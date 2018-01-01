Man Utd hire Solskjaer LIVE: Reaction to Mourinho's interim replacement

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) have welcomed the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but urged the club to make "big structural changes".

In a statement posted on their website, MUST praised Solskjaer and said that he was "just the man" to replace Jose Mourinho.

MUST Statement

"United need a lift and our ultimate super-sub, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is just the man for the job. He’s been a long-term backer of fans and a patron of MUST, so we know he understands our support and what we are looking for from a manager.



"Whilst Ole is at the helm, the club needs to make the big structural changes to equip us to compete in modern football. The Club must put football expertise in charge of football decisions, especially in respect of selection of the next manager and player transfers.



"Manchester United fans have shown phenomenal support to the team through the recent difficult period. We know all fans will continue to back the team and we expect to see the players giving their all for the Club and the supporters. We know Ole will."