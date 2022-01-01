Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool win FA Cup after penalty shoot-out drama against Chelsea

Look back at the day's action with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool

Updated
Liverpool celebrating 2021-22 FA Cup final
Mason Mount's Wembley woes continue

2022-05-14T18:57:12.000Z

Mason Mount will not be counting Wembley Stadium as one of his favourite places.

The Chelsea midfielder suffered further heartbreak at the national stadium on Saturday.

Mount missed his penalty in the FA Cup final shootout to allow Kostas Tsimikas to step up and win the trophy for Liverpool.

He has now lost in six finals at Wembley throughout his career with Chelsea, Derby and England.

More FA Cup misery for Chelsea

2022-05-14T18:41:08.251Z

Liverpool have won the FA Cup

2022-05-14T18:35:29.000Z

Liverpool have won it!

After Mason Mount saw his penalty saved by Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas stepped up to take the decisive penalty and converted it.

The Reds are the FA Cup winners.

Mane misses

2022-05-14T18:31:19.281Z

Edouard Mendy has saved Sadio Mane's penalty!

The Liverpool star needed to score to win the FA Cup but the goalkeeper kept him out.

Barkley levels for Chelsea

2022-05-14T18:29:39.813Z

The pressure was on Ross Barkley, who was a late substitution for the Blues.

But the midfielder stepped up and managed to convert his penalty to make it 3-3.

Firmino scores

2022-05-14T18:28:56.599Z

Liverpool still in the lead.

Edouard Mendy got a hand to it but Roberto Firmino's penalty has hit the net. Liverpool lead 3-2.

Azpilicueta misses

2022-05-14T18:26:42.000Z

A blow for Chelsea!

Cesar Azpilicueta has missed his effort.

Alonso scores the first penalty

2022-05-14T18:22:19.970Z

Marcos Alonso has given Chelsea the lead.

He tucked away his penalty, the first of the shootout.

Penalties!

2022-05-14T18:20:10.830Z

Chelsea and Liverpool could not be separated over 120 minutes.

It will take a penalty shootout to decide who wins the FA Cup.

Loftus-Cheek goes off

2022-05-14T18:17:17.614Z

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been substituted off the field.

He played only 14 minutes, having come on before the second half of extra time and it is unclear why he has been taken off.

Ross Barkley has taken his place.

Tuchel makes some changes

2022-05-14T18:02:59.179Z

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has made a few changes for the second half of extra time.

Chelsea looking bright in extra time

2022-05-14T17:57:20.775Z

They have not been able to get the opening goal so far in extra time, but Chelsea have had a few good moments.

Will the deadlock be broken in extra time?

2022-05-14T17:46:43.000Z

Full-time: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

2022-05-14T17:38:04.000Z

After 90 minutes, the two teams are still tied at 0-0.

We are heading into extra time to decide who will secure the famous cup.

Diaz sends it wide again

2022-05-14T17:35:32.985Z

Luis Diaz has sent an effort wide of the Chelsea goal once again.

The January signing shook off his marker and sent an effort curling towards goal from the edge of the box, but it went out for another goal kick.

Another chance for Liverpool

2022-05-14T17:28:40.088Z

Luis Diaz has hit the post!

Sadio Mane fed the ball through to the Colombian star but his effort did not go in.

Will this game go to extra time?

2022-05-14T17:25:42.394Z

With 80 minutes played, the two teams are still tied at 0-0.

They are still chipping away at each other, but as it stands this game looks set for 30 minutes of extra time.

Can Liverpool do the double again?

2022-05-14T17:13:29.000Z

Luis Diaz goes close

2022-05-14T16:58:01.340Z

Luis Diaz carved out a nice chance.

He collected the ball just outside the box and fired a shot towards goal, but it bounced past the post.

Chances for Chelsea

2022-05-14T16:51:59.262Z

Chelsea have had a bright start to the second half.

Marcos Alonso brought down a cross at the back post and had a shot go just wide of the post.

Second later, Alisson pulled off a strong save to keep a shot out of the Liverpool net.

Then, Alonso had another excellent effort as he saw a free kick hit the bar.

Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

2022-05-14T16:36:41.000Z

The two teams go in level at the break.

Both teams had chances to take the lead in the first half but they remain deadlocked at 0-0.

Salah goes off injured

2022-05-14T16:19:06.100Z

Liverpool have suffered a massive blow!

Mohamed Salah has gone off injured just 32 minutes into the clash.

Diogo Jota has come on to replace the Egypt international.

Pulisic comes close for Chelsea

2022-05-14T16:08:33.017Z

Christian Pulisic just saw an effort go wide of the post.

A nice move from Chelsea resulted in a low cross into the middle for Pulisic, who got into an excellent position and knocked it towards goal.

But it rolled just beyond the post and out for a goal kick.

Why are Chelsea playing in yellow?

2022-05-14T15:56:17.000Z

Chelsea have lined up in the FA Cup final in yellow jerseys.

The strip is a nod to their previous successes in cup finals.

GOAL has all the information on why the Blues are not so blue today.

Kick off!

2022-05-14T15:47:21.577Z

The FA Cup final is underway!

Chelsea and Liverpool are battling it out at Wembley to decide who will get to take the historic trophy home.

Why is Havertz out for Chelsea?

2022-05-14T15:26:14.695Z

Team news: Liverpool starting XI revealed

2022-05-14T14:40:41.000Z

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-05-14T14:38:47.000Z

The FA Cup final is upon us!

Follow the action with GOAL as we take in the action when Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley.