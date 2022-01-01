Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal beat Man Utd, Bayern win Bundesliga title, Man City trounce Watford & more

Take a look back at the day's action from the biggest games across Europe as Bayern won another Bundesliga title & Manchester City marched on with another win

Updated
Comments (0)
Bayern Munich celebrate 2022
Getty

European history makers

2022-04-23T18:50:57.000Z

Muller soaks Schweinsteiger with beer on TV in title celebration

2022-04-23T18:42:27.000Z

Bayern win 10th straight Bundesliga title

2022-04-23T18:35:01.000Z

Full-time: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

2022-04-23T18:24:16.000Z

Bayern are the Bundesliga champions!

A 3-1 win at home against Borussia Dortmund has secured a 10th straight title for the German giants.

Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala all scored for Julian Nagelsmann's men, while Emre Can converted a penalty for the visitors.

Robert Lewandowski
Getty Images

GOAL! Musiala fires home for Bayern

2022-04-23T18:14:22.707Z

It's beyond doubt now!

Jamal Musiala has just struck for Bayern to make it 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund.

With just over five minutes left, there is surely no way for the visitors to stop the home side from securing another Bundesliga crown this evening.

Team news: PSG vs Lens

2022-04-23T18:09:17.528Z

PSG can secure the Ligue 1 title when they host Lens on Saturday

Full-time: Inter 3-1 Roma

2022-04-23T17:54:44.445Z

Inter are back on top of Serie A for a day, at least.

The reigning champions beat Roma 3-1 thanks to goals from Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez before Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted late on for the visitors.

Inter are now a point above AC Milan, but the Rossoneri can go back on top of they beat Lazio on Sunday.

inter220424
Getty Images

GOAL! Mkhitaryan strikes against Inter

2022-04-23T17:46:56.739Z

Roma have managed to soften the damage against Inter.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has found the net for the visitors with just five minutes left, making it 3-1.

GOAL! Can pulls one back for Dortmund

2022-04-23T17:41:44.164Z

Emre Can has made it 2-1.

The midfielder converted a penalty to claw the visitors back into the Bundesliga tie.

Lewandowski loves facing Dortmund

2022-04-23T17:33:49.000Z

Lautaro Martinez strikes for Inter

2022-04-23T17:14:26.338Z

Inter have the game against Roma wrapped up now.

Lautaro Martinez has just scored for the home side to make it 3-0.

GOAL! Lewandowski makes it 2-0

2022-04-23T17:06:06.738Z

Robert Lewandowski hits the net!

Serge Gnabry wins possession deep in Borussia Dortmund's half and it gets worked to Thomas Muller, who sends the Poland star through to do what he does best.

Bayern are well on their way to securing the Bundesliga title this evening now!

Gnabry goal disallowed

2022-04-23T17:02:08.000Z

Serge Gnabry thought he had just made it 2-0 for the home side.

Lewandowski sent Kingsley Coman through but the ball was knocked across to Gnabry who fired in.

The goal was subject to a VAR review and the officials declared that Coman was offside in the build up.

GOAL! Gnabry puts Bayern ahead

2022-04-23T16:46:30.813Z

Serge Gnabry has put Bayern in the lead against Dortmund.

A corner from Joshua Kimmich was headed back to Gnabry, who controlled it before firing into the back of the net.

GOAL! Inter double lead against Roma

2022-04-23T16:44:30.000Z

Marcelo Brozovic has just extended Inter's advantage at San Siro.

An excellent finish from the midfielder sees the ball sail into the top corner to make it 2-0 against Roma.

Inter players celebrating Inter Roma Serie A
Getty

GOAL! Dumfries scores for Inter

2022-04-23T16:35:10.000Z

Denzel Dumfries has given Inter the lead against Roma.

Hakan Calhanoglu sent him through on goal with a fine through ball and the full-back raced through the middle before knocking it into the net.

Will Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title today?

2022-04-23T16:23:49.267Z

A win for Bayern Munich this evening will see them secure the Bundesliga title.

Julian Nagelsmann's team face second-placed Borussia Dortmund in Munich looking to extend their lead at the top to 12 points.

Man City make history with Watford win

2022-04-23T16:07:12.000Z

Full-time: Manchester City 5-1 Watford

2022-04-23T15:53:28.000Z

Gabriel Jesus was the star of the show as the Brazilian striker struck four times to fire Manchester City to victory, with Rodri getting in on the action, too.

