Matchday LIVE: Bayern vs Barcelona, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus in action as Champions League begins

The Champions League is back!

Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy day in the Champions League as the group stage kicks off today.

It all begins with two games on the early slate, with Manchester United facing Young Boys and Sevilla taking on RB Leipzig.

The day's main event comes a bit later, though, as Bayern Munich face Barcelona in a clash of heavyweights.

Juventus and Chelsea are also in action, facing Malmo and Zenit, respectively, while Lille's clash with Wolfsburg, Villarreal's clash with Atalanta and Benfica's visit to Dynamo Kiev round out the schedule.