

Gordon then gets in behind, but drils across goal and wide from a tight angle.

Frank Lampard Everton Liverpool 2021-22
Not troubling Pickford

2022-04-24T16:40:25.051Z

Second half under way

2022-04-24T16:34:02.655Z

The second 45 is up and running at Anfield.

Will we get a goal? Can Everton hold on and grind out a point?

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Everton 2021-22
Substance over style

2022-04-24T16:30:27.180Z

Tough going

2022-04-24T16:25:46.602Z

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

2022-04-24T16:20:05.308Z

Goalless at the break, with chances few and far between.

The Toffees were always going to dig in and make life difficult for their neighbours, and they have done that well so far.

Klopp will feel that there is more to come from his title-chasing side, but they need to find a spark from somewhere against relegation-threatened opponents.

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Everton 2021-22
Mass brawl

2022-04-24T16:15:14.873Z

Richarlison is down, again, and play goes on around him.

Doucoure flies into a challenge to bring play to a halt, and is booked.

A mass brawl breaks out, with the match officials struggling to keep a lid on things. Mane also sees yellow.

Richarlison Everton Liverpool 2021-22
Radar off

2022-04-24T16:14:25.019Z

Acting up

2022-04-24T16:13:30.245Z

Counter attack

2022-04-24T16:04:19.805Z

Liverpool are caught out by a long ball over the top that sends Doucoure racing towards goal.

He never lookes entirely comfortable, as he fires across Alisson and well wide, but a warning to the Reds that their high line can cause problems.

Abdoulaye Doucoure Everton Liverpool 2021-22
Still learning

2022-04-24T16:03:11.406Z

As close as Reds have come

2022-04-24T16:01:31.565Z

Booking for diving

2022-04-24T15:53:45.934Z

Gordon has gone into the book after taking a tumble in the box.

He went to ground very late after moving beyond Keita and can't have too many complaints.

Referee was right on top of the incident.

Anthony Gordon Everton Liverpool 2021-22
Stalemate at Anfield

2022-04-24T15:51:14.603Z

Halfway through the opening 45 minutes and it remains goalless at Anfield.

Mane has just gone close, spinning on the edge of the box and looping onto the top of the net, but defences are on top.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Gordon Liverpool Everton 2021-22
Landmark for former Bayern boss

2022-04-24T15:45:57.469Z

Hosts going through the gears

2022-04-24T15:42:27.385Z

Gray fires into the wall

2022-04-24T15:35:31.522Z

Mind the gap

2022-04-24T15:27:39.269Z

Rudiger leaving Chelsea

2022-04-24T15:23:05.143Z

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will be leaving Chelsea as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Blues boss has told Sky Sports: "Toni, the media is on it. The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions. Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision.”

Antonio Rudiger Chelsea Premier League 2021-22
Stunning comeback

2022-04-24T15:16:38.062Z

Scot shining in Serie A

2022-04-24T15:15:43.627Z

Ward-Prowse eager to meet Becks

2022-04-24T15:14:47.199Z

James Ward-Prowse now has 14 Premier League free-kick goals to his name and is hoping to get the chance to meet David Beckham if ever passes the Manchester United legend’s record of 18.

The Southampton star has said: "My main motivation is to meet my hero from when I was a kid. If I do get that record, hopefully he’ll reach out - but there's a long way to go yet."

James Ward-Prowse Southampton Brighton 2021-22
‘I want to be playing’

2022-04-24T15:09:41.043Z

Christian Pulisic stepped off the bench to grab a dramatic winner for Chelsea in their derby date with West Ham and the USMNT star is hoping to convince Thomas Tuchel of his worth.

He has told Sky Sports: “He [Tuchel] just said to make a difference. To combine and make opportunities. It feels good to be more secure in the top four. We need a win at home and it feels great in front of our fans. We need to finish the season strong. Some good league games and then a final.

“I needed to come in and make a difference and show I want to be playing."

Christian Pulisic Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League 2021-22
Set-piece king

2022-04-24T15:06:39.344Z

FT: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham

2022-04-24T14:55:10.421Z

What an end to the game at Stamford Bridge! Christian Pulisic snatched maximum points for the Blues just when it looked like Jorginho had squandered them!

GOAL! Pulisic snatches a goal for Chelsea!

2022-04-24T14:49:29.223Z

Christian Pulisic may have won it for the Blues!

Penalty MISSED!

2022-04-24T14:46:17.136Z

Absolutely brutal!

Jorginho misses the penalty! The Italy international has totally messed it up - he sent it straight into the hands of Fabianski. He'll be majorly disappointed. It's still 0-0!

Penalty to Chelsea & red card! 🔴

2022-04-24T14:44:06.061Z

The referee has pointed to the spot after Dawson fouled Lukaku as he spun in on goal. After a lengthy VAR check, Dawson has been sent off. Big moment!

GOAL! Empoli level with Napoli!

2022-04-24T14:43:10.583Z

Not good for the Partenopei's Serie A hopes...

We've had some VAR decisions...

2022-04-24T14:40:30.102Z

Brighton have had a goal ruled out by VAR, meaning it stays 2-2 at the Amex, while there was a check for a possible red card in Burnley vs Wolves after Raul Jimenez and Tarkowski clashed - no red!

Teams are in for Liverpool vs Everton! 👇

2022-04-24T14:31:59.490Z

GOAL! Big goal for Burnley!

2022-04-24T14:22:05.395Z

It's 1-0 at Turf Moor! Matej Vydra has given the Clarets the lead against Wolves. That could be a massive one in the fight against relegation!

GOAL! Ward-Prowse again!

2022-04-24T14:19:36.950Z

Southampton are level! James Ward-Prowse with a tidy finish makes it 2-2 against Brighton.

Alexa, define 'set-piece specialist'

2022-04-24T14:12:58.800Z

GOAL! It's 2-0 to Napoli

2022-04-24T14:10:59.106Z

Lorenzo Insigne has doubled Napoli's lead against Empoli! It's 2-0 to the Partenopei.

Teams in for UWCL semi-final

2022-04-24T14:09:05.543Z

Back underway in the Premier League

2022-04-24T14:04:39.941Z

Three goals across three games (albeit coming in one match!) in the first half. Will we see more in the second 45s?

Celtic 1-0 up against Ross County

2022-04-24T13:54:49.717Z

GOAL! Napoli go ahead

2022-04-24T13:46:27.602Z

Dries Mertens (who else?) gives Napoli the lead against Empoli. It's 1-0.

GOAL! Southampton pull one back!

2022-04-24T13:46:20.000Z

James Ward-Prowse brings Southampton back into the game with a wonderful trademark free kick! It's 2-1 heading into the break.

GOAL! It's 2-0 to Brighton!

2022-04-24T13:45:08.220Z

Brighton have doubled their lead with an own goal from Salisu. Southampton's task just got even more difficult after losing Tino Livramento to a bad injury.

Still scoreless between Chelsea and West Ham

2022-04-24T13:31:20.433Z

Just over half an hour played at Stamford Bridge and it remains 0-0 between Chelsea and West Ham.

The only goal in the Premier League so far came in the second minute of Brighton's game against Southampton, with Burnley and Wolves also locked goalless.

Defending so bad it hurts your feet 👞

2022-04-24T13:25:49.557Z

Salernitana won 2-1 against Fiorentina earlier, but it wasn't all plain sailing, as David Nicola took off his shoe in anger at one point! 👟 😂 Check it out 👇

'Just like the old days, there's nobody here!' 🎶

2022-04-24T13:08:58.840Z

West Ham fans copying Arsenal fans with a brutal chant directed at Chelsea. 😬

The Blues, of course, are not permitted to tickets for games owing to UK government sanctions...

Not to be outdone, the Chelsea supporters who are at Stamford Bridge respond with a chant of their own: "Just like the old days, you're still f*cking sh*t!"

GOAL! Brighton in front!

2022-04-24T13:03:24.209Z

Danny Welbeck has given Brighton the lead against Southampton after just 80 seconds of play! A flying start for the Seagulls!

And they're off!

2022-04-24T13:01:11.405Z

The 2pm kick-offs have begun!

Liverpool vs Everton is going to be massive 🔴 🔵

2022-04-24T12:56:35.254Z

Today's Merseyside derby has so much riding on it for both teams.

Quite aside from bragging rights, Liverpool must win to keep pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table, while Everton are in desperate need of a win in order to avoid relegation.

Here's some reading for you!

A reminder of today's games ⚽️

2022-04-24T12:50:52.738Z

2pm - Brighton vs Southampton

2pm - Burnley vs Wolves

2pm - Chelsea vs West Ham

2pm - Empoli vs Napoli

2:30pm - Ross County vs Celtic

4pm - Lyon Women vs PSG Women

4:30pm - Liverpool vs Everton

7:45pm - Lazio vs AC Milan

8pm - Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

See more of today's games here

Just over 10 minutes until kick-off! ⏳

2022-04-24T12:46:43.732Z

The Premier League 2pm games are just a few minutes away.

  • Brighton vs Southampton
  • Burnley vs Wolves
  • Chelsea vs West Ham

West Ham with one eye on Europa League

2022-04-24T12:40:00.000Z

👀

David Moyes has put out a very different XI to face Chelsea, with six changes made for today's game. Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Anthonio are among those to drop to the bench.

The Hammers boss is clearly prioritising the Europa League, with a semi-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt coming up next week.

Why not? A place in the Champions League is at stake and they are only three games from achieving it!

Confirmed teams for Empoli vs Napoli

2022-04-24T12:39:54.977Z

The Partenopei will look to close the gap on second place

Brighton & Southampton XIs are in

2022-04-24T12:37:25.654Z

South coast clash nears!

