Kerala Blasters 1-0 Odisha LIVE: Murray gives Yellow Army the lead

The Kerala Blasters take an early lead thanks to Jordan Murray's strike...

14' Arshdeep stops Vicente Gomez's venomous shot

2021-01-07T14:15:53Z

Vicente Gomez attempts a lethal long-range shot from distance but Arshdeep manages to parry the ball away.

Another horror start for Odisha

2021-01-07T14:13:31Z

The Juggernauts get off to yet another poor start as Kerala Blasters take an early lead.

7' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-0 Odisha

2021-01-07T14:09:19Z

Jordan Murray gives Kerala the lead

Rahul KP meets a long ball inside the Odisha box and and tries to head it in but Arshdeep stops it first time but Murray picks up the rebound ball and finds the back of the net. The Australian was left unmarked inside the box.

5' Murray goes for goal from distance

2021-01-07T14:06:05Z

Jordan picks up a pass from Sahal and makes space for himself before unleashing a shot but it is too weak to create any trouble for Arshdeep.

A late change in Odisha XI

2021-01-07T13:52:59Z

Daniel Lalhimpuia comes in as a late replacement for Manuel Onwu in the Odisha starting lineup.

Clash of the bottom two teams

2021-01-07T13:35:58Z

Odisha FC have not won a single game yet this season and will hope to register their first win tonight against Kerala Blasters who themselves are struggling. Both teams are languishing at the bottom half of the league table.

One changed in Odisha XI

2021-01-07T13:33:45Z

After four matches, Stuart Baxter finally makes a change in the Odisha lineup. Nandhakumar Sekar returns to the starting eleven replacing Shubham Sarangi.

Kibu Vicuna makes two changes

2021-01-07T13:32:21Z

Abdul Hakku returns to the Kerala Blasters lineup replacing Costa Nhamoinesu and Rahul KP comes in place of Puitea.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha

2021-01-07T13:13:44Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.