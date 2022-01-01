European history makers
Bayern Munich become the first team in Europe's top five leagues to win TEN consecutive league titles 🏆 pic.twitter.com/c4hWR1FZw1— GOAL (@goal) April 23, 2022
Muller soaks Schweinsteiger with beer on TV in title celebration
Thomas Muller just soaked our on-site crew in beer 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TJXRWgyRAE— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2022
Bayern win 10th straight Bundesliga title
BAYERN MUNICH WIN THEIR TENTH CONSECUTIVE BUNDESLIGA TITLE 🏆🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/w0HnBxblDt— GOAL (@goal) April 23, 2022
WATCH: Musiala cores as Bayern secure Bundesliga title
It's three for @FCBayernEN in #DerKlassiker! ❤️— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 23, 2022
Young @JamalMusiala strikes and the Allianz Arena is ROCKING! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3I78bhyZJz
MUSIALA MAKES IT 3!— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2022
Bayern are about to wrap up the title 👀 pic.twitter.com/jrMyRkZpJf
Full-time: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Bayern are the Bundesliga champions!
A 3-1 win at home against Borussia Dortmund has secured a 10th straight title for the German giants.
Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala all scored for Julian Nagelsmann's men, while Emre Can converted a penalty for the visitors.
GOAL! Musiala fires home for Bayern
It's beyond doubt now!
Jamal Musiala has just struck for Bayern to make it 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund.
With just over five minutes left, there is surely no way for the visitors to stop the home side from securing another Bundesliga crown this evening.
Team news: PSG vs Lens
PSG can secure the Ligue 1 title when they host Lens on Saturday
🔥 Voici les 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐫 qui affronteront le @PSG_inside dans une heure !— Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) April 23, 2022
🔙 Przemyslaw Frankowski retrouve le 1⃣1⃣ de départ.
➡️ Deuxième titularisation consécutive pour Christopher Wooh.#SiFierDEtreLensois #PSGRCL pic.twitter.com/vUW8McqKLX
Full-time: Inter 3-1 Roma
Inter are back on top of Serie A for a day, at least.
The reigning champions beat Roma 3-1 thanks to goals from Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez before Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted late on for the visitors.
Inter are now a point above AC Milan, but the Rossoneri can go back on top of they beat Lazio on Sunday.
GOAL! Mkhitaryan strikes against Inter
Roma have managed to soften the damage against Inter.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has found the net for the visitors with just five minutes left, making it 3-1.
GOAL! Can pulls one back for Dortmund
Emre Can has made it 2-1.
The midfielder converted a penalty to claw the visitors back into the Bundesliga tie.
Lewandowski loves facing Dortmund
8 – Robert Lewandowski has scored in each of his eight Bundesliga home games against Borussia Dortmund – no other player has scored in as many consecutive Bundesliga home games against a single opponent. Ex. #FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/MxgyuhdDI9— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 23, 2022
WATCH: Lewandowski's goal
Find @Lewy_Official and HE WILL score! ⚽🐐#DerKlassiker @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/ZcgxvxqksC— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 23, 2022
WHO ELSE BUT LEWANDOWSKI!— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2022
He gets Bayern's second over Dortmund 😮 pic.twitter.com/qAPg6mzI2e
Lautaro Martinez strikes for Inter
Inter have the game against Roma wrapped up now.
Lautaro Martinez has just scored for the home side to make it 3-0.
GOAL! Lewandowski makes it 2-0
Robert Lewandowski hits the net!
Serge Gnabry wins possession deep in Borussia Dortmund's half and it gets worked to Thomas Muller, who sends the Poland star through to do what he does best.
Bayern are well on their way to securing the Bundesliga title this evening now!
Gnabry goal disallowed
Serge Gnabry thought he had just made it 2-0 for the home side.
Lewandowski sent Kingsley Coman through but the ball was knocked across to Gnabry who fired in.
The goal was subject to a VAR review and the officials declared that Coman was offside in the build up.
WATCH: Gnabry's fine strike against Dortmund
What a strike!!— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 23, 2022
How to spice up #DerKlassiker, courtesy of @FCBayernEN's @SergeGnabry. 👨🍳
1-0 #FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/rZd3gRdztO
WHAT A STRIKE BY GNABRY TO PUT BAYERN 1-0 UP OVER DORTMUND 😱 pic.twitter.com/2A6wwKowpR— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2022
GOAL! Gnabry puts Bayern ahead
Serge Gnabry has put Bayern in the lead against Dortmund.
