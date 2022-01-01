Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Ham, Liverpool vs Everton & Barcelona in La Liga action

Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see Liverpool battle their way to derby glory against Everton, with the Toffees making life difficult for title hopefuls at Anfield.

The Reds boss told BBC Sport: “Thank God the game has two halves. We didn't play particularly well in the first half. They made it uncomfortable but we didn't get in behind the last line. We didn't have enough movement.

"We weren't quick enough. We passed the ball into the area they had nine players. Second half we were much more direct and caused them much more problems. The goals were wonderful.

"We expected it [Everton's tactics] but we didn't react well. It's difficult. Each ball Jordan Pickford has he takes five minutes so we couldn't gain rhythm which you need to break down a low block. We expected them to do it.

"The amount of wins we've had in recent months is insane. You have to work. The boys did that again. I'm really happy.

"We stayed really cool and calm. The changes helped, fresh players, different formation. It made it difficult for the opposition. We won 2-0, it's absolutely fine."