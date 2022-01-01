The Reds are the champions
The Wembley Wizards. pic.twitter.com/Qxk4rMmXdC— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
Mason Mount's Wembley woes continue
Mason Mount will not be counting Wembley Stadium as one of his favourite places.
The Chelsea midfielder suffered further heartbreak at the national stadium on Saturday.
Mount missed his penalty in the FA Cup final shootout to allow Kostas Tsimikas to step up and win the trophy for Liverpool.
He has now lost in six finals at Wembley throughout his career with Chelsea, Derby and England.
WATCH: Tsimikas wins the FA Cup for Liverpool
Let's take a look at Kostas Tsimikas' FA Cup-winning penalty for Liverpool.
THEY'VE DONE IT 🤩@LFC are #EmiratesFACup champions in our 150th anniversary season!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/yR2Pwrr4RJ— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 14, 2022
Another one for Klopp's trophy cabinet
Set complete for the boss 😍🏆#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fqHe9D2ekn— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
More FA Cup misery for Chelsea
3 - Chelsea have become the first side since Newcastle United (1974, 1998 & 1999) to lose on three consecutive FA Cup final appearances, having now lost in 2019-20 (v Arsenal), 2020-21 (v Leicester) and tonight v Liverpool. Heartache. pic.twitter.com/oLjWhJtayx— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2022
Liverpool have won the FA Cup
Liverpool have won it!
After Mason Mount saw his penalty saved by Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas stepped up to take the decisive penalty and converted it.
The Reds are the FA Cup winners.
WE ARE THE #EmiratesFACup WINNERS!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eZMe5IRbB2— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
Mane misses
Edouard Mendy has saved Sadio Mane's penalty!
The Liverpool star needed to score to win the FA Cup but the goalkeeper kept him out.
Barkley levels for Chelsea
The pressure was on Ross Barkley, who was a late substitution for the Blues.
But the midfielder stepped up and managed to convert his penalty to make it 3-3.
Firmino scores
Liverpool still in the lead.
Edouard Mendy got a hand to it but Roberto Firmino's penalty has hit the net. Liverpool lead 3-2.
Azpilicueta misses
A blow for Chelsea!
Cesar Azpilicueta has missed his effort.
Alonso scores the first penalty
Marcos Alonso has given Chelsea the lead.
He tucked away his penalty, the first of the shootout.
Penalties!
Chelsea and Liverpool could not be separated over 120 minutes.
It will take a penalty shootout to decide who wins the FA Cup.
3 - This is only the third @EmiratesFACup final to go all the way to penalties, with the side who finished higher in the top-flight table that season going on to lift the trophy on both occasions - Arsenal v Man Utd in 2004/05 and Liverpool v West Ham in 2005/06. Nerve.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2022
Loftus-Cheek goes off
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been substituted off the field.
He played only 14 minutes, having come on before the second half of extra time and it is unclear why he has been taken off.
Ross Barkley has taken his place.
Tuchel makes some changes
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has made a few changes for the second half of extra time.
Azpilicueta coming on. Chalobah off.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 14, 2022
Loftus-Cheek on for Pulisic.
Chelsea looking bright in extra time
They have not been able to get the opening goal so far in extra time, but Chelsea have had a few good moments.
Chelsea have been good in extra time without really creating anything. Probably each sub has damaged Liverpool in some way. Chelsea also look marginally the fitter side, too. #CFC #FACupfinal— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 14, 2022
Will the deadlock be broken in extra time?
0-0 - This is the first @EmiratesFACup final to go to extra-time without a goal after 90 minutes since the 2007 edition of the competition, when Didier Drogba would ultimately seal the trophy for Chelsea (v Man Utd) in the 116th minute. Hero? pic.twitter.com/BuvSSgwyp0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2022
Full-time: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
After 90 minutes, the two teams are still tied at 0-0.
We are heading into extra time to decide who will secure the famous cup.
Diaz sends it wide again
Luis Diaz has sent an effort wide of the Chelsea goal once again.
The January signing shook off his marker and sent an effort curling towards goal from the edge of the box, but it went out for another goal kick.
Another chance for Liverpool
Luis Diaz has hit the post!
Sadio Mane fed the ball through to the Colombian star but his effort did not go in.
Lovely slick Liverpool move. Diaz went near post but it went the wrong side of it.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 14, 2022
Will this game go to extra time?
With 80 minutes played, the two teams are still tied at 0-0.
They are still chipping away at each other, but as it stands this game looks set for 30 minutes of extra time.
Can Liverpool do the double again?
2 - With this match a repeat of the 2021-22 League Cup final, @LFC will look to win both of England’s domestic cups in the same season for the first time since 2000-01, whilst the last team to lose both finals in the same campaign were Middlesbrough in 1996-97. Stakes. pic.twitter.com/m2c7ID8KK1— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2022
Luis Diaz goes close
Luis Diaz carved out a nice chance.
He collected the ball just outside the box and fired a shot towards goal, but it bounced past the post.
53' - Diaz twists and turns on the edge of the box before seeing his low shot go a fraction wide.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
[0-0]#EmiratesFACup | #CHELIV
Chances for Chelsea
Chelsea have had a bright start to the second half.
Marcos Alonso brought down a cross at the back post and had a shot go just wide of the post.
Second later, Alisson pulled off a strong save to keep a shot out of the Liverpool net.
Then, Alonso had another excellent effort as he saw a free kick hit the bar.
Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
The two teams go in level at the break.
Both teams had chances to take the lead in the first half but they remain deadlocked at 0-0.
Nothing to separate the two teams at the break ⏸#EmiratesFACup | #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/Q8yFtbKpa9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
Salah goes off injured
Liverpool have suffered a massive blow!
Mohamed Salah has gone off injured just 32 minutes into the clash.
Diogo Jota has come on to replace the Egypt international.
Pulisic comes close for Chelsea
Christian Pulisic just saw an effort go wide of the post.
A nice move from Chelsea resulted in a low cross into the middle for Pulisic, who got into an excellent position and knocked it towards goal.
But it rolled just beyond the post and out for a goal kick.
Why are Chelsea playing in yellow?
Chelsea have lined up in the FA Cup final in yellow jerseys.
The strip is a nod to their previous successes in cup finals.
GOAL has all the information on why the Blues are not so blue today.
Kick off!
The FA Cup final is underway!
Chelsea and Liverpool are battling it out at Wembley to decide who will get to take the historic trophy home.
Why is Havertz out for Chelsea?
Havertz has a hamstring injury. #CFC #FACupfinal— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 14, 2022
Henderson back in the FA Cup final
10 - @JHenderson (2012, 2022) is set to become the first player to have a gap of 10+ years between @EmiratesFACup final appearances since @cesc4official (12 between 2005 & 2017). Skipper. pic.twitter.com/Mn9ViKCcWZ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2022
Team news: Chelsea's starting XI vs Liverpool
Here's your Chels! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bHhiSDMfyV— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 14, 2022
Team news: Liverpool starting XI revealed
Our line-up for the #EmiratesFACup final 👊🔴#CHELIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
Welcome to the matchday blog!
The FA Cup final is upon us!
Follow the action with GOAL as we take in the action when Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley.