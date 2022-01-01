Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

Arsenal 0-0 Man City

It's been a bright opening act, with City shading the threat overall - but Arsenal come close to cutting them open down the other end now.

Martin Odegaard cuts through on the right side of the box and Ederson lunges for him. It's a big, big trailing leg, and the Gunners star goes down.

Referee Stuart Atwell says no penalty, and there is just enough of a suggestion that the goalkeeper got a touch on the ball first that VAR deems it the right call.