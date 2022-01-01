Thank you and good bye
INTER ARE COPPA ITALIA CHAMPIONS
FT: Juve 2-4 Inter (AET)
Inter are the 2021-22 Coppa Italia champions!
The Scudetto holders add Italy's biggest knockout trophy to their collection with an extra-time victory over Juventus at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, thanks to Ivan Perisic's late brace!
Bulldozers
FT: Wolves 1-5 Man City
Inter close in on triumph
Juve 2-4 Inter
There's less than five on the clock now and Inter are attempting to hold up play as far away from their own box as they can.
It will be a rich reward for Simone Inzaghi, a man who has faced a hard task living up to the expectations left behind by Antonio Conte.
Juventus will be left to rue anther one that got away. Remember, they were ahead until that late penalty in the second half.
Around the grounds
Juve 2-4 Inter
As Inter head towards another piece of silverware against Juventus - and they have likely shaded this contest, if we're picking sides - a round-up to end on in La Liga.
Atletico Madrid run out 2-0 winners over Cadiz, to move them third - and place a little more security around a Champions League finish.
Pinpoint
FT: Wolves 1-5 Man City
ETHT: Juve 2-4 Inter
Nerazzurri dominate first period of extra-time
What an absolutely seismic quarter-hour that was!
A VAR call, a cool penalty, a cracker of a finish from Ivan Perisic and a red card for Max Allegri means that Inter have suddenly blown out to a two-goal lead in the Coppa Italia final - and Juventus have just as much time left to find a response.
Here we go again for the second half!
RED CARD: Juve 2-4 Inter
(Max Allegri)
Juventus have absolutely imploded in Rome!
Not content with conceding two goals in the space of three minutes, they've now got a red card - but they are not a man down on the pitch.
It's for manager Max Allegri! The Bianconeri boss is caught in a furious touchline row and he is sent to the stands!
GOAL: Juve 2-4 Inter
(Ivan Perisic)
PANDEMONIUM IN ROME! INTER MAY HAVE JUST WON THE COPPA ITALIA!
Ivan Perisic doubles his tally for the game with an absolute barnstormer of a curler from the edge of the box!
He wheels away in celebartion. Inter have a two-goal cushion as their players and fans head into the stratosphere. Juventus must climb a mountain rather than a molehill.
GOAL: Juve 2-3 Inter
(Ivan Perisic pen)
After all that, it is Ivan Perisic who steps up for Inter's second penalty crack of the game - and he doesn't miss!
He fires high, into the top-left corner, as the goalkeeper goes the wrong way, and puts his side back on top.
Juventus, for the second time in this match, must mount a fightback.
FT: Wolves 1-5 Man City
De Bruyne dazzles as champions grip summit
There's the final whistle at Molineux - and Manchester City move three points clear at the top of the Premier League after a superb solo performance from Kevin De Bruyne!
Four goals from the Belgian drives the Citizens to victory against Wolves, in one of his most imposing personal performances since he arrived at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's side have made it a job well done. The pressure eases - and moves back to Liverpool again. Is it finally checkmate?
Penalty to Inter!
Juve 2-2 Inter
An absolutely huge moment in the Coppa Italia final as VAR intervenes - and Inter have a penalty!
Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt is deemed to have brought down international team-mate Stefan de Vrij - and though the referee originally isn't biting, he is brought to the monitor for a second look.
It swings his mind - and the spot-kick is given! Juventus are furious!
Extra-time underway in Coppa Italia final
Juve 2-2 Inter
So then, you all know the drill. There's going to be half-an-hour to split Juventus and Inter at Stadio Olimpico in this Coppa Italia final.
And if that doesn't work? Then they play Twister for it.
We jest. It's penalties. It's always penalties.
GOAL: Wolves 1-5 Man City
(Raheem Sterling)
At last, a Manchester City scorer not caled Kevin De Bruyne!
Raheem Sterling ensures that the Belgian does not get all the glory with one of the easiest finishes you'll see all season.
Wolves look like they just want to curl up, have a long nap and forget about this. Perhaps Jesse Marsch can come down from Leeds with a quote by Mother Teresa or somebody for Bruno Lage.
End of 90: Juve 2-2 Inter
Extra-time to come in Coppa Italia final
Haulage
Around the grounds
Wolves 1-4 Man City
As we head into the home straight of events at Molineux, we can bring you the rest of today's Premier League scores.
Leicester ultimately ran out convincing winners over Norwich, with a 3-0 win - but Watford were able to muster a point off Everton, a result that the Toffees may still take given the hammering inflicted upon Leeds today.
Fantastic Four
Wolves 1-4 Man City
GOAL: Juve 2-2 Inter
(Hakan Calhanoglu pen)
Penalty to Inter - and coolly converted!
