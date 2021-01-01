Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester in FA Cup final, Juventus take on Inter & more

GOAL: Burnley 0-2 Leeds
(Jack Harrison, 60)
Leeds double their lead through Jack Harrison!
The strike comes from Alioski, who looks to fire an effort through a crowded box, and it is the Manchester City loanee who gets a light flick on the ball rattling past his feet to steer it beyond Peacock-Farrell at the near-right post.
That is cruel for the goalkeeper. and perhaps a tough pill for Burnley to swallow, but the Whites won't care. They are well and truly on top in this game now.
SUB: Burnley 0-1 Leeds
ON: Rodrigo, OFF: Bamford
Patrick Bamford has had a relatively quiet game on the whole, but it has not really been his fault. Alas, he's out of time to make his case for an England call-up and he's hooked as we approach the hour mark.
Rodrigo, who likely came to Elland Road last summer expecting to be a regular starter, is on in his place.
It's raining, men
Burnley 0-1 Leeds
A great stop from Illan Meslier to keep Leeds in front! The 21-year-old is called to parry away Matej Vydra's close-range effort and it is a cracking save to deny Burnley.
We're in the midst of a shower at Turf Moor that is playing into the conditions underfoot. It's a little bit soggy out there.
Westwood whips it wide
Burnley 0-1 Leeds
That is not half bad from Ashley Westwood, who whistles a finish beyond the left post.
It serves up a potent reminder that Chris Wood is far from the only dangerman in front of goal for Burnley. Much as they did in the first half, this has been a sparky start to the second act from the hosts.
They'll need to keep that pressure up however if they are going to find a response on the scoreboard.
No changes at the break
Burnley 0-1 Leeds
We're back underway at Turf Moor and there has been no reshuffle from either Sean Dyche or Marcelo Bielsa.
Both managers will have reasons to be happy with that first half, as well as their frustrations, but it is Leeds who currently have the better hand.
They can still call upon captain Liam Cooper too if needed, with the defender on the bench.
Team News: Freiburg v Bayern
Lewandowski seeks record-breaking finish
Robert Lewandowski meanwhile leads the line for Hansi Flick's side in the manager's penultimate game at the helm of the club - and the Poland international is just one goal away from Gerd Muller's single-season record haul of 40 in the Bundesliga. Could today be the day?
Unsere Aufstellung für #SCFFCB 💪 pic.twitter.com/WNGbs5DN5A— SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) May 15, 2021
Unsere Meister-Elf für #SCFFCB! 🔥 #packmas pic.twitter.com/aDdPwmSQLM— 🏆 MEISTER 🏆 (@FCBayern) May 15, 2021
Leeds the long-range kingpins
Burnley 0-1 Leeds
Leeds have scored more goals from outside the box than any other team in the Premier League team this season now, with 13.
It was also Klich's first top-flight goal since December, and first away from home since that absolutely mad opening day game with Liverpool.
In a more concerning omen for Burnley, they are yet to win in the league this season when Bailey Peacock-Farrell has started.
HT: Burnley 0-1 Leeds
Whites edge ahead in tough Turf Moor clash
The half-time whistle goes and it is Leeds who have their noses in front thanks to a peach of a Mateusz Klich finish. More dip on that delivery than in a tub of garlic mayo, to be quite honest.
The Whites have not had an easy go of it though, and Marcelo Bielsa will know that Burnley remain firmly in this contest - and dangerous to boot as well.
An intriguing second half awaits after the break.
GOAL: Burnley 0-1 Leeds
(Mateusz Klich, 44)
What a strike! Absolutely terrific stuff from Mateusz Klich!
Burnley afford the Poland man too much space to carve a path down the middle of the field from halfway, in part because they are drawn wide to try and block off his potential delivery routes.
The midfielder decides to go for it himself, steps off his left foot to come inside a little more and curls a magnificent, dipped shot beyond Peacock-Farrell in at the right post.
Drab day for nines so far
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
It has been a pretty quiet game so far for both number nines, Patrick Bamford and Chris Wood.
The former netted a penalty for Leeds in their 1-0 win over Burnley at Elland Road in December. The last Whites player to score home and away against the Clarets in a league season was Peter Lorimer in the 1974-75 top-flight campaign.
It won't be doing any favours for a potential longshot England selection. Callum Wilson's injury and Jamie Vardy's continued international retirement does mean there is still a chance for him though.
Wayward finishing hurting Whites
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
Ezgjan Alioski will be having nightmares about that miss for the next week or so.
He's set up to rifle a specatcular - or even merely good - finish in from 15 or so yards out and he completely miscues it.
The North Macedonia international has been linked with an exit from the club this summer, despite his impressive showings for them. He would likely be missed if so.
Taylor on song for Clarets
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
A tidy challenge from Charlie Taylor - another former Leeds man lining up against his old side today - ensures that Raphinha cannot tee up a promising chance for the visitors just now.
Given the general lack of quality left-backs - at least, compared to right-backs - at England's disposal, there have been calls for Gareth Southgate to take a closer look at him.
Pascal Struijk now rises to meet Phillips' ball into the box and flashes a promising header just wide of the right post.
All or nothing for Whites?
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
With a quarter of this game gone, there's no goals to speak of - but it seems unlikely that we'll draw a blank entirely at Turf Moor.
Leeds are the only team in the Premier League this season without an away draw, an indication of their bank-or-bust approach under Bielsa
Including games in the Championship, the Whites haven’t drawn any of their last 23 away league games in fact, only having one longer run without a league draw on the road – 24 games between September 1926 and October 1927.
Lukaku: Inter players 'crazy in the head!'
Juventus v Inter
As these two sides continue to feel each other out - Charlie Taylor goes for a slick run down the left flank that comes to nothing for the hosts in the end - let's briefly turn our attention to that Serie A clash between the new champions and the old later today.
Romelu Lukaku - who has transformed his fortunes in some style since swapping Manchester for Milan - has been speaking out about how his team-mates claimed the Scudetto against opponents Juventus, stating that their mentality is to "go to war".
You can read those quotes here, ahead of that getting underway in a few hours' time.
Last chance to impress for England hopefuls?
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
Kalvin Phillips' return to the Leeds fold from suspension isn't just a timely boost for his side but for his own international prospects too, as he looks to make a maiden major tournament with England this summer.
Between these two sides, the only nominal slam-dunk pick for Gareth Southgate would be absent Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, but the defensive midfielder is surely knocking on the door, having featured heavily during the March international break.
While James Tarkowski and Jack Cork are both Three Lions internationals, they are highly unlikely to figure in the plans however - which means it is likely Patrick Bamford who has the most to gain with a strong run-in, having been unlucky to miss out on a maiden call-up to Ollie Watkins earlier this year.
Clarets out to restore Turf Moor fortunes
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
Better from the visitors now, and Patrick Bamford forces a save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell in these early exchanges.
Burnley have lost their last four home Premier League matches at Turf Moor in May, scoring first in three of those defeats, including their last home match against West Ham. Given how well Leeds have gone on the road so far this season, they'll need to translate their spark into something more tangible.
Bright start for Burnley
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
Say what you like about the 4-4-2 formation and Sean Dyche, but the pair can seem like a marriage made in heaven sometimes.
It's been a very lively start from the clarets, and that width in midfield has restricted Leeds firmly to their own half of the pitch, with a couple of corners for the hosts showing their early strengths.
They are playing with a deceptively light touch.
KO: Burnley v Leeds
We are underway in this Premier League clash between Burnley and Leeds United!
The former are safe from the drop and the latter are likely outside of a European place, despite reaching 50 points - but neither side is going to roll over in this one.
The pressure is off - but will the fun be on?
Can Leeds plug their leaks?
Burnley v Leeds
9 - Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine Premier League away games, while their last clean sheet at Turf Moor was back in February 2005. Lax. #BURLEE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2021
Koch loving 'special' Bielsa
Burnley v Leeds
One man not in the squad today for the visitors however is Germany international Robin Koch - but that has not stopped the centre-back talking up just what life under Marcelo Bielsa has done for his skillset.
The Argentine - already a cult figure before he unexpectedly arrived in West Yorkshire to revive the fortunes of a sleeping giant three years ago - is an exacting taskmaster, but his charge feels he has only improved him.
Kerry Hau has some words on the matter, and you can them here.
Team News: Burnley v Leeds United
Pope out, Phillips and Raphinha in
There's just the one change for the hosts, with Nick Pope MIA - and it means that Bailey Peacock-Farrell gets to face his old club in goal for the Clarets.
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Leeds United this afternoon. ⬇️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2021
One change from the win at Fulham, as Bailey Peacock-Farrell replaces the injured Nick Pope in goal. 🧤#BURLEE | #UTC | @eToro pic.twitter.com/COkE46kFlz
As for the visitors, they make just two swaps - but they're big ones, alright. It's the return of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha - the two most creative players in the Whites' arsenal - to the starting lineup that will have everybody talking.
📋 Two changes in the #LUFC Starting XI that defeated Tottenham, as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha return— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2021
War of the Roses reignited on Turf Moor
Burnley v Leeds
But we've still got five hours before either side takes to the pitch at Wembley, and a delicious four-course selection of hors d'oeuvres to enjoy before then. With that in mind, we head north up the M1 and M6 to Lancashire - where a historic county rivalry is set to unfold.
Leeds United are better known for their tussles with Manchester United than Sean Dyche's Burnley, but the Whites - the most riotously entertaining mid-table Premier League side for years in their first season back - will take any chance to pit their wits against a cross-Pennine rival.
Marcelo Bielsa will know that his hosts pack a formidable raft of talent, not least former United man Chris Wood up front, however - and the Argentine, reportedly close to a new deal at Elland Road, will not take their challenge lightly.
Cup final fever for Foxes and Blues
Chelsea v Leicester
Yes, nine months after they last took to the Wembley turf for this showpiece tie, Chelsea are back for their fourth FA Cup final in the space of five seasons - and they'll be hoping to go one step further this time around.
Last year, Frank Lampard's side were outgunned by Arsenal under the arch, but a season on and with the imperious Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the Blues look poised to snag the first trophy of the German's reign.
But standing in their way is a formidable opponent, a fellow top four rival in the Premier League and a side with just as much to prove as them. Leicester City have never won the FA Cup - and Brendan Rodgers will be determined to change all that.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We're just two weeks out from the end of the European club season - and a month away from the start of the delayed Euro 2020 - but that's all on the backburner today for the cracking one-day festival of football we've got in store.
There's the opening act of Burnley versus Leeds United, a spot of platinum-selling flavour from Bayern and Inter, and the headline act of course, Chelsea against Leicester City in the FA Cup Final.
Here's the running order of that bill in full - and you don't want to miss a thing:
1230: Burnley v Leeds United
1430: Freiburg v Bayern Munich
1500: Southampton v Fulham
1700: Juventus v Inter
1715: Chelsea v Leicester City
2000: Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham
(All times BST)