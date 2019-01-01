January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Tottenham eye shock move for West Ham's Carroll

Balotelli set to complete Marseille switch
Ligue 1 side agree to striker's wage demands
Marseille are confident of wrapping up the signing of Mario Balotelli in the next few days, according to L'Equipe.
The Italy international came close to joining Marseille from Nice before the season started, but the move broke down.
The two parties have maintained contact and a lot of progress was made in the latest round of negotiations. Marseille look set to meet the striker's wage demands and are confident of sealing a deal this month.
Ex-Chelsea star Cole agrees Derby move
Ashley Cole is on the verge of reuniting with ex-Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby County, The Mirror reports.
The former England international, a free agent since his recent departure from LA Galaxy, is set for a medical with the Championship club before signing a short-term contract.
The 38-year-old will spend the rest of the season with Derby on a £10,000 per week contract.
PSG ready €25m Gueye bid but Everton want more
Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer €25 million for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, but the Premier League side want more.
Talks between the two clubs are said to have been delayed following the death of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's mother but they are set to reopen.
Telefoot claims PSG's first offer will fall short of Everton's asking price but the Senegal player wants to join the Ligue 1 side.
Meanwhile, coahc Thomas Tuchel has identified Napoli star Allan as an ideal signing, but he has been deemed too expensive.
Carroll emerges as Tottenham target
Pochettino's side eye £2m move for West Ham striker
Tottenham are considering a £2 million move for West Ham striker Andy Carroll, The Sun says.
Spurs are suffering an injury crisis that was made worse on Sunday when Dele Alli suffered a hamstring problem late on in their 2-1 win over Fulham.
Mauricio Pochettino's men see Carroll as a candidate to add cover for their injured stars and may be able to get him for a low price before his contract expires at the end of the season.
Napoli close in on €20m Lazzari
Napoli are close to an agreement to sign Manuel Lazzari from SPAL for around €20 million (£18m/$23m), says Calciomercato.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are said to already have an agreement in place with the 25-year-old midfielder and are confident of sealing a deal that will see him move to the Stadio San Paolo in the summer.