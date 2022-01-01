Rangnick heaped praise on Arteta for the work he's done at Arsenal in his pre-match press conference, as he told reporters: "They drew the right conclusions from what they experienced earlier on in the season,” said Rangnick. “They brought in some young players and got rid of some players who didn’t fit that style of football.

“Now, they are a high-attacking team with fast strikers. They’re pretty aggressive in the final third, always trying to press and counter-press.

“I like watching them but hopefully not against us tomorrow.”

The United interim boss did, however, see gaps in the Gunners defence during their 4-2 win against Chelsea, which he hopes his side can exploit.

“It’s up to us to be aware of what they’re doing up front but then, at the same time, take advantage of the space we will hopefully get in their half,” said Rangnick.

“To do that, we will have to show a completely different performance than against Liverpool.”