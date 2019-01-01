January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Liverpool, Bayern and Dortmund in for Werner

RB Leipzig will sell the forward if he does not sign a new deal

Timo Werner has no shortage of suitors as Liverpool, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in the RB Leipzig forward, according to ESPN.

Bayern have long been seen as the favourite, with Werner hinting that he'd like to remain in Germany, although Dortmund can offer Werner a more regular starting role.

Liverpool are also said to be interested, with Jurgen Klopp being an admirer of Werner, who could occupy any of the three positions in Liverpool's attack.

RB Leipzig hope Werner will still decide to remain, but are prepared to sell in the summer if he does not commit to a new deal.