The Premier League champions keep their place at the top for another week, with Liverpool set to face Everton tomorrow.

GOAL! Jesus gets a fourth

2022-04-23T15:17:52.195Z

Gabriel Jesus has scored a fourth goal for Manchester City!

Kevin De Bruyne played the ball to the Brazilian attacker and he smashed in again to make it 5-1 to the home side.

GOAL! Guimaraes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle

2022-04-23T15:09:09.557Z

Bruno Guimaraes has extended Newcastle's lead.

The January signing sent the ball sailing over Tim Krul after spotting him off his line to make it 3-0 against the Premier League's bottom side.

GOAL! Jesus gets hat-trick for Man City

2022-04-23T15:06:21.360Z

Gabriel Jesus has completed his hat-trick.

Manchester City were awarded a penalty just two minutes into the second half of the clash against Watford and the Brazilian stepped up to make it 4-1.

Rangnick: Top four out of reach for Man Utd

2022-04-23T14:57:26.000Z

Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United have no chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Arsenal to leave them six points behind fourth place.

Asked if a Champions League spot is out of their reach, Rangnick said: "Pretty sure. For me even before the game it was not very likely but after today's result it is gone yes."

He added: "I think we showed an improved performance but in the end a disappointing result. I think we bounced back well from the early goal and had numerous chances in both halves to score more goals.

"I thought the weak part of our performance today was we didn't defend well inside and around our box. I felt there were three very unlucky VAR decisions. For me the Arsenal third was clearly offside. The second of Cristiano was not offside. We were not very happy with the VAR decisions today. An improved display but a disappointing result."

GOAL! Joelinton gets a double for Newcastle

2022-04-23T14:41:27.227Z

Joelinton has struck twice for Newcastle to give them a 2-0 lead against Norwich.

GOAL! Man City go 3-1 up

2022-04-23T14:35:18.000Z

Shortly after Watford pulled a goal back against Pep Guardiola's team, the hosts have restored their two goal lead.

Hassane Kamara made it 2-1 just before the half-hour mark, but Rodri struck for the league leaders, this time with Gabriel Jesus providing the chance.

GOAL! Jesus strikes again for Man City

2022-04-23T14:24:52.147Z

Manchester City have doubled their lead against Watford.

Gabriel Jesus has netted his second of the game, heading home after Kevin De Bruyne sent the ball sailing towards him.

Arteta hails Xhaka

2022-04-23T14:15:27.000Z

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said of Granit Xhaka's goal: "I was dreaming of that because he deserves it. If any fan would spend two minutes with Granit they would understand the person that he is and how much he loves the club. He opened up because he feels the environment is there to protect him."

GOAL! Man City take early lead against Watford

2022-04-23T14:07:24.415Z

Gabriel Jesus has fired Manchester City into the lead against Watford.

The Premier League leaders have taken the advantage just four minutes into the clash after the Brazilian received a pass from Zinchenko before sending it into the net.

Xhaka: Arsenal must be more clever after Man Utd win

2022-04-23T13:49:23.000Z

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has warned his team-mate that they must be "more clever" after their 3-1 win against Manchester United on Saturday.

Xhaka scored an excellent goal to secure his side's win in the second half of a chaotic game in north London.

The win essentially ends United's hopes of securing a place in the top-four and keeps Arsenal in a strong position before a tough match against West Ham next Sunday.

"I haven't scored in long time and it's good to do it front of the fans, but the most important thing was the three points," he told BT Sport.

"We started well but it was a 50-50 game in the second half. United were pressing and did much better, but we got the three points. The missed penalty helped us.

"It's not the first time we score and concede straight away, we did it twice against Chelsea. So we have to be more clever and have a strong mentality for the five minutes after we score."

Man Utd in worst away run in over 40 years

2022-04-23T13:39:43.000Z

Full time: Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd

2022-04-23T13:25:46.214Z

Arsenal secure all three points at the Emirates to move three points clear in fourth!

Goals from Tavares and Saka gave the Gunners a narrow advantage at the break, with Ronaldo pulling one back for United.

Fernandes missed the chance to draw the visitors level when he hit the post from a penalty in the second half, and Xhaka made him pay by scoring Arsenal's third from 25 yards.

United's hopes of qualification for the Champions League are now all but over, but the Gunners could be on their way to a return to Europe's elite stage.