Leonardo Bonucci brings down Lautaro Martinez, and the referee points to the spot.
Hakan Calhanoglu steps up and dispatches it with a ruthless edge. We're all square heading into the final ten minutes of this match.
Can Barella bring back bounce?
Juve 2-1 Inter
GOAL: Wolves 1-4 Man City
(Kevin De Bruyne)
Four for Manchester City - and four for Kevin De Bruyne!
The Belgian wil need more than just the match ball to take home after this one!
Wolves have been put to the sword today. Ruthless stuff from the champions.
FT: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea
FT: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea
Blues batter ten-men Whites
The final whistle goes at Elland Road - and save for a small pocket of away fans, the atmosphere has all the qualities of being the band on the Titanic.
Leeds United suffer a ten-men defeat again. For Chelsea, top four football may be all but secured.
A night of contrast. One team perhaps on the way back up - and another seemingly on the way back down.
Climb every Mount-ain
Leeds 0-3 Chelsea
Back underway at Molineux
Wolves 1-3 Man City
What does Kevin De Bruyne have up his sleeve for the second half now?
We'll find out soon enough. Manchester City's job is simple now - preserve a two-goal lead, and don't do anything stupid.
In other news, we can bring you the half-time news from La Liga - and it is Atletico Madrid who lead Cadiz, 1-0, at the break.
GOAL: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea
(Romelu Lukaku)
Three up for Chelsea - and Romelu Lukaku puts the final nail in the coffin for Leeds on a miserable Elland Road night for the hosts.
It's hard to say who is actually poorer here - the scrambling Whites defence that cannot shut the Belgium star down, or the forward for taking so long to get a successful shot away.
But nestle it he does and Lukaku proves a popular figure for the celebrations with his team-mates. This has been just the ticket before the FA Cup final for the Blues.
GOAL: Juve 2-1 Inter
(Dusan Vlahovic)
WHAT A TURNAROUND FROM JUVENTUS IN THE COPPA ITALIA FINAL!
Mere moments after they pulled level, Dusan Vlahovic has fired the Bianconeri into the lead!
Sheer sporting drama!
Happy is the head
GOAL: Juve 1-1 Inter
(Alvaro Morata)
Just the start to the second half that Juventus needed!
Alvaro Morata pops up to deliver the equaliser the Bianconeri craved and one end of Stadio Olimpico erupts in pure joy.
This game is absolutely back on!
Back underway at Stadio Olimpico
Juve 0-1 Inter
It's do-or-die time for Juventus now.
The second half is underway in the Coppa Italia final and the Bianconeri must score to keep this game alive.
But Inter will be determined to shut it down, and fast. It could be a nervy contest from here on out.
HT: Wolves 1-3 Man City
De Bruyne imperious in superb show
There's the whistle for the break at Molineux and Manchester City have eased off the pedal a bit.
But let's face it, they can afford to. They are two goals up and Kevin De Bruyne's speedy hat-trick has put them well on the road to victory.
Wolves need to regroup if they hope for a fightback.
When the dust settles...
Leeds 0-2 Chelsea
Social media, if you use it, is naturally awash with Leeds United fans red with rage and who can blame them, to an extent?
This has been the perfect storm of factors - the relentless design of Bielsaball, a free-flowing injury crisis to key faces, a failure to spend wisely after an impressive first season back in the Premier League.
If Jesse Marsch somehow gets them to safety - and for that, they require Burnley to completely fall apart, which isn't exactly a given deal - then they will need a major rebuild over the summer. If they go down... well, they'll need it too. There's at least half-a-dozen players who likely leave if they drop.
Leeds 0-2 Chelsea
Wolves 1-3 Man City
HT: Juve 0-1 Inter
Nerazzurri lead in Coppa Italia final
There's the whistle in Rome - a positively sedate first half by Premier League standards! - and it is Inter in the box seat for Coppa Italia glory.
Just as they were triumphant over Juventus in the Supercopa earlier this year, can they add a second piece of silverware to their cabinet for the season?
GOAL: Leeds 0-2 Chelsea
(Christian Pulisic)
Game, set and match to the Blues, surely!
Christian Pulisic bags the second that Chelsea have been pushing for almost all game long now, as Mason Mount supplies a lovely flick on for the USMNT star.
Leeds United are heading for another ten-men defeat - their second in a row. The great escape has never quite looked on. Even Gandhi can't dig them out of this one.
GOAL: Wolves 1-3 Man City
(Kevin De Bruyne)
Ladies and gentlemen, Kevin De Bruyne! Take a bow, son, take a bow!
It's a first-half hat-trick for the Belgian, who is absolutely loving life at Molineux tonight, as he gives Manchester City a two-goal cushion and puts them in the driving seat for victory against Wolves.
