Matchday LIVE: Arsenal set to face West Ham as Dortmund face Furth in Bundesliga

Today's four Bundesliga matches are all at halftime, with Dortmund leading Greuther Furth at the half.

Erling Haaland with the goal for Dortmund, with the Norwegian star scoring from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig lead Augsburg on a goal from Andre Silva while Patrik Schick has Bayer Leverkusen ahead 1-0 against Hoffenheim.

Union Berlin and Freiburg, finally, remain scoreless.