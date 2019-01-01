January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Bournemouth ready to frustrate Chelsea over Wilson

Moyes interested in managerial return with Stoke
David Moyes is interested in becoming the new Stoke City manager, according to the Mirror.
The Potters are believed the be on the brink of sacking manager Gary Rowett after a disappointing first six months in the job, and are at serious risk of failing to make the Championship play-offs following their relegation in May.
Moyes hasn't worked since being sacked by West Ham in the summer.
Villa to move for Fuchs
Aston Villa are ready to move in for a loan deal for Christian Fuchs, reports the Mirror.
The Premier League winner has been out of favour at Leicester this season following the rise of Ben Chilwell at left-back, and Villa could step in to poach the German in a bid to reinforce their promotion push.
Bournemouth ready to frustrate Chelsea over Wilson
England striker set to stay with Cherries
Bournemouth are prepared to fight to hold on to Callum Wilson after Chelsea stepped up their interest in the England striker, report the Mirror.
The 26 year-old has scored nine goals for the Cherries this season and is a January target for the Blues, but with Bournemouth under no financial pressure to sell Maurizio Sarri's side looks set to be frustrated.
De Ligt set to snub PSG in favour of Juve
PSG could be set to lose out on the signing of Matthijs De Ligt with the player believed to be keener on a move to Juventus.
The Dutchman is likely to leave Ajax before the end of the season but the French champions look set to be frustrated by the Italians in their pursuit of the starlet.
Read the full story on Goal.
Barca confident of De Jong signing
Barcelona are confident of beating PSG to the signing of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Dutch midfielder will cost the Spanish champions around €75 million (£67m/85m) but negotiators believe the player prefers the prospect of playing at the Nou Camp rather than the Parc de Princes next season.