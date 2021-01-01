Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Arsenal, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid & PSG also in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Seven changes in the Chelsea XI

2021-05-12T19:02:43Z

Thomas Tuchel has made seven changes to the Chelsea XI, most notably resting N'Golo Kante in midfield and starting Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

"You scare me now! Seven from the City game? Didn't feel like we had so many changes," he told Sky Sports.

"Some of them were out for one match so still have two matches in a week. We have a strong line up today. Full trust to them."

Arteta speaks pregame: What Tuchel has done is remarkable!

2021-05-12T18:53:15Z

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "We have been struggling in the last few months in terms of results and performance. We know what we have to do.

"Frank [Lampard] did a lot of good things and positive things, Thomas [Tuchel] has inherited a good team that he has improved. Two finals, a lot of credit to him because what he has done is remarkable."

Some memorable milestones for two Chelsea stars

2021-05-12T18:51:53Z

Chelsea and Arsenal teams are in!

2021-05-12T18:25:18Z

Some reading ahead of tonight's game

2021-05-12T18:20:57Z

Before Arsenal face Chelsea, our Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts looked ahead to the club's summer plans and what sort of overhaul should be expected for Mikel Arteta's squad.

Teams are also in for Inter-Roma

2021-05-12T18:16:23Z

Teams are also in for the Serie A champions-elect Inter as they take on Roma.

Inter XI: Radu; Skriniar, Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Perisic; Lukaku, Sanchez.

Toma XI: Fuzato; Karsdorp, Mancini, Kumbulla, Santon; Darboe, Cristante; Pedro, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Juventus XI is in!

2021-05-12T18:08:45Z

Here's Juventus' team to take on Sassuolo: Buffon; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Arthur, Rabiot, Kulusevski; Dybala, Ronaldo

 As things stand, Juve are three points behind fourth-place AC Milan.

Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!

2021-05-12T18:03:50Z

Another busy day of football on the cards today as Chelsea are set to host Arsenal in the day's marquee match.

But that clash between London giants is far from the only big match on the schedule. In Italy, Juventus will fight for a Champions League spot against Sassuolo while Inter and AC Milan face Roma and Torino, respectively.

Elsewhere, PSG are in the Coupe de France final against Montepellier while Atletico Madrid can move closer to La Liga's title with a win over Real Sociedad. 