A corner from Joshua Kimmich was headed back to Gnabry, who controlled it before firing into the back of the net.
GOAL! Inter double lead against Roma
Marcelo Brozovic has just extended Inter's advantage at San Siro.
An excellent finish from the midfielder sees the ball sail into the top corner to make it 2-0 against Roma.
GOAL! Dumfries scores for Inter
Denzel Dumfries has given Inter the lead against Roma.
Hakan Calhanoglu sent him through on goal with a fine through ball and the full-back raced through the middle before knocking it into the net.
⚡️ | GOAAAAL!!!— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) April 23, 2022
29 - @DenzelJMD2 beats the offside trap and slots home between Rui Patricio's legs to give us the lead!#InterRoma 1⃣-0⃣#FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/psIWd6JlzR
Will Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title today?
A win for Bayern Munich this evening will see them secure the Bundesliga title.
Julian Nagelsmann's team face second-placed Borussia Dortmund in Munich looking to extend their lead at the top to 12 points.
Getting closer... 📶🤩#packmas #FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/QTGxUFvKCh— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 23, 2022
Man City make history with Watford win
15 - Manchester City have become the first English league team in history to win 15 consecutive competitive matches against a specific opponent. Domination. #MCIWAT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2022
Full-time: Manchester City 5-1 Watford
Gabriel Jesus was the star of the show as the Brazilian striker struck four times to fire Manchester City to victory, with Rodri getting in on the action, too.
The Premier League champions keep their place at the top for another week, with Liverpool set to face Everton tomorrow.
Team news: Inter vs Roma
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) April 23, 2022
Simone Inzaghi's starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for #InterRoma 👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA#FORZAINTER ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/SyuQkfJP3d
🟡📋🔴— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 23, 2022
Here's the starting XI chosen by Jose Mourinho for this one - as Stephan El Shaarawy comes into the line-up!
#ASRoma #InterRoma pic.twitter.com/oeN7ej45XA
Team news: Brentford vs Tottenham
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 23, 2022
4⃣ changes for our game against Tottenham
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BRETOT pic.twitter.com/AK1mtUHtT7
This is how we line-up against Brentford! 👇 pic.twitter.com/4Uu7mXycO9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2022
Team news: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Our Klassiker XI 🔥🔴#MISS10N #packmas #FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/MxzTRCJL6y— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 23, 2022
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. FC BAYERN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v104GFrkYw— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 23, 2022
GOAL! Jesus gets a fourth
Gabriel Jesus has scored a fourth goal for Manchester City!
Kevin De Bruyne played the ball to the Brazilian attacker and he smashed in again to make it 5-1 to the home side.
GOAL! Guimaraes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle
Bruno Guimaraes has extended Newcastle's lead.
The January signing sent the ball sailing over Tim Krul after spotting him off his line to make it 3-0 against the Premier League's bottom side.
GOAL! Jesus gets hat-trick for Man City
Gabriel Jesus has completed his hat-trick.
Manchester City were awarded a penalty just two minutes into the second half of the clash against Watford and the Brazilian stepped up to make it 4-1.
47. The match ball's going home with @gabrieljesus9! 🎩— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 23, 2022
After being brought down himself in the box, he slots the spot-kick home! 💪
🔵 4-1 🟢 #ManCity
Rangnick: Top four out of reach for Man Utd
Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United have no chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Arsenal to leave them six points behind fourth place.
Asked if a Champions League spot is out of their reach, Rangnick said: "Pretty sure. For me even before the game it was not very likely but after today's result it is gone yes."
He added: "I think we showed an improved performance but in the end a disappointing result. I think we bounced back well from the early goal and had numerous chances in both halves to score more goals.
"I thought the weak part of our performance today was we didn't defend well inside and around our box. I felt there were three very unlucky VAR decisions. For me the Arsenal third was clearly offside. The second of Cristiano was not offside. We were not very happy with the VAR decisions today. An improved display but a disappointing result."
GOAL! Joelinton gets a double for Newcastle
Joelinton has struck twice for Newcastle to give them a 2-0 lead against Norwich.
A DOUBLE FOR JOELINTON! 👊— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2022
Bruno sends Murphy through on goal with a delightful through ball, Murphy is tackled but it lands to Joelinton who makes no mistake!
[0-2]#NORNEW // #NUFC https://t.co/c3eCVXcyi0 pic.twitter.com/iBAQQUzmgH
GOAL! Man City go 3-1 up
Shortly after Watford pulled a goal back against Pep Guardiola's team, the hosts have restored their two goal lead.
