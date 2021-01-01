Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg

Teams emerge at Stamford Bridge
The sides are taking to the turf in London, which appears to be operating its own peculiar weather ecosystem today.
In a moment, the Champions League Anthem - one of a dozen songs guaranteed to be an unlikely floorfiller when the nightclubs reopen - is set to echo around the ground.
Destiny is upon us.
The weather outside is frightful...
Can Real Madrid do it on a wet and windy night in West London?
Marcelo dodges election bullet
One of the more unusual plot threads dangled across the build-up to this game was whether Marcelo would be able to make it after being called upon to assist with election duties, a civic occupation in Spain.
Fortunately for Zidane's side, he appears to have avoided having to partake on this occasion, and is with the rest of the team today, on the bench in London.
Ramos a four-leaf clover for Madrid?
Real Madrid have won 65% of their games with Sergio Ramos this season in all competitions (W13 D4 L3), compared to 55.6% without him (W15 D7 L5).
Werner out to prove doubters wrong
One man with a point to prove today may well be Timo Werner, whose fine performance against Fulham at the weekend served as a potent reminder of his talents.
He has been far from a failure since his arrival at Chelsea, but sky-high expectations from certain quarters has seen him unfairly scapegoated on occasion.
Rumours continue to swirl of an incredible - if somewhat complicated - move for Erling Haaland, but our man Alex Keble believes that Werner will prove his doubters wrong in time.
City rising towards history
Whoever wins tonight already has the benefit of knowing who they'll be facing - Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.
The Spaniard, a Champions League winner with Barcelona, was brought to England from Bayern Munich with the express aim to win the biggest prize in Europe, one which had eluded the club's owners ever since they pumped the Etihad Stadium full of cash and transformed their fortunes.
It is a shame that so much focus has been given to the near-culmination of their ambitions and the resumption of Guardiola as the continent's greatest manager over the squad that has made history to get them there.
It is their talent that deserves the recognition and hopefully they will receive their dues, regardless of the result in Istanbul, as much as everyone else.
Madrid entering new territory
Chelsea will face Real Madrid for the fifth time in European competition, while they are unbeaten against them in the previous four (W2 D2). This will be the first time across the five meetings that Chelsea have hosted the Spanish side.
The Magic of Mount
But if there is one man to pick out from the hosts' starting XI this evening as a potential gamechanger - come on, it can't really be anyone other than Mason Mount right now, can it?
Outside of Harry Kane - and possibly the equally in-form Phil Foden - there's likely no other player that's a surer bet for Gareth Southgate's England squad at Euro 2020 than the Blues man.
Often chastised as a teacher's pet option under Frank Lampard by less-than-impressed critics, he's proved them doubtless wrong time and again this term - and if he can steer his side to a Champions League final today, he'll only further enshrine his legend.
Havertz rewarded for Premier League hot streak
Christian Pulisic got the nod last time out, before ceding way for his teammate in the 66th minute in Spain - but this time, it is the in-form German who gets the nod over the USMNT star.
A double against relegation-threatened Fulham - hardly the most taxing of opponents, but a double nevertheless - has lifted Havertz above the man he has replaced on the goalscoring charts for the season, and that is of great importance.
If he's on song again this evening, he could prove to be the key to breaking down Madrid's defence as they welcome back their sternest taskmaster.
Hazard heads for homecoming
Ex-Blues man out to spoil old team's plans
If there's anything to match the psychological boost of Ramos' return though, then it is the potential red flag of Eden Hazard, held out to the bull horns of his old club.
The Belgian swapped Stamford Bridge for Santiago Bernabeu in a somewhat acrimonious move at the start of last season - and since then, he has played less than 40 games for them, beset by a slew of injuries.
He's finally shaken off his latest problem at the most opportune moment, to return to London and the scenes of his most famous heroics in English football - but can he really be the key to toppling Tuchel and company?
Ramos roars to return
Defender plays for first time since March
It's the news that Los Blancos and their supporters have been waiting to hear for over a month - that Sergio Ramos is fit and ready to play.
The veteran defender and Spain skipper has been out since mid-March with a calf injury, a problem that has kept him sidelined for much of a busy run-in.
His side have kept themselves on course in his absence though - and now, he is back in the fold as he looks to steer them to another European final.
Team News: Chelsea v Madrid
Havertz, Ramos, Hazard all start
But if there is one side who will be smiling when looking at the teamsheets for tonight, it won't be Tuchel's side. Madrid have two major names in the fold - and both could prove fatal for their opponents' chances.
Here's how they line up...
There is only one change for Chelsea from the first leg - and it is an attacking one. Kai Havertz gets the nod over goalscorer Pulisic, who makes way to the bench. That could be a big one.
Your all-important team news for #CHERMA.
Up the Chels!
But for Madrid, their three swaps have even greater consequences. Sergio Ramos, the defensive glue of this side, is back from injury - and Eden Hazard faces his former side in what could be the biggest game of his club career.
Our starting XI vs Chelsea!
Last time out...
In fact, there is only one kind of history that matters to this game - and it's only a week old. This is, of course, the second leg of this Champions League semi-final.
Both sides are tied from the first leg Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Christian Pulisic's first-quarter-hour strike for Chelsea cancelled out by a spot of Karim Benzema skill.
But as it stands, it is the hosts who have the upper hand here, and not only by dint of playing on home turf. Their goal in Spain - away from the cauldron of their own backyard - gives them advantage. For them, it is arguably their berth in the final to lose - and Madrid's to gain.
...Or Mr Blue Sky?
But history counts for nothing when it comes down to games like this. It doesn't matter how many medals generations before you won - what matters is what you do on the night.
Chelsea know this. The Blues have triumphed only once in this tournament before, when Didier Drogba saved them at the death of regular time and nailed the winning penalty against Bayern Munich in 2012.
Thomas Tuchel knows this. He was in the losing dugout less than a year ago when his Paris Saint-Germain side lost to the Bavarian giants.
History is irrelevant. The next 90 minutes - and possibly beyond - are what matters, and the hosts are not going to be intimated by what's to come.
Nights in White Satin...
In years gone by, you'd have been hard pressed to find a bookmaker that wouldn't have made Zinedine Zidane's team the favourites for this clash.
No team has won more the European Cup or the Champions League more than Real Madrid. Their 13 triumphs - a full baker's dozen - and three more finals is unmatched by any other side.
Their boss has form too. In his first spell in charge, the Frenchman led them to a hat-trick of victories in this competition, in 2016, 2017 and 2018. History is on their side.
Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We're into the final throes of what has been another crackerjack European season - and now, the Champions League provides us with its penultimate semi-final.
There's one game and one game only tonight - and it will decide who will join Manchester City for a shot at the most prestigious trophy in continental club football.
It's Chelsea against Real Madrid (20:00 BST), the Blues against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge - and you can follow it all here, live and dangerous.
Buckle in, folks. This one's going to be a cracker.