Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Juventus, Man Utd and Barcelona all in action

Smith Rowe blossoming at Arsenal
4 - Emile Smith Rowe has scored his fourth goal of the season in all competitions - all of which have come in his last seven appearances - and the same number as he managed in 33 games last season.
VIDEO: Arsenal double their lead against Leicester
Right place, right time.
Emile Smith Rowe doubles the Gunners' lead
2-0 up inside 20 minutes. Arsenal are on fire here!
It's already 2-0 to the Arsenal and we're barely 20 minutes in!
📺 NBCSN and @NBCUniverso pic.twitter.com/uLT61lClJa
GOAL! Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
The Gunners have struck again!
This time it's Emile Smith Rowe who smashes it in as Leicester failed to clear the danger after stopping Alexandre Lacazette's attempt to break into the box.
VIDEO: Gabriel scores for Arsenal
Gabriel gives the Gunners the lead!
The centre-back rises highest from a corner to nod the ball into the far corner!
The perfect start for Arsenal who lead inside five minutes
Gabriel up from the back! He gives Arsenal an early 1-0 at Leicester.
📺 NBCSN and @NBCUniverso pic.twitter.com/QzcDeVDOcb
GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Arsenal
Gabriel has fired Arsenal into an early lead at the King Power Stadium.
The defender rushed forward and rose to meet a corner at the front post and divert it into the net.
A fine start to this encounter!
The ball is rolling!
We are underway in our first match of the afternoon.
Both teams are looking to preserve unbeaten runs in the Premier League clash.
Arsenal haven't lost in six matches in the top-flight, while Leicester have eight points from their last four.
Team news: Elche vs Real Madrid
ELCHE CF LINE UP against Real Madrid
LET'S DO THIS ELCHE
Our starting XI vs Elche CF!
Team news: Leicester vs Arsenal
TEAM NEWS
TEAM NEWS!
@LacazetteAlex up front
@ben6white starts at the back
@NunoTavares in defence
What's on the agenda today?
Here are the top games we will be keeping an eye on throughout the day:
Elche vs Real Madrid
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Liverpool vs Brighton
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Hellas Verona vs Juventus
Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!
We're in for another exciting Saturday as Europe's top leagues are packed with big games.
Follow all the action live with Goal, as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all in action!