Hassane Kamara made it 2-1 just before the half-hour mark, but Rodri struck for the league leaders, this time with Gabriel Jesus providing the chance.
GOAL! Jesus strikes again for Man City
Manchester City have doubled their lead against Watford.
Gabriel Jesus has netted his second of the game, heading home after Kevin De Bruyne sent the ball sailing towards him.
Arteta hails Xhaka
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said of Granit Xhaka's goal: "I was dreaming of that because he deserves it. If any fan would spend two minutes with Granit they would understand the person that he is and how much he loves the club. He opened up because he feels the environment is there to protect him."
GOAL! Man City take early lead against Watford
Gabriel Jesus has fired Manchester City into the lead against Watford.
The Premier League leaders have taken the advantage just four minutes into the clash after the Brazilian received a pass from Zinchenko before sending it into the net.
4. Zinchenko drills a low ball across the box and @gabrieljesus9 is there to knock it into an empty net to get us off to a fantastic start!— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 23, 2022
Get in! 💪
🔵 1-0 🟢 #ManCity
Xhaka: Arsenal must be more clever after Man Utd win
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has warned his team-mate that they must be "more clever" after their 3-1 win against Manchester United on Saturday.
Xhaka scored an excellent goal to secure his side's win in the second half of a chaotic game in north London.
The win essentially ends United's hopes of securing a place in the top-four and keeps Arsenal in a strong position before a tough match against West Ham next Sunday.
"I haven't scored in long time and it's good to do it front of the fans, but the most important thing was the three points," he told BT Sport.
"We started well but it was a 50-50 game in the second half. United were pressing and did much better, but we got the three points. The missed penalty helped us.
"It's not the first time we score and concede straight away, we did it twice against Chelsea. So we have to be more clever and have a strong mentality for the five minutes after we score."
🔥 THAT WINNING FEELING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m5SG26c4si— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2022
Man Utd in worst away run in over 40 years
4 - Manchester United have lost four consecutive away league games for the first time since a run of six between December 1980 and March 1981. Sickness. #ARSMUN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2022
Full time: Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
Arsenal secure all three points at the Emirates to move three points clear in fourth!
Goals from Tavares and Saka gave the Gunners a narrow advantage at the break, with Ronaldo pulling one back for United.
Fernandes missed the chance to draw the visitors level when he hit the post from a penalty in the second half, and Xhaka made him pay by scoring Arsenal's third from 25 yards.
United's hopes of qualification for the Champions League are now all but over, but the Gunners could be on their way to a return to Europe's elite stage.
Man Utd pushing forward in vain
Time is quickly running out for United, who have brought on Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata to try and spark a comeback.
The visitors are pushing forward in numbers, but Arsenal are now sitting deep and soaking up the pressure with a view to hitting a fourth on the break.
Xhaka delivers against Man Utd again
3 - No player has scored more Premier League goals from outside the box against Manchester United than Granit Xhaka (3 - level with Steven Gerrard, Les Ferdinand and Kevin Phillips). Blaster. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/3IzMtsW7sh— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2022
Man City team news: Guardiola makes six changes for Watford clash
🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 23, 2022
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Fernandinho (C), De Bruyne, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling
SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/MhNruAOS6v
WATCH: Xhaka's stunning goal for Arsenal
WHAT A HIT FROM GRANIT XHAKA 💥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022
A moment of quality when Arsenal were looking weary...
Big, big moment. pic.twitter.com/AjubZ1P0Sw
WHAT A STRIKE GRANIT XHAKA! :⚡— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2022
Arsenal take a 3-1 lead over United.
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #ARSMUN | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/FUKMBVi1Yb
GOAL: Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Xhaka)
Xhaka puts Arsenal 3-1 up! the Swiss midfielder picked the ball up from 25 yards out and set himself before unleashing an unstoppable shot that flew past De Gea and into the far corner of the net.
United have a mountain to climb now!
WATCH: Fernandes misses from 12 yards (UK only)
When it seems like it just can't get worse for Man Utd, Bruno Fernandes misses from the spot...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022
Was Aaron Ramsdale's celebration reminiscent of a certain @martinkeown5 👀 pic.twitter.com/66j2orz0jb
Fernandes' penalty woes
2 - Bruno Fernandes is the first Manchester United player to miss the target with two penalties in a single Premier League season since Teddy Sheringham in 1997-98. Stutter. #ARSMUN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2022
Dalot hits the post again!