This might be the most gorgeous of the lot, picked up from loose play inside the hosts' half and carried to the edge of the box, where he fizzes a rocket past Jose Sa in at the left post. This is one of the solo performances of the season!
Back underway at Elland Road
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
The strangest thing about this match might well be that Leeds, despite all signs, remain in this contest.
Remember last time out, when with ten men, they grabbed a response against Arsenal? Remember Chelsea, who have made a habit of self-implosion in the last few weeks.
The next goal, if there is one, in this game could well be the finish that decides the result. If the Whites somehow escaped with a point - well, that would heap the pressure back on Burnley.
Here we go again.
Around the grounds
Wolves 1-2 Man City
With the goals flying in at Molineux, it's making up for two rather damp encounters elsewhere.
Leicester and Norwich are goalless at the break, as are Watford and Everton.
Both are results of some interest to two sides elsewhere tonight - Wolves, as they chase Europe, and Leeds, as they chase survival.
GOAL: Wolves 1-2 Man City
(Kevin De Bruyne)
Oh, pack it in, fellas!
Manchester City roar back into the lead at Molineux, even if Kevin De Bruyne's second of the night needs a little bit of luck to help restore the gap.
After Jose Sa parries an initial effort, the Belgian rocks in a follow-up with a tidy deflection off the goalkeeper. This is an absolute cracker of a contest!
Bianconeri chase response in Rome
Juve 0-1 Inter
There's half-an-hour gone in the Coppa Italia final and even with the goal of the day so far, it is still the most boring match of the three. Go figure!
That's not to say it is a dull affair though. Juventus, urged on by Max Allegri on the sidelines, have cranked up the heat on Inter as they seek an equaliser.
What can they bring to the party at Stadio Olimpico now?
GOAL: Wolves 1-1 Man City
(Pedro Neto)
Hold the phone!
That wasn't in the script for Manchester City! They've only been ahead four minutes and suddenly they are pegged back by their hosts!
Wolves snatch an equaliser with an outstanding counter-move finished off by Pedro Neto. Absolutely delicious stuff!
HT: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
GOAL: Wolves 0-1 Man City
(Kevin De Bruyne)
Just the start Pep Guardiola would have wanted in the Midlands!
Unlike Liverpool's disaster of an opening on the road yesterday, there's no problem for Manchester City at Molineux, who seize the lead against Wolves in the seventh minute of action.
Kevin De Bruyne - who else?! - is the man who nets for the visitors, slotting home Bernardo Silva's lovely ball past Jose Sa.
HT: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
Blues on top against ten-men Whites
There goes the half-time whistle - and Jesse Marsch is straight down the tunnel.
Elland Road stands in shock, almost, as the players from both sides troop off. For Leeds United, the empire of breathless belief built under Marcelo Bielsa is crumbling piece-by-piece.
For Chelsea, it has been a bright return to form - but with an extra man on the pitch, should they have more than just Mason Mount's early goal?
Let us know in the comments below.
Scudetto holders on top in Rome
Juve 0-1 Inter
You must say, it's hard to pick out what's been more dramatic - Dan James' moment of madness or that Nicolo Barella goal so far.
The latter was much easier on the eye and it has given Inter bags of confidence - not that they are often low on it.
Some smart work around the box traps Juventus there, before the Bianconeri wriggle free from their own half.
KO: Wolves v Man City
If all this has not been enough excitement for you, then here comes the final contender of the night.
Manchester City are up and running at Molineux, after a dramatic pitch entrance flanked by jets of flame and the shine of Pep Guardiola's bald head reflecting the evening sky off it.
Here we go!
Hosts forced into change
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
This should be 4-0, or 5-0. Chelsea are failing to convert these golden chances, and with a man advantage, the worry might start creeping in for Thomas Tuchel.
More headaches for Jesse Marsch though - Jack Harrison is coming off injured.
If the Whites are to go down, how many of their players will fly the coop? The former Manchester City man certainly has the talent to play in the Premier League. His loss is a big one now.
A crowd incident delays proceedings before play resumes.
GOAL: Juve 0-1 Inter
(Nicolo Barella)
AN ABSOLUTE THUNDERBOLT FROM NICOLO BARELLA!
Inter seize the lead six minutes into the Coppa Italia final with a peach of a finish. They see their corner cleared cleanly enough by Juventus, but the danger never really goes away.
Barella steps up, from distance, and rifles a magnificent finish home. What a blinder!
Whites go red
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
DISALLOWED GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
(Romelu Lukaku)
Romelu Lukaku with an outrageous chip flick over Illan Meslier - but the flag is up and it will not stand!
Chelsea thought they had doubled their lead there. The Belgian is denied and Leeds are let off the hook.
