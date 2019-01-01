The Arsenal legend is set to be replace by former manager Leonardo Jardim

Monaco are set to sack manager Thierry Henry after just three months on the job, according to the Mirror.

Henry took over from Leonardo Jardim in October but has fallen flat in his first managerial job, having won just two of 12 league matches.

Jardim is in line for a shock return to the sideline for Monaco, who are 19th in Ligue 1, three points from safety.