Dalot has hit the woodwork for the second time this afternoon! the Portuguese was teed up neatly by his compatriot Ronaldo on the right-hand side of the box, but his first-time effort was superbly pushed onto the post by Ramsdale.
Ronaldo goal disallowed!
Ronaldo has put the ball in the net again, but the offside flag has denied him his second goal of the game.
The Portuguese produced an expert volleyed finish from close range, but was just beyond the last defender when the ball was played.
Arsenal living dangerously!
FERNANDES HITS THE POST!
Fernandes pulls his penalty too far to the left and it hits the post before going out for a goal kick!
Huge let-off for Arsenal!
PENALTY TO UTD!
Tavares has been pulled up for a handball in the box, and Fernandes will step up to take the penalty!
Tavares wastes golden chance!
Tavares has blown a clear chance to put Arsenal two goals ahead again and grab his second of the afternoon! Nketiah laid the ball off for the Portuguese on the left-hand side of the box and he then cut in for a clear sight of goal, but rushed his shot and it sailed harmlessly over De Gea's crossbar.
Bright start to the season half from Arsenal.
Second half kicks off!
Arsenal kick us off for the second half at the Emirates!
Saka sets PL penalty record
20 - At 20 years and 230 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest player in Premier League history to score a penalty in consecutive appearances. Nerve. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/WGLWw9yNta— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2022
Ronaldo dedicates goal to deceased baby boy
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OjB26rmhZa— GOAL (@goal) April 23, 2022
Pogba vows to play for Man Utd again
Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over 💪🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand! pic.twitter.com/ExmduyutD5— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 23, 2022
Half time: Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd
Arsenal have a narrow lead at the break! Tavares fired the Gunners in front after just two minutes and the hosts managed to double their lead just after the half-hour mark through Saka.
Nketiah saw his initial effort disallowed for offside, but a penalty was given for a foul on Saka in the buildup after a VAR review, which he got up to dispatch with aplomb.
United hit back instantly through Ronaldo, who brought up his ton in the Premier League in the process, and the game could still go either way in the second half.
Odegaard denied by De Gea!
Arsenal almost restore their two-goal lead after a scintillating counter-attack, which ended with Martin Odegaard forcing a strong save from De Gea.
WATCH: Ronaldo pulls Man Utd back into the game
When Man Utd desperately needed a goal...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo bags his 100th in the Premier League 😤 pic.twitter.com/MuciG9c8f1
Instant reply by Manchester United!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2022
Ronaldo scores to bring United back into the match.
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #ARSMUN | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/tnVN3muPgU
Ronaldo brings up his ton
4 - Since the 2003-04 season, @Cristiano is one of four players to score 100+ goals in two of Europe's big-five leagues (LaLiga, Premier League), along with Edinson Cavani (Ligue 1, Serie A), Gonzalo Higuaín (LaLiga, Serie A) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Ligue 1, Serie A). Centurions.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2022
GOAL: Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd (Ronaldo)
Ronaldo halves the deficit! The Portuguese superstar scores his 100th Premier League goal, turning home at the far post after ghosting in to meet a pinpoint Nemanja Matic cross.
Momentum switch on the cards?
GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd (Saka)
Saka puts the penalty away! the winger was the man initially fouled by Alex Telles before Nketiah found the net, and he picked himself up to dispatch from 12 yards.
PENALTY TO ARSENAL!
the goal has been disallowed for offside, but Arsenal have been given a penalty for a foul in the buildup!
VAR intervenes..
The referee is checking the VAR monitor on this one..
GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd (Nketiah)
Nketiah doubles Arsenal's lead!
Dalot smashes against the crossbar!
Diogo Dalot comes close to drawing United level! the Portuguese let fly from 25 yards after picking the ball up on the right, and his fierce effort had Ramsdale beaten, but the bar comes to the Arsenal keeper's aid.
Arsenal on top but Utd dangerous on the break
Arsenal have had 66 per cent possession so far against United, and certainly don't look content to rest on their laurels.
United look dangerous on the counter, though, with Jadon Sancho getting plenty of joy down the left wing.
All to play for!
Man Utd acknowledge Arsenal's tribute to Ronaldo
A classy gesture from Arsenal supporters, with applause for @Cristiano in the seventh minute.#MUFC | #ARSMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2022
Huge chance for Fernandes!
Bruno Fernandes misses a huge chance to level the scores after a mistake from Aaron Ramsdale!
The Arsenal keeper mishit a goal kick straight to the Portuguese, who took a touch before setting himself to shoot, but Gabriel just got back in the nick of time to deflect the ball out for a corner.