Man Utd pushing forward in vain

2022-04-23T13:19:41.535Z

Time is quickly running out for United, who have brought on Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata to try and spark a comeback.

The visitors are pushing forward in numbers, but Arsenal are now sitting deep and soaking up the pressure with a view to hitting a fourth on the break.

Xhaka delivers against Man Utd again

2022-04-23T13:15:40.116Z

Man City team news: Guardiola makes six changes for Watford clash

2022-04-23T13:12:05.375Z

GOAL: Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Xhaka)

2022-04-23T13:01:44.913Z

Xhaka puts Arsenal 3-1 up! the Swiss midfielder picked the ball up from 25 yards out and set himself before unleashing an unstoppable shot that flew past De Gea and into the far corner of the net.

United have a mountain to climb now!

WATCH: Fernandes misses from 12 yards (UK only)

2022-04-23T13:00:28.688Z

Fernandes' penalty woes

2022-04-23T12:59:32.404Z

Dalot hits the post again!

2022-04-23T12:54:07.522Z

Dalot has hit the woodwork for the second time this afternoon! the Portuguese was teed up neatly by his compatriot Ronaldo on the right-hand side of the box, but his first-time effort was superbly pushed onto the post by Ramsdale.

Ronaldo goal disallowed!

2022-04-23T12:52:01.084Z

Ronaldo has put the ball in the net again, but the offside flag has denied him his second goal of the game.

The Portuguese produced an expert volleyed finish from close range, but was just beyond the last defender when the ball was played.

Arsenal living dangerously!

FERNANDES HITS THE POST!

2022-04-23T12:47:50.769Z

Fernandes pulls his penalty too far to the left and it hits the post before going out for a goal kick!

Huge let-off for Arsenal!

PENALTY TO UTD!

2022-04-23T12:46:37.628Z

Tavares has been pulled up for a handball in the box, and Fernandes will step up to take the penalty!

Tavares wastes golden chance!

2022-04-23T12:41:49.927Z

Tavares has blown a clear chance to put Arsenal two goals ahead again and grab his second of the afternoon! Nketiah laid the ball off for the Portuguese on the left-hand side of the box and he then cut in for a clear sight of goal, but rushed his shot and it sailed harmlessly over De Gea's crossbar.

Bright start to the season half from Arsenal.

Second half kicks off!

2022-04-23T12:36:14.600Z

Arsenal kick us off for the second half at the Emirates!

Saka sets PL penalty record

2022-04-23T12:31:20.574Z

Pogba vows to play for Man Utd again

2022-04-23T12:27:47.968Z

Half time: Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd

2022-04-23T12:21:39.826Z

Arsenal have a narrow lead at the break! Tavares fired the Gunners in front after just two minutes and the hosts managed to double their lead just after the half-hour mark through Saka.

Nketiah saw his initial effort disallowed for offside, but a penalty was given for a foul on Saka in the buildup after a VAR review, which he got up to dispatch with aplomb.

United hit back instantly through Ronaldo, who brought up his ton in the Premier League in the process, and the game could still go either way in the second half.

Odegaard denied by De Gea!

2022-04-23T12:19:10.600Z

Arsenal almost restore their two-goal lead after a scintillating counter-attack, which ended with Martin Odegaard forcing a strong save from De Gea.

Ronaldo brings up his ton

2022-04-23T12:08:42.046Z

GOAL: Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd (Ronaldo)

2022-04-23T12:04:54.960Z

Ronaldo halves the deficit! The Portuguese superstar scores his 100th Premier League goal, turning home at the far post after ghosting in to meet a pinpoint Nemanja Matic cross.

Momentum switch on the cards?

GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd (Saka)

2022-04-23T12:02:20.072Z

Saka puts the penalty away! the winger was the man initially fouled by Alex Telles before Nketiah found the net, and he picked himself up to dispatch from 12 yards.

PENALTY TO ARSENAL!

2022-04-23T12:01:25.311Z

the goal has been disallowed for offside, but Arsenal have been given a penalty for a foul in the buildup!

VAR intervenes..

2022-04-23T12:00:22.776Z

The referee is checking the VAR monitor on this one..

GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd (Nketiah)

2022-04-23T11:58:05.740Z

Nketiah doubles Arsenal's lead!

Dalot smashes against the crossbar!

2022-04-23T11:56:06.738Z

Diogo Dalot comes close to drawing United level! the Portuguese let fly from 25 yards after picking the ball up on the right, and his fierce effort had Ramsdale beaten, but the bar comes to the Arsenal keeper's aid.