It comes moments after Kovacic is forced from the field following that earlier challenge, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek on in his place.
KO: Juventus v Inter
Coppa Italia final underway
Amid all the action at Elland Road, the festivities are in full swing in Rome - it's Coppa Italia time, people!
Juventus and Inter have lined up, exhanged greetings. The whistle goes and we're underway at Stadio Olimpico.
Will this be a tight affair - or are we headed for a blowout one way or the other?
RED CARD: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
(Daniel James)
It's absolutely deja vu for Leeds United!
Just as they did against Arsenal, the Whites concede early, and just like the game with the Gunners again, they are down to ten men!
Daniel James is shown a straight red card after he catches Mateo Kovacic with his studs, a big, meaty lunge of a challenge. Jesse Marsch and Elland Road cannot believe it. VAR does not overturn the call. What a nightmare for the hosts.
Wolves v Man City
Marsch-ing down together?
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
What Leeds might give to have Mahatma Gandhi at centre-back right now, if only to reel off one of Jesse Marsch's inspirational quotes.
United are absolutely rocking here, and not in a good way. Chelsea look like they could pile their chances as high as the sky right now.
It'll be a real morale booster for Thomas Tuchel. For his history-buff, turn-of-phrase-loving opposite number? Not so much.
(This isn't strictly Marsch's fault of course, and here at GOAL, we do love a good quote too. But Leeds need to sharpen their skills as much as their minds.)
Blues build with brutal start
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
Pop quiz, kids - have Chelsea turned the corner or are Leeds just falling apart in spectacularly inept fashion?
It's been one-way traffic so far and a fine low ball across the face of goal is missed by Romelu Lukaku.
If the visitors keep plating up chances like this, against a Whites defence that look like they are falling over each other, Chucklevision-style, they won't be shy of an opportunity to put this one to bed.
GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
(Mason Mount)
A nightmare start for Leeds United - and a dream for Mason Mount!
The England international fires Chelsea into an early lead at Elland Road, smashing a cut-back inside the box into the roof of the net and over Illan Meslier.
Shades of their early capitulation to Arsenal must be flashing before the eyes of the Whites. Their survival mission is on the rocks already - again.
KO: Leeds v Chelsea
In the words of Mike and the Mechanics, all Leeds need is a miracle.
But they might just get one against an out-of-sorts Chelsea.
We're underway at Elland Road!
Around the grounds
Leeds v Chelsea
We're closing in on kick-off at Elland Road, but there are other games outside our three matches that will impact Europe today.
Leicester City will face already relegated Norwich City and Watford - another team doomed to the drop - will face another rival near the bottom end of the table in Everton in the Premier League.
Plus, Atletico Madrid will look to back up Madrid derby glory against Elche in La Liga.
Wolves v Man City
Juventus v Inter
Serie A titans battle for cup glory
Juve v Inter
But the biggest game of all today takes place outside of British shores, in the capital of Rome, in Italy.
It's Coppa italia time - and just like the Supercopa final earlier this year, it is Serie A title holders Inter versus Juventus, the most storied club in Scudetto history.
Cup finals don't get much bigger than this - and it's going to be an absolute cracker, we hope.
Let us know if you're looking forward to it in the comments below.
City eye restoration at summit against hosts
Wolves v Man City
But there's just as much at stake for another Premier League side as Leeds too - albeit at the other end of the table.
Manchester City are joint-level at the summit after Liverpool's own successful trip to the Midlands on Tuesday against Aston Villa - but Pep Guardiola's side can open up three-point daylight again with victory over Wolves.
Even a draw would be enough for the Citizens to move clear on their own two legs - and their destiny would remain firmly in their hands. Bruno Lage and company stand in their way.
Blues seek security as Whites chase safety
Leeds v Chelsea
So, first out of the gate on our agenda today will be one of English football's great rivalries, stretching the distance of the M1 - but there is more at stake than a trip up and down the country.
Chelsea have faltered since making the FA Cup final and though they should still secure Champions League football, their form is still an issue for Thomas Tuchel.
A bounce-back against Leeds is likely on the cards - but with the Whites now in the relegation zone, it is a madcap dive for safety from Jesse Marsch's Gandhi-quoting men that they must deliver at Elland Road.
Team News: Leeds v Chelsea
📋 Four changes for #LUFC tonight, as Cooper, Struijk, Bate and Rodrigo all come in against Chelsea pic.twitter.com/yiIv0bNpqd— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 11, 2022
Here's your Chelsea side tonight! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #LeeChe pic.twitter.com/89lb8HkcG8— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 11, 2022
Today's order of play
1930/1430/1130: Leeds United v Chelsea
2000/1500/1200: Juventus v Inter
2015/1515/1215: Wolves v Manchester City
(All times BST/EST/PT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!