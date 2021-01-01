Matchday LIVE: Ronaldo set for Man Utd debut as Arsenal, Man City, PSG, Juventus & Chelsea all in action

Man Utd v Newcastle

As Spurs continue to find themselves frustrated in a particularly low-wattage encounter in London, the atmosphere is already approaching fever pitch in Manchester.

Old Trafford is a bustling hive of shirts decked out with the number seven, with those lucky enough to have a ticket mingling around ahead of kick-off later this afternoon.

Soon, the man they've come to see will take to the turf - but whether he starts still remains shrouded in mystery.