Arsenal on top but Utd dangerous on the break

2022-04-23T11:53:45.710Z

Arsenal have had 66 per cent possession so far against United, and certainly don't look content to rest on their laurels.

United look dangerous on the counter, though, with Jadon Sancho getting plenty of joy down the left wing.

All to play for!

Man Utd acknowledge Arsenal's tribute to Ronaldo

2022-04-23T11:49:29.395Z

Huge chance for Fernandes!

2022-04-23T11:41:47.391Z

Bruno Fernandes misses a huge chance to level the scores after a mistake from Aaron Ramsdale!

The Arsenal keeper mishit a goal kick straight to the Portuguese, who took a touch before setting himself to shoot, but Gabriel just got back in the nick of time to deflect the ball out for a corner.

Watch: Tavares opens scoring for Arsenal

2022-04-23T11:38:46.213Z

GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Man Utd (Tavares)

2022-04-23T11:33:54.661Z

Arsenal take an early lead through Nuno Tavares, who has grabbed his first goal for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka picked up the ball in the box after Raphael Varane and Alex Telles missed a cross, and his shot was saved by David De Gea, but came out to the feet of Tavares and he made no mistake from close range.

First blood to the Gunners!

Kick-off: Arsenal vs Man Utd

2022-04-23T11:31:00.000Z

After a minutes' applause for ex-Arsenal scout Steve Rowley, who died at the age of 63 last Sunday, we are underway at the Emirates!

Will Arsenal end United's top-four hopes once and for all? or will United move level with the Gunners in the table?

Stay tuned to find out!

Rangnick talks up Arteta's impact at Arsenal

2022-04-23T11:14:28.813Z

Rangnick heaped praise on Arteta for the work he's done at Arsenal in his pre-match press conference, as he told reporters: "They drew the right conclusions from what they experienced earlier on in the season,” said Rangnick. “They brought in some young players and got rid of some players who didn’t fit that style of football.

“Now, they are a high-attacking team with fast strikers. They’re pretty aggressive in the final third, always trying to press and counter-press.

“I like watching them but hopefully not against us tomorrow.”

The United interim boss did, however, see gaps in the Gunners defence during their 4-2 win against Chelsea, which he hopes his side can exploit.

“It’s up to us to be aware of what they’re doing up front but then, at the same time, take advantage of the space we will hopefully get in their half,” said Rangnick.

“To do that, we will have to show a completely different performance than against Liverpool.”

Arteta praises 'phenomenal' Nketiah

2022-04-23T11:04:41.681Z

Man Utd's happy recent record in north London

2022-04-23T10:58:39.422Z

Rangnick: Maguire has had a 'tough week'

2022-04-23T10:53:32.237Z

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has explained his decision to drop to Maguire, who has been heavily criticised for his performances recently and received an alleged bomb threat at his home on Thursday.

The German coach told MUTV: "I had to make a decision between the three of them, Harry has had a tough week so I decided to give him a rest and play Varane and Lindelof."

Harry Maguire Manchester United Leicester Premier League 2021-22
Getty

Arsenal team news: Nketiah leads line again

2022-04-23T10:31:46.619Z

Man Utd team news: Maguire dropped, Ronaldo returns

2022-04-23T10:30:17.000Z

Today's order of play 📺

2022-04-23T10:22:04.000Z

Football on today

Here are the main fixtures taking place on Saturday, April 23 (UK kick-off times):

Arsenal vs Manchester United (12:30)

Manchester City vs Watford (15:00)

Inter Milan vs Roma (17:00)

Brentford vs Tottenham (17:30)

Bayern vs Dortmund (17:30)

PSG vs Lens (20:00)

Copa del Rey final: Real Betis vs Valencia (21:00)

Which game are you looking forward to the most?

Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! ⚽️

2022-04-23T10:20:00.000Z

Good morning football fans and a very warm welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, which will be providing you with coverage of all of today's action across Europe's major leagues.

Arsenal and Manchester United are due to face off at Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City and Tottenham also in Premier League action, while Bayern Munich can clinch the Bundesliga with a Der Klassiker win against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain only need a draw against Lens to regain the Ligue 1 title.

Real Betis and Valencia will also be contesting the Copa Del Rey final, and we'll be bringing you all the latest updates, team news, goals and talking points, so don't go away!