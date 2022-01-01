Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Chesterfield in FA Cup, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

Borussia Dortmund are in action in the Bundesliga, hoping to take advantage of Bayern Munich's shock home defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach last night.

They are failing to do so however, and trail Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 at half time.

In the FA Cup, Everton looked to be continuing their dreadful form after falling behind in the first minute against Championship side Hull, but have turned it around and lead 2-1 at half time.