Watch: Tavares opens scoring for Arsenal
Arsenal take the lead in just two minutes 😱— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022
Nuno Tavares tucks home the rebound to make it a nightmare start on a nightmare week for Man Utd! pic.twitter.com/aZdwwBuXOq
WHAT A START FOR ARSENAL!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2022
De Gea makes the initial save, but Nuno Tavares taps in the rebound at the far post and Arsenal take a 1-0 lead less than two and a half minutes in.
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #ARSMUN | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/iFh5w9ug2D
GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Man Utd (Tavares)
Arsenal take an early lead through Nuno Tavares, who has grabbed his first goal for Arsenal.
Bukayo Saka picked up the ball in the box after Raphael Varane and Alex Telles missed a cross, and his shot was saved by David De Gea, but came out to the feet of Tavares and he made no mistake from close range.
First blood to the Gunners!
Kick-off: Arsenal vs Man Utd
After a minutes' applause for ex-Arsenal scout Steve Rowley, who died at the age of 63 last Sunday, we are underway at the Emirates!
Will Arsenal end United's top-four hopes once and for all? or will United move level with the Gunners in the table?
Stay tuned to find out!
Ronaldo & Telles return for Man Utd
Warming 🆙 for #ARSMUN 🤘#MUFC pic.twitter.com/qxiBr3J4Y7— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2022
Arsenal stars warming up at the Emirates
🔥 Warming up for a BIG game in north London— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2022
🔜 #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/ZwWNqcV09A
Rangnick talks up Arteta's impact at Arsenal
Rangnick heaped praise on Arteta for the work he's done at Arsenal in his pre-match press conference, as he told reporters: "They drew the right conclusions from what they experienced earlier on in the season,” said Rangnick. “They brought in some young players and got rid of some players who didn’t fit that style of football.
“Now, they are a high-attacking team with fast strikers. They’re pretty aggressive in the final third, always trying to press and counter-press.
“I like watching them but hopefully not against us tomorrow.”
The United interim boss did, however, see gaps in the Gunners defence during their 4-2 win against Chelsea, which he hopes his side can exploit.
“It’s up to us to be aware of what they’re doing up front but then, at the same time, take advantage of the space we will hopefully get in their half,” said Rangnick.
“To do that, we will have to show a completely different performance than against Liverpool.”
Arteta praises 'phenomenal' Nketiah
💬 "He is just a phenomenal player and he has shown, not to me, I think to the whole team and that’s why he is so respected in the dressing room the type of person he is.”— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2022
🎙 @m8arteta on Eddie Nketiah
🗞 Read more here 👇
Man Utd's happy recent record in north London
13 - Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games in London (W8 D5), since a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in January 2020. Smoke. pic.twitter.com/noBZbuTnVi— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2022
Rangnick: Maguire has had a 'tough week'
Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has explained his decision to drop to Maguire, who has been heavily criticised for his performances recently and received an alleged bomb threat at his home on Thursday.
The German coach told MUTV: "I had to make a decision between the three of them, Harry has had a tough week so I decided to give him a rest and play Varane and Lindelof."
Arsenal team news: Nketiah leads line again
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2022
🏴 Nketiah ATT
🇳🇴 Odegaard MID
🇵🇹 Cedric DEF
⚡️ WE ARE THE ARSENAL
🔜 #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/YRGfzH4mcS
Man Utd team news: Maguire dropped, Ronaldo returns
🚨 The #ARSMUN team news has landed!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2022
Here's your #MUFC starting XI 👇
Today's order of play 📺
Here are the main fixtures taking place on Saturday, April 23 (UK kick-off times):
Arsenal vs Manchester United (12:30)
Manchester City vs Watford (15:00)
Inter Milan vs Roma (17:00)
Brentford vs Tottenham (17:30)
Bayern vs Dortmund (17:30)
PSG vs Lens (20:00)
Copa del Rey final: Real Betis vs Valencia (21:00)
Which game are you looking forward to the most?
Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! ⚽️
Good morning football fans and a very warm welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, which will be providing you with coverage of all of today's action across Europe's major leagues.
Arsenal and Manchester United are due to face off at Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City and Tottenham also in Premier League action, while Bayern Munich can clinch the Bundesliga with a Der Klassiker win against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain only need a draw against Lens to regain the Ligue 1 title.
Real Betis and Valencia will also be contesting the Copa Del Rey final, and we'll be bringing you all the latest updates, team news, goals and talking points, so don't go away!