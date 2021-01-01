Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

TEAM NEWS: Leeds United vs Leicester City
One change for the hosts
LEEDS XI
📋 Marcelo makes one change today, as Adam Forshaw replaces Jamie Shackleton in the #LUFC Starting XI pic.twitter.com/rulYyMJXob— Leeds United (@LUFC) November 7, 2021
LEICESTER XI
The 𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐗𝐈 for Leeds away 🦊#LeeLei pic.twitter.com/OKIHbt0zsj— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 7, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Everton vs Tottenham
Antonio Conte's first Premier League game as Spurs boss
EVERTON XI
Our team for #EVETOT 💪— Everton (@Everton) November 7, 2021
𝘊𝘖𝘔𝘌 𝘖𝘕 𝘠𝘖𝘜 𝘉𝘓𝘜𝘌𝘚! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/3dl4AzWLY4
TOTTENHAM XI
Our line-up for this afternoon's game against Everton! 👊 pic.twitter.com/x0yiojYiov— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Lacazette & Auba up front for Arsenal
ARSENAL XI 👇
📜 Here’s how we line up for #ARSWAT…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 7, 2021
🗞 @MaitlandNiles starts in midfield
🗞 @KieranTierney returns to squad
🗞 @LacazetteAlex and @Auba up top
WATFORD XI 👇
📋 Here's how the Hornets line up this afternoon!#ARSWAT pic.twitter.com/vnrY2Weit1— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 7, 2021
What games are on today? 📺
Let's see...
Here are some of our key matches:
2pm - Leeds United vs Leicester City
3:15pm - Valencia vs Atletico Madrid
4:30pm - West Ham vs Liverpool
All times UK
Welcome!
Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.
We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.
Team news coming up!